Process Lasso v9.9.1 Beta

Pro­cess Las­so ist ein auto­ma­ti­sier­tes Win­dows Pro­zess­ma­nage­ment- und Opti­mie­rungs-Tool für Win­dows Vis­ta, 7, 8 und 10, das die Reak­ti­ons­fä­hig­keit des Sys­tems — beson­ders bei hohen Pro­zes­sor­aus­las­tun­gen — durch einen eige­nen Algo­rith­mus posi­tiv beein­flus­sen soll. Neben einer kos­ten­pflich­ti­gen Pro-Ver­si­on sind zusätz­lich eine Ser­ver-Edi­ti­on sowie älte­re Ver­sio­nen für Win­dows XP und Win­dows 2000 ver­füg­bar.

9.9 beta: Highlights: + Support named config profiles with Governor-As-Service + Allow Governor as a system service in free edition Details: (11) Core: Always install session agent (previously only when governor-as-service) (9) InstallHelper: Add initiating user context awareness (e.g. limited user who invoked installer or reconfigure, prior to admin elevation) (9) Core: Mitigate logging issue with some protected (vmmem) and intermediate state (crashing) processes that could be repetitively logged as terminated before actual process destruction (when termination log events enabled) (9) Core: Log launches for processes without paths (when creation log events enabled) (7) Licensing: Make Governor-As-Service available in free edition (5) Launcher: 32-bit build compiler options adjustments (5) Core: Automatic gaming mode: Don't allow gldriverquery64.exe to temporarily trigger Performance Mode (5) Tools: Legacy.MultimediaSchedulerConfig: Fix potential issue with handling of some message box query results (5) Tools: Legacy.MultimediaSchedulerConfig: Don't allow save confirmation dialog to remember answer, else 'No' would cause persistent silent failure to save (5) GUI: Fill implied user for SYSTEM process (1) All: Support named config profiles with Governor-As-Service (1) All: Move named config profile selector from registry to file (.profile) stored in base config folder (0) GUI: Refactor RAM Load display to a more generic control (0) Languages: Update Russian