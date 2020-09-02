PowerToys v0.21.1

Erstmals für Windows 95 veröffentlichte Microsoft eine Sammlung von kostenlosen Hilfsprogrammen unter dem Namen PowerToys, zu der auch das bekannte TweakUI gehörte. Für Windows 10 wurde nun ein Open-Source-Projekt ins Leben gerufen, das die PowerToys wiederbeleben soll. Gestartet war das Projekt mit den Tools FancyZones und Shortcut Guide. Mittlerweile sind noch File Explorer, Image Resizer, Keyboard Manager, PowerRename, PowerToys Run und Martin Chrzan’s Color Picker hinzu gekommen.
Changelog:
For the entire commit history, please look at the 0.21 release. Below are just a few of the bullet items from this release.
PT Run:
- Removed need for space in action keywords. This means you now can type
>ipconfig
- Icon caches fixed and now has colored icons
- Improved font rendering via ClearType (Shout out to @AnuthaDev doing the heavy lifting here)
- Result speed improvements
- URLs are supported
- Fixed bugs including calculating bugs
FancyZone:
- Win+Arrow key is directional based on zone rect
- Fixed bugs
Runner:
- Fixed toast notifications running elevated from non-admin account
Shortcut Guide:
- Improved vkey catching which will fix some use cases of it not showing up
SVG in File Explorer:
- Embedded image tags will now render in Explorer
Color Picker:
- Fixed bug where it would launch via false positive keystrokes
Accessibility:
- Settings, PT Run and KBM undergoing improvements
Localization:
- Pipeline is now setup and will be doing a full E2E pass on all utilities shortly.
Dev quality of life improvements:
- Continued warning count reduction. This release ~80 removed
- StyleCop enabled E2E
- FxCop starting to be added in E2E
|Download:
|PowerToys
|Version:
|v0.21.1
|Dateigröße
|20,6 MiB
|Veröffentlicht am:
|02.09.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows 10
|Lizenz:
|Open Source
|Webseite
|PowerToys (GitHub)