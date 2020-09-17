Nvidia GeForce-Treiber (GRD) 456.38 WHQL

Der Nvi­dia GeFor­ce-Game-Rea­dy-Trei­ber für Win­dows ist in einer neu­en Ver­si­on erschie­nen. Er unter­stützt alle Nvi­dia-Kar­ten seit der GeFor­ce 600er, über die GeFor­ce 700er, die GeFor­ce 900er, die GeFor­ce 10xx, die GeFor­ce 16xx, die RTX 20xx und bis hin zur aktu­el­len GeFor­ce RTX 30xx Serie, sowie alle Kar­ten der Titan-Serie.

Chan­ge­log:

Game Rea­dy

  • Fort­ni­te RTX: This new Game Rea­dy Dri­ver pro­vi­des sup­port for Fortnite’s dra­ma­tic new update which adds ray­t­raced effects, NVIDIA DLSS, NVIDIA Reflex, and a cus­tom RTX map.
  • Halo 3: ODST: Mafia: The Defi­ni­ti­ve Edi­ti­on.

Gaming Tech­no­lo­gy

  • Inclu­des sup­port for GeFor­ce RTX 3080 and 3090 GPUs
  • GeFor­ce Expe­ri­ence Auto­ma­tic Per­for­mance Tuning for GeFor­ce RTX 30-seri­es and RTX 20-seri­es
  • GeFor­ce Expe­ri­ence in-game per­for­mance moni­to­ring for GeFor­ce GTX 600 seri­es and abo­ve
  • Shadow­Play game­play record­ing now sup­ports HDR on GTX 900-seri­es and abo­ve (RTX 3090 can cap­tu­re 8K 30fps HDR)
  • NVIDIA Broad­cast app with AI-powe­red noi­se remo­val and vir­tu­al back­ground
  • 5 New G‑SYNC Com­pa­ti­ble Moni­tors

New Fea­tures
Sup­ports CUDA 11.1

SLI Pro­files

  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Coman­che (NVIDIA Turing GPUs and later)
  • Cru­sader Kings III
  • Dis­in­te­gra­ti­on (NVIDIA Turing GPUs and later)
  • Popu­la­ti­on Zero
  • RIDE 4 (NVIDIA Turing GPUs and later)
  • Rocket Are­na (NVIDIA Turing GPUs and later)
  • The Black­out Club (NVIDIA Turing GPUs and later)

SLI

  • Impli­cit SLI Dis­ab­led on NVIDIA Ampere GPUs
  • Impli­cit SLI, whe­re the dri­ver makes assump­ti­ons with app­li­ca­ti­on pro­files to achie­ve GPU sca­ling, is dis­ab­led on NVIDIA Ampere GPUs. Expli­cit SLI is still sup­por­ted, whe­re the app­li­ca­ti­on knows the SLI sta­te and uses exten­si­ons (such as Direc­tX 12 lin­ked nodes, Vul­kan device groups, or OpenGL mul­ti­cast exten­si­ons) to issue com­man­ds to each device in the SLI group.

