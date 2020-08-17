Nvidia GeForce-Treiber (GRD) 452.06 WHQL

Der Nvidia GeForce-Game-Ready-Treiber für Windows ist in einer neuen Version erschienen. Er unterstützt alle Nvidia-Karten seit der GeForce 600er, über die GeForce 700er, die GeForce 900er, die GeForce 10xx. die GeForce 16xx und bis hin zur aktuellen GeForce RTX 20xx Serie, sowie alle Karten der Titan-Serie.
Changelog:
Game Ready Drivers provide the best possible gaming experience for all major new releases, including Virtual Reality games. Prior to a new title launching, our driver team is working up until the last minute to ensure every performance tweak and bug fix is included for the best gameplay on day-one.
This new Game Ready Driver provides the latest performance optimizations, profiles, and bug fixes for Microsoft Flight Simulator. In addition, this release also provides optimal support for the World of Warcraft: Shadowlands pre-patch on the public test realm as well as for A Total War Saga: TROY and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2.
The following sections list the important changes and the most common issues resolved in this version. This list is only a subset of the total number of changes made in this driver version. The NVIDIA bug number is provided for reference.
• [Shadow of the Tomb Raider][DirectX 12]: The game may crash when launched if Hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling is enabled. [3037544]
• [Death Stranding]: Texture corruption may be observed during gameplay on GeForce GTX 16/RTX 20 series GPUs. [200631405]
• [Path of Exile]: Black square corruption appears around characters.[3038439]
• [Sonic & All Stars Racing Transformed]: The game crashes when playing in a water level. [3028931]
• [Forza Motorsport 7]: The game starts to stutter after racing a few laps. [3035005]
• [Zhan Ge Jing Ji Chang]: Corruption occurs in the game when played in the Tencent mobile game simulator. [200631684]
• Several games randomly freeze for a few seconds during gameplay. Affected games include Assassin’s Creed Origins, Planetside 2, Assassin’s Creed III, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Assassin’s Creed Syndicate. [3038632]
• The NVIDIA Control Panel does not display the native resolution of some HDTVs if the timings are invalid. [3060459]
• Some displays may show a green tint when Windows Night Light is enabled. [3038686]
• Snow appears on the display upon waking up the HDMI monitor. [3039265]
• [Notebook][Turing] Display may show pixelated corruption on waking notebook from long display off [200633139]
|Download:
|GeForce-Treiber
|Version:
|452.06 WHQL
|Dateigröße
|verschieden
|Veröffentlicht am:
|17.08.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows 7, 8.x, 10 64-Bit
|Lizenz:
|Treiber
|Webseite