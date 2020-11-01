Process Lasso v9.8.5.37

Pro­cess Las­so ist ein auto­ma­ti­sier­tes Win­dows Pro­zess­ma­nage­ment- und Opti­mie­rungs-Tool für Win­dows Vis­ta, 7, 8 und 10, das die Reak­ti­ons­fä­hig­keit des Sys­tems — beson­ders bei hohen Pro­zes­sor­aus­las­tun­gen — durch einen eige­nen Algo­rith­mus posi­tiv beein­flus­sen soll. Neben einer kos­ten­pflich­ti­gen Pro-Ver­si­on sind zusätz­lich eine Ser­ver-Edi­ti­on sowie älte­re Ver­sio­nen für Win­dows XP und Win­dows 2000 ver­füg­bar.

v9.8.5.37 – Oct 21 2020

Allow Gover­nor to be deploy­ed as sys­tem ser­vice in the free edi­ti­on

Default deploy­ment type to Gover­nor-as-Ser­vice for Ser­ver Edi­ti­on

Sup­port named con­fig pro­files with Gover­nor-as-Ser­vice

Add func­tion ‘Opti­ons / Memo­ry / Pur­ge stand­by list now’

(37) InstallHelper: Speed up /terminate operation in some circumstances (35) Licensing: Allow Governor to be deployed as system service in the free edition (35) InstallHelper: Default Governor deployment type to system service in Process Lasso Server Edition (35) InstallHelper: Default GUI auto-start to current user only in Process Lasso Server Edition (35) InstallHelper: Update some deprecated tooltips (35) InstallHelper: Update old tooltips with latest guidance (35) GUI: Cosmetic to create profile dialog (33) InstallHelper: Fix Governor set to auto-start for all users when only current user was selected (29) Core: Improve elapsed run-time format for termination occurred log entries (29) Core: Improve sanitization of new named config profile selector mechanism (29) GUI: Increase default log pane height as % of total (27) All: Minor code adjustments (17) TestLasso: Expand command line help (15) GUI: Add function 'Options / Memory / Purge standby list now' (15) InstallHelper: Minor adjustments to Task Scheduler code (13) InstallHelper: When creating a start-at-login task for a specific user, use the initiating user instead of admin user (9) InstallHelper: Add initiating user context awareness (e.g. limited user who invoked installer or reconfigure, prior to admin elevation) (9) Core: Mitigate logging issue with some protected (vmmem) and intermediate state (crashing) processes that could be repetitively logged as terminated before actual process destruction (when termination log events enabled) (9) Core: Log launches for processes without paths (when creation log events enabled) (5) Launcher: 32-bit build compiler options adjustments (5) Core: Automatic gaming mode: Don't allow gldriverquery64.exe to temporarily trigger Performance Mode (5) Tools: Legacy.MultimediaSchedulerConfig: Fix potential issue with handling of some messageboxes (5) Tools: Legacy.MultimediaSchedulerConfig: Don't allow save confirmation dialog to remember answer, else 'No' would cause persistent silent failure to save (5) GUI: Fill implied user for SYSTEM process (1) All: Support named config profiles with Governor-As-Service (1) All: Move named config profile selector from registry to file (.profile) stored in base config folder (0) GUI: Refactor RAM Load display to a more generic control (0) Languages: Update Russian, Slovenian, Finnish