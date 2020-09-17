AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su mit Keynote der CES 2021

Die CES 2021 wird im nächsten Jahr rein online stattfinden und zwar vom 11. bis zum 14. Januar. Wie schon 2019 wird eine der Keynotes von AMD — in von Person CEO Dr. Lisa Su — bestritten.
“AMD President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su will keynote during CES 2021, presenting the AMD vision for the future of research, education, work, entertainment and gaming, including a portfolio of high-performance computing and graphics solutions.”
Die International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) ist eine der weltweit größten Fachmessen für Unterhaltungselektronik und findet jährlich im Januar im Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas statt. Auf Grund von Covid-19 wird die kommende CES dabei rein digital abgehalten.
“AMD technology is at the heart of some of today’s most popular consumer products and services. As we push the envelope on performance, we expand what is possible in personal computing, gaming and online services and experiences,” said Dr. Lisa Su, President and CEO of AMD. “I look forward to sharing exciting new technology developments at CES 2021, and what it will mean to the way we live, work, learn and play.”
Welche Inhalte die Keynote genau haben wird bzw. ob und welche neuen Produkte vorgestellt werden ist nicht bekannt. Anbieten würden sich aber die neuen auf Zen 3 basierenden Mobileprozessoren mit dem Codenamen “Cezanne”, die für Anfang 2021 erwartet werden.