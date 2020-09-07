Das bekannte Tool AIDA64, der Nachfolger von Everest, ist in einer neuen Beta-Version erschienen. Für die Systemanalyse zeigt es viele Informationen rund um Hard- und Software an, zum Beispiel auch die AGESA-Versionen des Mainboard-BIOS. Die Shareware bietet eine Testzeit von 30 Tagen an.
Changelog:
Version: 6.25.5476 beta (Sep 04, 2020)
Release notes:
- SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL OLED display support
- GPU information for nVIDIA GeForce MX450 (TU117M)
- preliminary GPU information for nVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 (GA102)
- preliminary GPU information for nVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 (GA102)
- Intel Processor Number detection for Core i3-1110G4, 1115G4, 1120G4, 1125G4
- Intel Processor Number detection for Core i5-1130G7, 1135G7
- Intel Processor Number detection for Core i7-1160G7, 1185G7
- motherboard specific sensor info for Gigabyte A520, B550 Series
- improved motherboard specific sensor info for ASRock A520 Series
- sensor support for Dell SMI of Vostro 3480, Vostro 5090 Series
- fixed: unified shader unit count detection for AMD GCN and RDNA GPUs
|Download:
|AIDA64
|Version:
|6.25.5476 beta
|Veröffentlicht am:
|04.09.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows
|Lizenz:
|Shareware
|Webseite
|FinalWire AIDA64