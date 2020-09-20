Process Lasso v9.9.1 Beta

Process Lasso ist ein automatisiertes Windows Prozessmanagement- und Optimierungs-Tool für Windows Vista, 7, 8 und 10, das die Reaktionsfähigkeit des Systems — besonders bei hohen Prozessorauslastungen — durch einen eigenen Algorithmus positiv beeinflussen soll. Neben einer kostenpflichtigen Pro-Version sind zusätzlich eine Server-Edition sowie ältere Versionen für Windows XP und Windows 2000 verfügbar.
“Windows has a particularly bad problem dealing with threads that decide they want to consume every bit of CPU time they can get their hands on (CPU bound threads). A single CPU bound thread running at Normal priority can bring an entire single-CPU system to a stall, as demonstrated by our graphical proof of concept below. Yes, it is true – believe it or not! It is this worst case scenario that Process Lasso was originally written to address. By temporarily lowering the priority of the offending process, your PC can be saved from a full stall.”
Changelog:
9.9 beta: Highlights: + Support named config profiles with Governor-As-Service + Allow Governor as a system service in free edition Details: (11) Core: Always install session agent (previously only when governor-as-service) (9) InstallHelper: Add initiating user context awareness (e.g. limited user who invoked installer or reconfigure, prior to admin elevation) (9) Core: Mitigate logging issue with some protected (vmmem) and intermediate state (crashing) processes that could be repetitively logged as terminated before actual process destruction (when termination log events enabled) (9) Core: Log launches for processes without paths (when creation log events enabled) (7) Licensing: Make Governor-As-Service available in free edition (5) Launcher: 32-bit build compiler options adjustments (5) Core: Automatic gaming mode: Don't allow gldriverquery64.exe to temporarily trigger Performance Mode (5) Tools: Legacy.MultimediaSchedulerConfig: Fix potential issue with handling of some message box query results (5) Tools: Legacy.MultimediaSchedulerConfig: Don't allow save confirmation dialog to remember answer, else 'No' would cause persistent silent failure to save (5) GUI: Fill implied user for SYSTEM process (1) All: Support named config profiles with Governor-As-Service (1) All: Move named config profile selector from registry to file (.profile) stored in base config folder (0) GUI: Refactor RAM Load display to a more generic control (0) Languages: Update Russian
|Download:
|Process Lasso
|Version:
|v9.9.1
|Dateigröße
|2,33 MiB
|Veröffentlicht am:
|15.09.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows Vista, 7, 8 und 10 (32- und 64-Bit)
|Lizenz:
|Freeware, Pro Version kostenpflichtig
|Webseite
|bitsum