Fixed Issu­es

  • [Bat­man Ark­ham Knight]: Enab­ling Hard­ware-acce­le­ra­ted GPU Sche­du­ling on PhysX games results in lower frame rate.[2988376]
  • [Call of Duty: Modern War­fa­re]: The game may inter­mitt­ent­ly see a drop in frame rate when ray tra­cing is enab­led. [3050468]
  • [Detroit: Beco­me Human]: The game may crash. [3037846]
  • [For­za Hori­zon 4]: Stut­te­ring occurs in the game after racing a few laps. [3101001]
  • [Hori­zon Zero Dawn The Com­ple­te Edi­ti­on]: Fli­cke­ring and tex­tu­re cor­rup­ti­on occurs in game after set­ting Aniso­tro­pic Fil­te­ring to 16x from the NVIDIA Con­trol Panel. [200638389]
  • [madVR][MPC-HC]: Various HDR issu­es occur when using the mad­VR ren­de­rer with MPC-HC. [3038381]
  • [Mine­craft Java Edi­ti­on;]: The game may crash when laun­ched with XSplit Broad­cas­ter run­ning in the back­ground. [3052464]
  • [World of War­craft]: Objects ran­dom­ly fli­cker. [3101638]
  • Video play­back on the secon­da­ry dis­play lags/freezes while play­ing a game on the pri­ma­ry dis­play if Hard­ware-acce­le­ra­ted GPU Sche­du­ling is enab­led [200586262]
  • [Note­book]: Dis­play is not detec­ted when con­nec­ted to Thun­der­bolt 3 port on HP Spect­re x360-15t-df100 Note­book. [3087076]
  • [Notebook][NVIDIA Con­trol Panel]: With Clo­ne mode set, only the Deve­lo­per pages are visi­ble in the NVIDIA Con­trol Panel after hot-plug­ging a DisplayPort/HDMI Free­sync dis­play. [200637570]
  • [Note­book]: When a game is play­ed on the pri­ma­ry dis­play and a You­Tube video is play­ed on the exten­ded dis­play, viudeo play­back is slug­gish and stut­ters. [200586262]
  • [Pas­cal GPU][Marvel’s Aven­gers]: The game may crash when swit­ching win­dows [Alt+Tab] while the game is run­ning. [3101682]

Win­dows 7 Issu­es

  • [Notebook][H‑Clone]: With the inte­gra­ted gra­phics pro­ces­sor as the clo­ne source, dis­play set­tings can­not be chan­ged from the NVIDIA Con­trol Panel. [200594188]

Win­dows 10 Issu­es

  • [SLI][G‑SYNC][Red Dead Redemp­ti­on 2 Vul­kan]: With SLI + G‑SYNC enab­led, the games dis­play cor­rup­ti­on and a blank screen.[200645671]
  • [World of War­craft Shadow­lands]: When run at frame rates grea­ter than 60 FPS with high dis­play set­tings, moving cha­rac­ters dis­play minu­te twitching/stuttering. [200647563]
  • [Sun­set Over­dri­ve]: The game may dis­play ran­dom green cor­rup­ti­on if Depth of Field is enab­led from in-game set­tings. [2750770]
  • [V]}: HDCP errors occur with Val­ve Index VR. [2967616]
  • [Call of Duty — War­zo­ne]: Free­style does not work. (200593020)
  • [For­za Motor­sport 7]: The curb may dis­play a black strip during a race on cer­tain tracks. [2781776]
  • [Fort­ni­te]: Blue-screen crash occurs poin­ting to nvlddmkm.sys when play­ing the game at 4K reso­lu­ti­on. [200645328]
  • To work around, set the reso­lu­ti­on to lower than 4k.
  • [Zom­bie Army: Dead War 4][Ansel/Freestyle]: The Ansel & Free­style tabs are unselec­ta­ble. [2810884]
  • You may encoun­ter issu­es instal­ling the NVIDIA Con­trol Panel from the Win­dows Store.
  • [Omni­ver­se 2020.2.4496]: Cor­rup­ti­on occurs after swit­ching from RTX Real-Time to RTX Path-Traced ren­de­rer. [200649160]
  • [Notebook][H‑Clone]: With the inte­gra­ted gra­phics pro­ces­sor as the clo­ne source, dis­play set­tings can­not be chan­ged from the NVIDIA Con­trol Panel. [200594188]
  • [Note­book]: Some Pas­cal-based note­books w/ high refresh rate dis­plays may ran­dom­ly drop to 60Hz during game­play. [3009452]
  • [Note­book]: Per­for­mance Power Mode can­not be set from the NVIDIA Con­trol Panel. [200657525]
Down­load: GeFor­ce Dri­ver Ver­si­on 456.38 W10

Gefor­ce Dri­ver Ver­si­on 456.38 W7
Ver­si­on: 456.38
Datei­grö­ße 579 MiB
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 17.9.2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows 10, 8.x, 7
Lizenz: Trei­ber
