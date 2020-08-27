AMD Grafiktreiber — Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.8.3

Verfasst vonpipin

Mit der Ver­si­on 20.8.3 der Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on wur­den wie­der eine Rei­he von klei­ne­ren Feh­lern besei­tigt. Außer­dem bie­tet die­se Ver­si­on eine Unter­stüt­zung der Spie­le Pro­ject CARS 3, Marvel’s Aven­gers sowie Per­for­mance­ver­bes­se­run­gen bei Fort­ni­te mit einer Rade­on RX 5700 XT. Seit der Ver­si­on 19.2.3 wer­den Mobil­pro­zes­so­ren mit inte­grier­ter Vega-Gra­fik unter­stützt, sodass Note­book­be­sit­zer nicht mehr auf den Trei­ber­sup­port der jewei­li­gen Her­stel­ler ange­wie­sen sind, son­dern die­sen Trei­ber eben­falls nut­zen kön­nen.

  • Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.8.3 Highlights

    Support For

    • Pro­ject CARS 3™
    • Marvel’s Aven­gers™
    • Fort­ni­te™
      • Using AMD’s latest dri­ver Rade­on™ Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 edi­ti­on 20.8.3, a Rade­on™ RX 5700 XT GPU offers an average 12% bet­ter FPS per­for­mance in Fort­ni­te™ (DX12) on the Epic set­ting, vs. the pre­vious dri­ver ite­ra­ti­on, Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 edi­ti­on 20.8.1.RS-340

    Added Vulkan® Support 

    • VK_EXT_extended_dynamic_state
      • This exten­si­on adds more dyna­mic sta­tes. This allows app­li­ca­ti­ons to redu­ce the need to recom­pi­le and bind pipe­line sta­te objects.
    • VK_EXT_private_data
      • This exten­si­on allows app­li­ca­ti­ons to store app­li­ca­ti­on-defi­ned data in a 64-bit pri­va­te data slot.
    • VK_EXT_image_robustness
      • This exten­si­on adds stric­ter requi­re­ments such that dri­vers return default RGBA values ins­tead of unde­fi­ned values for out-of-bounds reads. The num­ber of com­pon­ents retur­ned depends on the num­ber of com­pon­ents pre­sent in the selec­ted for­mat.
    • VK_GOOGLE_user_type
      • This exten­si­on indi­ca­tes the driver’s sup­port for shader modu­les using the SPV_GOOGLE_user_type SPIR‑V exten­si­on.

    Fixed Issues

    • Mor­tal Shell™ may expe­ri­ence a game or app­li­ca­ti­on crash when ope­ning the inven­to­ry win­dow in game.
    • Enab­ling HDR on some Rade­on Free­Sync 2 dis­plays, may inter­mitt­ent­ly cau­se the dis­play refresh rate to be for­ced to the Free­Sync ran­ges mini­mum refresh rate during game­play.
    • Sur­vi­ving Mars™ may expe­ri­ence an app­li­ca­ti­on crash or hang at launch on Rade­on RX 5000 seri­es gra­phics pro­ducts.
    • eFoot­ball PES 2020™ may expe­ri­ence an app­li­ca­ti­on crash at launch on Rade­on RX 5000 seri­es gra­phics pro­ducts.
    • Rade­on Over­lay may not be avail­ab­le or may fail to invo­ke on Hybrid Gra­phics sys­tem con­fi­gu­ra­ti­ons when play­ing Hyper Scape™.
    • Coun­ter-Strike: Glo­bal Offen­si­ve™ may expe­ri­ence inter­mit­tent stut­ter when some app­li­ca­ti­ons are run­ning in the back­ground such as third par­ty match­ma­king cli­ents or Dis­cord™.
    • You­Tube play­back may beco­me fro­zen with Micro­soft® Edge play­er and Chro­me™ when play­ed on an exten­ded dis­play on some AMD Ryzen™ 7 3000 seri­es and AMD Ryzen™ 4000 seri­es APU sys­tem con­fi­gu­ra­ti­ons.

