Nvidia GeForce-Treiber (GRD) 456.55 WHQL

Der Nvidia GeForce-Game-Ready-Treiber für Windows ist in einer neuen Version erschienen. Er unterstützt alle Nvidia-Karten seit der GeForce 600er, über die GeForce 700er, die GeForce 900er, die GeForce 10xx, die GeForce 16xx, die RTX 20xx und bis hin zur aktuellen GeForce RTX 30xx Serie, sowie alle Karten der Titan-Serie.
Changelog:
Game Ready Driver Fixes
- [Omniverse 2020.2.4496]: Corruption occurs after switching from RTX Real-Time to RTX PathTraced renderer. [200649160]
- [Vulkan games]: The GeForce Experience> Performance > Render Latency setting sometimes sticks at 0 on Vulkan games. [3129618]
- Multiple G‑SYNC Compatible monitors were removed from the G‑SYNC Compatible list in the driver. [3130059]
- There is a slight increase in the Windows Event Log CPU utilization. [200659659]
- NVIDIA Container service may crash upon resume from system sleep /hibernate mode. [200658281]
- [Notebook]: Performance Power Mode cannot be set from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [200657525]
Game Ready Driver Important Open Issues
- Windows 7 Only [Notebook][H‑Clone]: With the integrated graphics processor as the clone source, display settings cannot be changed from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [200594188]
- Windows 10 Only [World of Warcraft Shadowlands]: When run at frame rates greater than 60 FPS with high display settings, moving characters display minute twitching/stuttering. [200647563]
- Windows 10 Only [Sunset Overdrive]: The game may display random green corruption if Depth of Field is enabled from in-game settings. [2750770]
- Windows 10 Only [Call of Duty — Warzone]: Freestyle does not work. (200593020)
- Windows 10 Only [Forza Motorsport 7]: The curb may display a black strip during a race on certain tracks. [2781776]
- Windows 10 Only [Fortnite]: Blue-screen crash occurs pointing to nvlddmkm.sys when playing the game at 4K resolution. [200645328] To work around, set the resolution to lower than 4k.
- Windows 10 Only [Zombie Army: Dead War 4][Ansel/Freestyle]: The Ansel & Freestyle tabs are unselectable. [2810884] You may encounter issues installing the NVIDIA Control Panel from the Windows Store. See “Issues Installing the NVIDIA Control Panel from the Windows Store” on page 21 for more information.
- Windows 10 Only [YouTube]: Video playback stutters while scrolling down the YouTube page. [3129705]
- Windows 10 Only [G‑SYNC]: With G‑SYNC enabled on some Freesync displays, half of the screen goes black. [3133895]
- Windows 10 Only [GeForce RTX 3080/3090]: Samsung G9 49″ display goes black at 240 Hz. [3129363]
- Windows 10 Only [Notebook][H‑Clone]: With the integrated graphics processor as the clone source, display settings cannot be changed from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [200594188]
- Windows 10 Only [Notebook]: Some Pascal-based notebooks w/ high refresh rate displays may randomly drop to 60Hz during gameplay. [3009452]
|Download:
|GeForce Driver Version 456.55 W10
|Version:
|456.55
|Dateigröße
|609.92 MB
|Veröffentlicht am:
|28.9.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows 10, 8.x, 7
|Lizenz:
|Treiber
|Webseite