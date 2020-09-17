AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su mit Keynote der CES 2021

Die CES 2021 wird im nächs­ten Jahr rein online statt­fin­den und zwar vom 11. bis zum 14. Janu­ar. Wie schon 2019 wird eine der Key­notes von AMD — in von Per­son CEO Dr. Lisa Su — bestrit­ten.

Die Inter­na­tio­nal Con­su­mer Elec­tro­nics Show (CES) ist eine der welt­weit größ­ten Fach­mes­sen für Unter­hal­tungs­elek­tro­nik und fin­det jähr­lich im Janu­ar im Las Vegas Con­ven­ti­on Cen­ter in Las Vegas statt. Auf Grund von Covid-19 wird die kom­men­de CES dabei rein digi­tal abge­hal­ten.

“AMD tech­no­lo­gy is at the heart of some of today’s most popu­lar con­su­mer pro­ducts and ser­vices. As we push the enve­lo­pe on per­for­mance, we expand what is pos­si­ble in per­so­nal com­pu­ting, gaming and online ser­vices and expe­ri­en­ces,” said Dr. Lisa Su, Pre­si­dent and CEO of AMD. “I look for­ward to sharing exci­ting new tech­no­lo­gy deve­lo­p­ments at CES 2021, and what it will mean to the way we live, work, learn and play.”