    Known Issues

    • Pro­ject CARS 3™ may expe­ri­ence mir­ror like cor­rup­ti­on when using VR during game menus on GCN based Rade­on gra­phics pro­ducts.
    • Pro­ject CARS 3™ may expe­ri­ence per­for­mance issu­es when the Rade­on Soft­ware per­for­mance metrics over­lay is enab­led.
    • Per­for­mance issu­es may be expe­ri­en­ced when play­ing Hori­zon Zero Dawn™ on select Rade­on Vega gra­phics.
    • With Rade­on Free­Sync enab­led on Rade­on RX 5000 seri­es sys­tem con­fi­gu­ra­ti­ons, task swit­ching to ano­t­her dis­play or app­li­ca­ti­on may cau­se the dis­play to fli­cker for a few moments.
    • Bright­ness fli­cke­ring may be expe­ri­en­ced on some VP9 video con­tent play­back through app­li­ca­ti­ons or web brow­sers on Rade­on RX 5000 seri­es gra­phics pro­duct sys­tem con­fi­gu­ra­ti­ons.
    • Enhan­ced Sync may cau­se a black screen to occur when enab­led on some games and sys­tem con­fi­gu­ra­ti­ons. Any users who may be expe­ri­en­cing issu­es with Enhan­ced Sync enab­led should dis­able it as a tem­pora­ry work­around.
    • Per­for­mance Metrics Over­lay and the Per­for­mance Tuning tab incor­rect­ly report hig­her than expec­ted idle clock speeds on Rade­on RX 5700 seri­es gra­phics pro­ducts. Per­for­mance and power con­sump­ti­on are not impac­ted by this incor­rect repor­ting.
    • With HDR enab­led, Win­dows® desk­top may expe­ri­ence fli­cke­ring, and per­forming a task switch while in a game may cau­se colors to beco­me was­hed out or over satu­ra­ted.
    • Audio may expe­ri­ence insta­bi­li­ty when con­nec­ted through an Audio Video Recei­ver via HDMI® on Rade­on RX 5000 seri­es gra­phics pro­ducts.
    • Modi­fy­ing the HDMI Sca­ling sli­der may cau­se FPS to beco­me locked to 30.
    • Some games may exhi­bit stut­ter inter­mitt­ent­ly during game­play on Rade­on RX 5000 seri­es gra­phics pro­ducts.
    • AMD will con­ti­nue to moni­tor and inves­ti­ga­te any new reports of black screen or sys­tem hang issu­es during exten­ded peri­ods of game­play clo­se­ly. Users are encou­ra­ged to use the new Bug Repor­ting Tool for any issu­es they may encoun­ter. 

    Foot­no­tes

    • RS-340, Tes­ting by AMD Per­for­mance Labs as OF August 24, 2020 using a test sys­tem con­fi­gu­red with an Ryzen 7 3800XT CPU, 16GB DDR4-3200MHz memo­ry, a Rade­on™ RX 5700 XT gra­phics card and Win­dows 10 x64 with Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on 20.8.3, vs. a simi­lar­ly con­fi­gu­red sys­tem with Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on 20.8.1, using the game Fort­ni­te™ on the Epic pre­set and DirectX®12. Per­for­mance may vary.

    Important Notes

    • AMD Ryzen™ Mobi­le Pro­ces­sors with Rade­on™ Vega Gra­phics FAQ for Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on can be found here.

    Package Contents

    The Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on 20.8.3 instal­la­ti­on packa­ge con­tains the fol­lowing:

    • Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on 20.8.3 Dri­ver Ver­si­on 20.20.27.01 (Win­dows Dri­ver Store Ver­si­on 27.20.12027.1001).

 

Down­load: Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020
Ver­si­on: 20.8.3
Datei­grö­ße Win­dows 10: 427,29 MiB
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 27.08.2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows 10 und 7
Lizenz: pro­prie­tär
Web­sei­te

Durch die weitere Nutzung der Seite stimmst du der Verwendung von Cookies zu. Weitere Informationen

Die Cookie-Einstellungen auf dieser Website sind auf "Cookies zulassen" eingestellt, um das beste Surferlebnis zu ermöglichen. Wenn du diese Website ohne Änderung der Cookie-Einstellungen verwendest oder auf "Akzeptieren" klickst, erklärst du dich damit einverstanden.

Schließen