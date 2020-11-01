Process Lasso v9.8.5.37

Process Lasso ist ein automatisiertes Windows Prozessmanagement- und Optimierungs-Tool für Windows Vista, 7, 8 und 10, das die Reaktionsfähigkeit des Systems — besonders bei hohen Prozessorauslastungen — durch einen eigenen Algorithmus positiv beeinflussen soll. Neben einer kostenpflichtigen Pro-Version sind zusätzlich eine Server-Edition sowie ältere Versionen für Windows XP und Windows 2000 verfügbar.
“Windows has a particularly bad problem dealing with threads that decide they want to consume every bit of CPU time they can get their hands on (CPU bound threads). A single CPU bound thread running at Normal priority can bring an entire single-CPU system to a stall, as demonstrated by our graphical proof of concept below. Yes, it is true – believe it or not! It is this worst case scenario that Process Lasso was originally written to address. By temporarily lowering the priority of the offending process, your PC can be saved from a full stall.”
Changelog:
v9.8.5.37 – Oct 21 2020
- Add function ‘Options / Memory / Purge standby list now’(37) InstallHelper: Speed up /terminate operation in some circumstances (35) Licensing: Allow Governor to be deployed as system service in the free edition (35) InstallHelper: Default Governor deployment type to system service in Process Lasso Server Edition (35) InstallHelper: Default GUI auto-start to current user only in Process Lasso Server Edition (35) InstallHelper: Update some deprecated tooltips (35) InstallHelper: Update old tooltips with latest guidance (35) GUI: Cosmetic to create profile dialog (33) InstallHelper: Fix Governor set to auto-start for all users when only current user was selected (29) Core: Improve elapsed run-time format for termination occurred log entries (29) Core: Improve sanitization of new named config profile selector mechanism (29) GUI: Increase default log pane height as % of total (27) All: Minor code adjustments (17) TestLasso: Expand command line help (15) GUI: Add function 'Options / Memory / Purge standby list now' (15) InstallHelper: Minor adjustments to Task Scheduler code (13) InstallHelper: When creating a start-at-login task for a specific user, use the initiating user instead of admin user (9) InstallHelper: Add initiating user context awareness (e.g. limited user who invoked installer or reconfigure, prior to admin elevation) (9) Core: Mitigate logging issue with some protected (vmmem) and intermediate state (crashing) processes that could be repetitively logged as terminated before actual process destruction (when termination log events enabled) (9) Core: Log launches for processes without paths (when creation log events enabled) (5) Launcher: 32-bit build compiler options adjustments (5) Core: Automatic gaming mode: Don't allow gldriverquery64.exe to temporarily trigger Performance Mode (5) Tools: Legacy.MultimediaSchedulerConfig: Fix potential issue with handling of some messageboxes (5) Tools: Legacy.MultimediaSchedulerConfig: Don't allow save confirmation dialog to remember answer, else 'No' would cause persistent silent failure to save (5) GUI: Fill implied user for SYSTEM process (1) All: Support named config profiles with Governor-As-Service (1) All: Move named config profile selector from registry to file (.profile) stored in base config folder (0) GUI: Refactor RAM Load display to a more generic control (0) Languages: Update Russian, Slovenian, Finnish
|Download:
|Process Lasso
|Version:
|v9.8.5.37
|Dateigröße
|2,34 MiB
|Veröffentlicht am:
|21.10.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows Vista, 7, 8 und 10 (32- und 64-Bit)
|Lizenz:
|Freeware, Pro Version kostenpflichtig
|Webseite
|bitsum
|Downloads ältere Betriebssysteme: