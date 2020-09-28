Nvidia GeForce-Treiber (GRD) 456.55 WHQL



Der Nvi­dia GeFor­ce-Game-Rea­dy-Trei­ber für Win­dows ist in einer neu­en Ver­si­on erschie­nen. Er unter­stützt alle Nvi­dia-Kar­ten seit der GeFor­ce 600er, über die GeFor­ce 700er, die GeFor­ce 900er, die GeFor­ce 10xx, die GeFor­ce 16xx, die RTX 20xx und bis hin zur aktu­el­len GeFor­ce RTX 30xx Serie, sowie alle Kar­ten der Titan-Serie.

Chan­ge­log:

Game Rea­dy Dri­ver Fixes

  • [Omni­ver­se 2020.2.4496]: Cor­rup­ti­on occurs after swit­ching from RTX Real-Time to RTX Path­Traced ren­de­rer. [200649160]
  • [Vul­kan games]: The GeFor­ce Expe­ri­ence> Per­for­mance > Ren­der Laten­cy set­ting some­ti­mes sticks at 0 on Vul­kan games. [3129618]
  • Mul­ti­ple G‑SYNC Com­pa­ti­ble moni­tors were remo­ved from the G‑SYNC Com­pa­ti­ble list in the dri­ver. [3130059]
  • The­re is a slight incre­a­se in the Win­dows Event Log CPU uti­liz­a­ti­on. [200659659]
  • NVIDIA Con­tai­ner ser­vice may crash upon resu­me from sys­tem sleep /hibernate mode. [200658281]
  • [Note­book]: Per­for­mance Power Mode can­not be set from the NVIDIA Con­trol Panel. [200657525]

Game Rea­dy Dri­ver Important Open Issu­es

  • Win­dows 7 Only [Notebook][H‑Clone]: With the inte­gra­ted gra­phics pro­ces­sor as the clo­ne source, dis­play set­tings can­not be chan­ged from the NVIDIA Con­trol Panel. [200594188]
  • Win­dows 10 Only [World of War­craft Shadow­lands]: When run at frame rates grea­ter than 60 FPS with high dis­play set­tings, moving cha­rac­ters dis­play minu­te twitching/stuttering. [200647563]
  • Win­dows 10 Only [Sun­set Over­dri­ve]: The game may dis­play ran­dom green cor­rup­ti­on if Depth of Field is enab­led from in-game set­tings. [2750770]
  • Win­dows 10 Only [Call of Duty — War­zo­ne]: Free­style does not work. (200593020)
  • Win­dows 10 Only [For­za Motor­sport 7]: The curb may dis­play a black strip during a race on cer­tain tracks. [2781776]
  • Win­dows 10 Only [Fort­ni­te]: Blue-screen crash occurs poin­ting to nvlddmkm.sys when play­ing the game at 4K reso­lu­ti­on. [200645328] To work around, set the reso­lu­ti­on to lower than 4k.
  • Win­dows 10 Only [Zom­bie Army: Dead War 4][Ansel/Freestyle]: The Ansel & Free­style tabs are unselec­ta­ble. [2810884] You may encoun­ter issu­es instal­ling the NVIDIA Con­trol Panel from the Win­dows Store. See “Issu­es Instal­ling the NVIDIA Con­trol Panel from the Win­dows Store” on page 21 for more infor­ma­ti­on.
  • Win­dows 10 Only [You­Tube]: Video play­back stut­ters while scrol­ling down the You­Tube page. [3129705]
  • Win­dows 10 Only [G‑SYNC]: With G‑SYNC enab­led on some Free­sync dis­plays, half of the screen goes black. [3133895]
  • Win­dows 10 Only [GeFor­ce RTX 3080/3090]: Sam­sung G9 49″ dis­play goes black at 240 Hz. [3129363]
  • Win­dows 10 Only [Notebook][H‑Clone]: With the inte­gra­ted gra­phics pro­ces­sor as the clo­ne source, dis­play set­tings can­not be chan­ged from the NVIDIA Con­trol Panel. [200594188]
  • Win­dows 10 Only [Note­book]: Some Pas­cal-based note­books w/ high refresh rate dis­plays may ran­dom­ly drop to 60Hz during game­play. [3009452]
Down­load: GeFor­ce Dri­ver Ver­si­on 456.55 W10

GeFor­ce Dri­ver Ver­si­on 456.55 W7
Ver­si­on: 456.55
Datei­grö­ße 609.92 MB
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 28.9.2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows 10, 8.x, 7
Lizenz: Trei­ber


 

