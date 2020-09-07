AIDA64 Version 6.25.5476 beta

Das bekann­te Tool AIDA64, der Nach­fol­ger von Ever­est, ist in einer neu­en Beta-Ver­si­on erschie­nen. Für die Sys­tem­ana­ly­se zeigt es vie­le Infor­ma­tio­nen rund um Hard- und Soft­ware an, zum Bei­spiel auch die AGE­SA-Ver­sio­nen des Main­board-BIOS. Die Share­ware bie­tet eine Test­zeit von 30 Tagen an.

Chan­ge­log:

Ver­si­on: 6.25.5476 beta (Sep 04, 2020)

Release notes:

  • Steel­Se­ries Apex Pro TKL OLED dis­play sup­port
  • GPU infor­ma­ti­on for nVI­DIA GeFor­ce MX450 (TU117M)
  • preli­mi­na­ry GPU infor­ma­ti­on for nVI­DIA GeFor­ce RTX 3080 (GA102)
  • preli­mi­na­ry GPU infor­ma­ti­on for nVI­DIA GeFor­ce RTX 3090 (GA102)
  • Intel Pro­ces­sor Num­ber detec­tion for Core i3-1110­G4, 1115G4, 1120G4, 1125G4
  • Intel Pro­ces­sor Num­ber detec­tion for Core i5-1130­G7, 1135G7
  • Intel Pro­ces­sor Num­ber detec­tion for Core i7-1160­G7, 1185G7
  • mother­board spe­ci­fic sen­sor info for Giga­byte A520, B550 Seri­es
  • impro­ved mother­board spe­ci­fic sen­sor info for ASRock A520 Seri­es
  • sen­sor sup­port for Dell SMI of Vos­tro 3480, Vos­tro 5090 Seri­es
  • fixed: uni­fied shader unit count detec­tion for AMD GCN and RDNA GPUs

 

 

Down­load: AIDA64
Ver­si­on: 6.25.5476 beta
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 04.09.2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows
Lizenz: Share­ware
Web­sei­te Final­Wire AIDA64

