AMD Grafiktreiber — Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.11.3

Mit der Version 20.11.3 der Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition werden das Spiel Immortals: Fenyx Rising sowie die Vulkan® Ray Tracing Extensions unterstützt. Außerdem wurden einige Fehler — vor allem in Spielen — behoben. Support für die Radeon RX 6000 Karten besteht seit der Version 20.11.2. Seit der Version 19.2.3 sind außerdem die Mobilprozessoren mit integrierter Vega-Grafik mit dem Treiber kompatibel, sodass Notebookbesitzer nicht mehr auf den Treibersupport der jeweiligen Hersteller angewiesen sind, sondern diesen Treiber ebenfalls nutzen können.
Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.11.3 Highlights
Support For
- Immortals: Fenyx Rising™
- Vulkan® Ray Tracing Extensions
Added Vulkan® Support
- VK_KHR_fragment_shading_rate
- This extension provides the ability to change the shading rate per fragment. This extension allows for multiple pixels to be shaded via a single fragment shader invocation as opposed to the normal rate of one invocation per pixel.
- VK_KHR_acceleration_structure
- This extension provides acceleration structures for representing geometry that is spatially sorted. Acceleration structures are the most common way for quickly identifying potential ray intersections by ray tracing techniques.
- VK_KHR_ray_tracing_pipeline
- This extension introduces ray tracing pipelines along with new shader domains and an indirection table to link shader groups with acceleration structures.
- VK_KHR_ray_query
- This extension introduces ray queries, which can be used by any shader type outside of the optional dedicated ray tracing pipeline to return traversal results to the calling shader.
- VK_KHR_deferred_host_operations
- This extension defines the infrastructure and usage patterns for deferrable commands, which allows dependent extensions to defer their own operations. The VK_KHR_deferred_host_operations extension itself does not specify any commands as deferrable.
- VK_KHR_pipeline_library
- This extension introduces pipeline libraries. A pipeline library is a new special pipeline type that defines a set of pipeline states. It cannot be bound, rather it can be linked into other pipelines.
- VK_KHR_shader_terminate_invocation
- This extension indicates support for the SPV_KHR_terminate_invocation SPIR‑V extension. The SPIR‑V extension introduces a new instruction OpTerminateInvocation that allows a shader invocation to immediately terminate, which provides the behavior required by the GLSL discard statement.
Fixed Issues
- Lower than expected performance may be experienced on Radeon™ RX 6000 series graphics products in Watchdogs:® Legion and Dirt™ 5.
- Lower than expected performance may be experienced on Radeon™ RX 5000/500/400 series graphics products in Godfall™.
- Godfall™ is not detected or listed in Radeon Software gaming tab.
- Crysis™ Remastered may experience corruption on character models on Radeon™ RX 6800 Series graphics products.
- Fixed some intermittent crashes found in Total War™ Saga: Troy and World of Warcraft®: Shadowlands.
- World of Warcraft®: Shadowlands may fail to launch when DirectX®12 API is selected on Windows®7 system configurations.
- Fixed some intermittent crashes found in Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War with DirectX® Raytracing enabled.
- HDR on supported Windows 10 desktops might get disabled when DOOM® Eternal™ starts rendering in HDR mode.
- Fixed issues found on Adobe™ Illustrator, Adobe™ Premier and FinalWire AIDA64.
- Fixed corruption issues in Red Dead Redemption 2 in 1080p resolution on Radeon™ RX 6800 Series graphics products.
Known Issues
- Brightness flickering may intermittently occur in some games when Radeon™ FreeSync is enabled, and the game is set to use borderless fullscreen.
- Metro Exodus™, Shadow of the Tomb Raider™, Battlefield™ V and Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare may experience intermittent application crashes with DirectX® Raytracing enabled.
- Anisotropic Filtering in Radeon™ Software graphics settings is not taking effect in DirectX®9 applications on RDNA graphics products.
- Some games may experience stuttering when set to borderless fullscreen and an extended display is connected running the Netflix™ windows store application on RDNA graphics products.
- Radeon™ recording and streaming features may fail to enable on AMD Radeon™ HD 7800 series graphics products.
- Modifying the HDMI Scaling slider may cause FPS to become locked to 30.
- Performance Metrics Overlay and the Performance Tuning tab incorrectly report higher than expected idle clock speeds on Radeon™ RX 5700 series graphics products. Performance and power consumption are not impacted by this incorrect reporting.
- Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.
- Oculus Link users might experience crashes on Polaris and Vega series graphics products.
- Flickering might be observed if the Radeon Software Overlay is invoked while Immortals: Fenyx Rising™ is running on an extended display.
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Siege might experience corruption in Hybrid Graphics scenarios when using the Vulkan API on an extended display.
- Screen flickering might be observed when using MSI Afterburner.
Important Notes
- AMD Ryzen™ Mobile Processors with Radeon™ Vega Graphics FAQ for Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition can be found here.
Package Contents
The Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.11.3 installation package contains the following:
- Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.11.3 Driver Version 20.45.01.24 (Windows Driver Store Version 27.20.14501.24001)
|Download:
|Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020
|Version:
|20.11.3
|Dateigröße
|Windows 10: 457,51 MiB
|Veröffentlicht am:
|30.11.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows 10 und 7
|Lizenz:
|proprietär
|Webseite