WinSCP 5.18 Beta

Die Open-Source-Software WinSCP von Martin Prikryl ist ein SFTP‑, FTP‑, WebDAV- und S3-Client für Windows, der auch das alte SCP-Protokoll unterstützt. Die Freeware bietet einen geschützten Daten- und Dateitransfer zwischen verschiedenen Rechnern und ermöglicht die Nutzung verschlüsselter “Tunnel”.
Changelog:
5.18 beta
- A complete list of files that are part of a background transfer can be shown. 1785
Streaminterface in .NET assembly. 1738
- With SFTP protocol files can be streamed to stdout and from stdin in scripting.
- Support SHA-256 fingerprints of TLS/SSL certificates. 1842
- Extension Synchronize with Another Remote Server.
- When connecting to new SSH host, its host key can be automatically accepted in scripting and .NET assembly.
- Optional case-sensitive synchronization. 71
- Enabled TLS 1.3 by default.
- XML parser upgraded to Expat 2.2.10.
- SSH core upgraded to PuTTY 0.74. It brings the following change:
- Security fix: If an SSH server accepted an offer of a public key and then rejected the signature, WinSCP could access freed memory, if the key had come from an SSH agent. vuln-agent-keylist-used-after-free
- Resume transfer when FTP data connection disconnects. 1878
- Support for
curve25519-sha256KEX. 1865
- Support for authentication using temporary credentials from AWS Security Token Service (STS). 1839
- Support for SNI with FTP. 1895
- Installer upgraded to Inno Setup 6.1.2.
- Change: Installer needs Windows 7 SP1/2008 R2 SP1.
- Alternative way to provide credentials in scripting/command-line without URL-encoding. 1821
- Compatibility with WebDAV servers that incorrectly encode file URL. 1876
- Optimizing S3 connection buffers for speed. 1732
- Edited/opened files from a disconnected session can now be attached to new session even if its username was entered only during authentication instead of directly on the Login dialog. 1890
- Returning to Login dialog, when ad-hoc connection fails. 1909
- Local ports for active FTP mode can be limited. 958
- Allow explicit navigation to a hidden local folder by enabling showing of hidden files and folder, if not enabled yet. 1905
- Added full Go To submenu to context menu of panel path label
- Automatically restore external editor defaults when changing editor command from Notepad to 3rd party editor. 1872
- Suppress errors when opened/edited files are locked. 1832
- Support clearing GID/UID flag on directories with new versions of GNU coreutils. 1850
- Added
/nointeractiveinputto usage screen.
- List encrypt-then-MAC algorithms in
/infolisting. 1917
- Not using a transfer via temporary file for files that would exceed system length limit with the temporary extension. 1922
- Automatically closing timed out
Session. 1923
- Logging IANA encryption algorithm names. 1886
- Displaying, what directory is being read at the end of login to a server, in a tooltip. 1916
- Use dark window title for the main window in the dark mode on Windows 10 2004. 1920
- Clarified that WinSCP may crash in the warning message when trying to load too big file into the internal editor. 1847
- Do not prevent WinSCP from working when jump list cannot be updated. 1857
- Allow forcing use of
LISTcommand to retrieve file information in scripting for FTP servers that has broken support for
MDTM/
SIZEcommands. 1921
- Duplicate and Rename commands work even for disconnected sessions.
- IPv6 literals with scope or literals that are already escaped in square brackets are formatted standardly in session URL (instead of URL-encoding them).
- Allowed longer input on Edit file input box. 1911
- Added help link to Add extension box and making the box wider.
- GSSAPI key exchange authentication can be turned on. 1863
- When trying to open an inaccessible local directory, display an error message, instead of silently doing nothing.
- Cleanup application data dialog labels cache cleanup checkbox label updated to reflect previously updated functionality.
- Disabling tips controls until some tips are actually available.
- Optionally disable moving using drag&drop. 1884
- Main window follows Login dialog to another monitor, when switched using keyboard shortcuts
Shift+Win+Left/
Right. 1907
- When path to an existing local directory is specified on the Download options dialog without an operation mask, a noop operation mask is implied.
- Workaround for wrong description of
Num *keyboard shortcut in menus with German keyboard. 1889
- Files with the same name except for a letter case are sorted deterministically. 1894
- Not offering pasting from clipboard on the file panels if the clipboard contains multi-line text.
- Removed the “compression” indicator from the status bar.
- Extending transfer dialog drop down menu size to 16 entries.
- Bug fix: Local file panel ignored changes in latter case of files and folders. 1885
- Bug fix: Local custom commands that need session but no remote files were not disabled when session was not connected.
- Bug fix: Correct letter case variant of remote directory in directory tree was not always selected. 1891
- Bug fix: With no connected session, shared bookmarks modifications are not preserved.
- Bug fix: Using list header color appropriate for the actual light/dark column background color (list headers are not dark, unless system wide app dark mode is enabled).
- Bug fix:
Session.ParseUrlcannot accept fingerprint parameter for sessions over TLS. 1925
- Bug fix: Custom command patterns
!S/
!Edo not include fingerprint of TLS certificate.
- Bug fix: Cannot work with filenames ending with space with FTP protocol. 1900
- Bug fix: Canceling remote path drop down did not reset it back to the current path.
- Bug fix: Folders in a drive root showed incorrect type name sometimes.
- Bug fix: Customizing custom commands from Synchronization checklist window was not working. 1908
- Bug fix: Whole local drive could have been scanned when trying to browse to non-existing or hidden folders.
- Bug fix: Timed out status bar note was not added to history popup box, while a session is disconnected.
- Bug fix: Duplicate command in remote file context menu operated over selected files instead of the focused file.
- Bug fix: *nix shell special characters were unintentionally escaped in PuTTY/SSH terminal command patterns. 1906
