PowerToys v0.21.1

Erst­mals für Win­dows 95 ver­öf­fent­lich­te Micro­soft eine Samm­lung von kos­ten­lo­sen Hilfs­pro­gram­men unter dem Namen PowerT­oys, zu der auch das bekann­te Twea­kUI gehör­te. Für Win­dows 10 wur­de nun ein Open-Source-Pro­jekt ins Leben geru­fen, das die PowerT­oys wie­der­be­le­ben soll. Gestar­tet war das Pro­jekt mit den Tools Fan­cy­Zo­nes und Short­cut Gui­de. Mitt­ler­wei­le sind noch File Explo­rer, Image Resi­zer, Key­board Mana­ger, Power­Re­na­me, PowerT­oys Run und Mar­tin Chrzan’s Color Picker hin­zu gekom­men.

Chan­ge­log:

For the ent­i­re com­mit histo­ry, plea­se look at the 0.21 release. Below are just a few of the bul­let items from this release.

PT Run:

Remo­ved need for space in action key­words. This means you now can type >ipconfig

Icon caches fixed and now has colo­red icons

Impro­ved font ren­de­ring via Clear­Ty­pe (Shout out to @AnuthaDev doing the hea­vy lif­ting here)

Result speed impro­ve­ments

URLs are sup­por­ted

Fixed bugs inclu­ding cal­cu­la­ting bugs

Fan­cy­Zo­ne:

Win + Arrow key is direc­tio­n­al based on zone rect

+ is direc­tio­n­al based on zone rect Fixed bugs

Run­ner:

Fixed toast noti­fi­ca­ti­ons run­ning ele­va­ted from non-admin account

Short­cut Gui­de:

Impro­ved vkey catching which will fix some use cases of it not showing up

SVG in File Explo­rer:

Embed­ded image tags will now ren­der in Explo­rer

Color Picker:

Fixed bug whe­re it would launch via fal­se posi­ti­ve keys­trokes

Acces­si­bi­li­ty:

Set­tings, PT Run and KBM under­go­ing impro­ve­ments

Loca­liz­a­ti­on:

Pipe­line is now set­up and will be doing a full E2E pass on all uti­li­ties short­ly.

Dev qua­li­ty of life impro­ve­ments: