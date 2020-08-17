AMD Grafiktreiber — Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.8.2

Mit der Ver­si­on 20.8.2 der Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on wur­den wie­der eine Rei­he von klei­ne­ren Feh­lern besei­tigt. Außer­dem bie­tet die­se Ver­si­on eine Unter­stüt­zung der Spie­le A Total War Saga: Troy, Micro­soft Flight Simu­la­tor, Mor­tal Shell und Marvel’s Aven­gers Open Beta. Seit der Ver­si­on 19.2.3 wer­den Mobil­pro­zes­so­ren mit inte­grier­ter Vega-Gra­fik unter­stützt, sodass Note­book­be­sit­zer nicht mehr auf den Trei­ber­sup­port der jewei­li­gen Her­stel­ler ange­wie­sen sind, son­dern die­sen Trei­ber eben­falls nut­zen kön­nen.

Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.8.2 Highlights

Support For

  • A Total War Saga™: Troy
    • The High pre­set on the Rade­on™ RX 5700 XT offers up to 12% bet­ter FPS per­for­mance play­ing A Total War Saga: Troy with Rade­on™ Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 edi­ti­on 20.8.2 ver­sus the Rade­on™ Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on 20.8.1RS-339
  • Micro­soft Flight Simu­la­tor™
  • Mor­tal Shell™
  • Marvel’s Aven­gers™ Open Beta

Fixed Issues

  • Reports of inter­mit­tent sys­tem hangs while exi­t­ing sys­tem sleep on some AMD Ryzen™ 3000 Seri­es Mobi­le Pro­ces­sors with Rade­on™ Gra­phics. 
  • Pres­sing a key while Rade­on Over­lay is open, or exi­t­ing Rade­on Over­lay while play­ing Hyper Scape™, may cau­se the play­ers actions to free­ze or fail to reco­gni­ze input from the user.
  • Upgrade Advi­sor may show an “Unab­le to get requi­re­ments” error mes­sa­ge when ope­ned on Win­dows® 7 sys­tem con­fi­gu­ra­ti­ons.

Known Issues

  • With Rade­on Free­Sync enab­led on Rade­on RX 5000 seri­es sys­tem con­fi­gu­ra­ti­ons, task swit­ching to ano­t­her dis­play or app­li­ca­ti­on may cau­se the dis­play to fli­cker for a few moments.
  • Bright­ness fli­cke­ring may be expe­ri­en­ced on some VP9 video con­tent play­back through app­li­ca­ti­ons or web brow­sers on Rade­on RX 5000 seri­es gra­phics pro­duct sys­tem con­fi­gu­ra­ti­ons.
  • Enhan­ced Sync may cau­se a black screen to occur when enab­led on some games and sys­tem con­fi­gu­ra­ti­ons. Any users who may be expe­ri­en­cing issu­es with Enhan­ced Sync enab­led should dis­able it as a tem­pora­ry work­around.
  • Per­for­mance Metrics Over­lay and the Per­for­mance Tuning tab incor­rect­ly report hig­her than expec­ted idle clock speeds on Rade­on RX 5700 seri­es gra­phics pro­ducts. Per­for­mance and power con­sump­ti­on are not impac­ted by this incor­rect repor­ting.
  • With HDR enab­led, Win­dows® desk­top may expe­ri­ence fli­cke­ring, and per­forming a task switch while in a game may cau­se colors to beco­me was­hed out or over satu­ra­ted.
  • Audio may expe­ri­ence insta­bi­li­ty when con­nec­ted through an Audio Video Recei­ver via HDMI® on Rade­on RX 5000 seri­es gra­phics pro­ducts
  • You­Tube play­back may beco­me fro­zen with Micro­soft® Edge play­er and Chro­me™ when play­ed on an exten­ded dis­play on some AMD Ryzen™ 7 3000 seri­es and AMD Ryzen™ 4000 seri­es APU sys­tem con­fi­gu­ra­ti­ons.
  • Modi­fy­ing the HDMI Sca­ling sli­der may cau­se FPS to beco­me locked to 30.
  • Some games may exhi­bit stut­ter inter­mitt­ent­ly during game­play on Rade­on RX 5000 seri­es gra­phics pro­ducts.
  • AMD will con­ti­nue to moni­tor and inves­ti­ga­te any new reports of black screen or sys­tem hang issu­es during exten­ded peri­ods of game­play clo­se­ly. Users are encou­ra­ged to use the new Bug Repor­ting Tool for any issu­es they may encoun­ter.

Important Notes

  • AMD Ryzen™ Mobi­le Pro­ces­sors with Rade­on™ Vega Gra­phics FAQ for Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on can be found here.

Package Contents

The Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on 20.8.2 instal­la­ti­on packa­ge con­tains the fol­lowing:

  • Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on 20.8.2 Dri­ver Ver­si­on 20.20.01.16 (Win­dows Dri­ver Store Ver­si­on 27.20.2001.16003).

 

Down­load: Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020
Ver­si­on: 20.8.2
Datei­grö­ße Win­dows 10: 425 MiB
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 17.08.2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows 10 und 7
Lizenz: pro­prie­tär
Web­sei­te

