Process Lasso v9.8.5.37

Pro­cess Las­so ist ein auto­ma­ti­sier­tes Win­dows Pro­zess­ma­nage­ment- und Opti­mie­rungs-Tool für Win­dows Vis­ta, 7, 8 und 10, das die Reak­ti­ons­fä­hig­keit des Sys­tems — beson­ders bei hohen Pro­zes­sor­aus­las­tun­gen — durch einen eige­nen Algo­rith­mus posi­tiv beein­flus­sen soll. Neben einer kos­ten­pflich­ti­gen Pro-Ver­si­on sind zusätz­lich eine Ser­ver-Edi­ti­on sowie älte­re Ver­sio­nen für Win­dows XP und Win­dows 2000 ver­füg­bar.

 

Win­dows has a par­ti­cu­lar­ly bad pro­blem dealing with threads that deci­de they want to con­su­me every bit of CPU time they can get their hands on (CPU bound threads). A sin­gle CPU bound thread run­ning at Nor­mal prio­ri­ty can bring an ent­i­re sin­gle-CPU sys­tem to a stall, as demons­tra­ted by our gra­phi­cal pro­of of con­cept below. Yes, it is true – belie­ve it or not! It is this worst case sce­n­a­rio that Pro­cess Las­so was ori­gi­nal­ly writ­ten to address. By tem­pora­ri­ly lowe­ring the prio­ri­ty of the offen­ding pro­cess, your PC can be saved from a full stall.”

Changelog:

v9.8.5.37 – Oct 21 2020

  • Allow Gover­nor to be deploy­ed as sys­tem ser­vice in the free edi­ti­on
  • Default deploy­ment type to Gover­nor-as-Ser­vice for Ser­ver Edi­ti­on
  • Sup­port named con­fig pro­files with Gover­nor-as-Ser­vice
  • Add func­tion ‘Opti­ons / Memo­ry / Pur­ge stand­by list now’
(37) InstallHelper: Speed up /terminate operation in some circumstances
(35) Licensing: Allow Governor to be deployed as system service in the free edition
(35) InstallHelper: Default Governor deployment type to system service in Process Lasso Server Edition
(35) InstallHelper: Default GUI auto-start to current user only in Process Lasso Server Edition
(35) InstallHelper: Update some deprecated tooltips
(35) InstallHelper: Update old tooltips with latest guidance
(35) GUI: Cosmetic to create profile dialog
(33) InstallHelper: Fix Governor set to auto-start for all users when only current user was selected
(29) Core: Improve elapsed run-time format for termination occurred log entries
(29) Core: Improve sanitization of new named config profile selector mechanism
(29) GUI: Increase default log pane height as % of total
(27) All: Minor code adjustments
(17) TestLasso: Expand command line help
(15) GUI: Add function 'Options / Memory / Purge standby list now'
(15) InstallHelper: Minor adjustments to Task Scheduler code
(13) InstallHelper: When creating a start-at-login task for a specific user, use the initiating user instead of admin user
(9) InstallHelper: Add initiating user context awareness (e.g. limited user who invoked installer or reconfigure, prior to admin elevation)
(9) Core: Mitigate logging issue with some protected (vmmem) and intermediate state (crashing) processes that could be repetitively logged as terminated before actual process destruction (when termination log events enabled)
(9) Core: Log launches for processes without paths (when creation log events enabled)
(5) Launcher: 32-bit build compiler options adjustments
(5) Core: Automatic gaming mode: Don't allow gldriverquery64.exe to temporarily trigger Performance Mode
(5) Tools: Legacy.MultimediaSchedulerConfig: Fix potential issue with handling of some messageboxes
(5) Tools: Legacy.MultimediaSchedulerConfig: Don't allow save confirmation dialog to remember answer, else 'No' would cause persistent silent failure to save
(5) GUI: Fill implied user for SYSTEM process
(1) All: Support named config profiles with Governor-As-Service
(1) All: Move named config profile selector from registry to file (.profile) stored in base config folder
(0) GUI: Refactor RAM Load display to a more generic control
(0) Languages: Update Russian, Slovenian, Finnish

 

 

Down­load: Pro­cess Las­so
Ver­si­on: v9.8.5.37
Datei­grö­ße 2,34 MiB
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 21.10.2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows Vis­ta, 7, 8 und 10 (32- und 64-Bit)
Lizenz: Free­ware, Pro Ver­si­on kos­ten­pflich­tig
Web­sei­te bit­s­um
Down­loads älte­re Betriebs­sys­te­me:

 

 

