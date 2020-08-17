Nvidia GeForce-Treiber (GRD) 452.06 WHQL

Der Nvi­dia GeFor­ce-Game-Rea­dy-Trei­ber für Win­dows ist in einer neu­en Ver­si­on erschie­nen. Er unter­stützt alle Nvi­dia-Kar­ten seit der GeFor­ce 600er, über die GeFor­ce 700er, die GeFor­ce 900er, die GeFor­ce 10xx. die GeFor­ce 16xx und bis hin zur aktu­el­len GeFor­ce RTX 20xx Serie, sowie alle Kar­ten der Titan-Serie.

Chan­ge­log:

Game Rea­dy Dri­ver Updates

Game Rea­dy Dri­vers pro­vi­de the best pos­si­ble gaming expe­ri­ence for all major new relea­ses, inclu­ding Vir­tu­al Rea­li­ty games. Pri­or to a new tit­le laun­ching, our dri­ver team is working up until the last minu­te to ensu­re every per­for­mance tweak and bug fix is inclu­ded for the best game­play on day-one.

Game Rea­dy for Micro­soft Flight Simu­la­tor

This new Game Rea­dy Dri­ver pro­vi­des the latest per­for­mance opti­miz­a­ti­ons, pro­files, and bug fixes for Micro­soft Flight Simu­la­tor. In addi­ti­on, this release also pro­vi­des opti­mal sup­port for the World of War­craft: Shadow­lands pre-patch on the public test realm as well as for A Total War Saga: TROY and Tony Hawk’s Pro Ska­ter 1 + 2.

