Rufus 3.13 BETA

Verfasst vonpipin

Mit dem Open-Source Pro­gramm Rufus kann man USB-Spei­cher­me­di­en schnell und ein­fach for­ma­tie­ren und boot­fä­hig machen. Man kann damit zum Bei­spiel USB-Instal­la­ti­ons­me­di­en aus boot­fä­hi­gen ISOs erstel­len (Win­dows, Linux, UEFI, usw.) oder ein ande­res Betriebs­sys­tem nut­zen oder einen Boot­stick erstel­len und damit an einem Sys­tem arbei­ten, auf dem kein Betriebs­sys­tem instal­liert ist.

Chan­ge­log:

  • Add a cheat mode (Alt-M) to accept disk images without a Boot Marker
  • Add mar­quee ope­ra­ti­on pro­gress to the taskbar icon
  • Add zeroing/image wri­ting pro­gress to the log
  • Switch to using 0x55 and 0xAA ins­tead of 0x00 and 0xFF for low pass bad­block check
  • Switch to using fake/manufacturer units when com­pu­ting the default label
  • Fix over­nu­me­rous wri­te retries on error when wri­ting a disk image
  • Work around Win­dows’ abys­mal hand­ling of remova­ble dri­ves that con­tain an ESP [#1637]
  • Impro­ve mounting/unmounting of volu­mes [#1640]
  • Other inter­nal fixes and impro­ve­ments (VDS, error repor­ting, etc.)

 

Down­load: Rufus (Git­Hub)
Ver­si­on: 3.13 BETA
Datei­grö­ße 1,1 MiB
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 15.11.2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: ab Win­dows 7
Lizenz: Open Source
Web­sei­te

Durch die weitere Nutzung der Seite stimmst du der Verwendung von Cookies zu. Weitere Informationen

Die Cookie-Einstellungen auf dieser Website sind auf "Cookies zulassen" eingestellt, um das beste Surferlebnis zu ermöglichen. Wenn du diese Website ohne Änderung der Cookie-Einstellungen verwendest oder auf "Akzeptieren" klickst, erklärst du dich damit einverstanden.

Schließen