AMD Grafiktreiber — Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.11.3

Mit der Ver­si­on 20.11.3 der Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on wer­den das Spiel Immor­tals: Fenyx Rising sowie die Vul­kan® Ray Tra­cing Exten­si­ons unter­stützt. Außer­dem wur­den eini­ge Feh­ler — vor allem in Spie­len — beho­ben. Sup­port für die Rade­on RX 6000 Kar­ten besteht seit der Ver­si­on 20.11.2. Seit der Ver­si­on 19.2.3 sind außer­dem die Mobil­pro­zes­so­ren mit inte­grier­ter Vega-Gra­fik mit dem Trei­ber kom­pa­ti­bel, sodass Note­book­be­sit­zer nicht mehr auf den Trei­ber­sup­port der jewei­li­gen Her­stel­ler ange­wie­sen sind, son­dern die­sen Trei­ber eben­falls nut­zen können.

Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.11.3 Highlights

Support For

Immor­tals: Fenyx Rising™

Vul­kan® Ray Tra­cing Extensions

Added Vulkan® Support

VK_KHR_fragment_shading_rate This exten­si­on pro­vi­des the abi­li­ty to chan­ge the shading rate per frag­ment. This exten­si­on allows for mul­ti­ple pixels to be shaded via a sin­gle frag­ment shader invo­ca­ti­on as oppo­sed to the nor­mal rate of one invo­ca­ti­on per pixel.

VK_KHR_acceleration_structure This exten­si­on pro­vi­des acce­le­ra­ti­on struc­tures for repre­sen­ting geo­me­try that is spa­ti­al­ly sor­ted. Acce­le­ra­ti­on struc­tures are the most com­mon way for quick­ly iden­ti­fy­ing poten­ti­al ray inter­sec­tions by ray tra­cing techniques.

VK_KHR_ray_tracing_pipeline This exten­si­on intro­du­ces ray tra­cing pipe­lines along with new shader domains and an indi­rec­tion table to link shader groups with acce­le­ra­ti­on structures.

VK_KHR_ray_query This exten­si­on intro­du­ces ray que­ries, which can be used by any shader type out­side of the optio­nal dedi­ca­ted ray tra­cing pipe­line to return tra­ver­sal results to the cal­ling shader.

VK_KHR_deferred_host_operations This exten­si­on defi­nes the infra­st­ruc­tu­re and usa­ge pat­terns for defer­ra­ble com­man­ds, which allows depen­dent exten­si­ons to defer their own ope­ra­ti­ons. The VK_KHR_deferred_host_operations exten­si­on its­elf does not spe­ci­fy any com­man­ds as deferrable.

VK_KHR_pipeline_library This exten­si­on intro­du­ces pipe­line libra­ries. A pipe­line libra­ry is a new spe­cial pipe­line type that defi­nes a set of pipe­line sta­tes. It can­not be bound, rather it can be lin­ked into other pipelines.

VK_KHR_shader_terminate_invocation This exten­si­on indi­ca­tes sup­port for the SPV_KHR_terminate_invocation SPIR ‑V exten­si­on. The SPIR ‑V exten­si­on intro­du­ces a new inst­ruc­tion OpTer­mi­nat­eIn­vo­ca­ti­on that allows a shader invo­ca­ti­on to immedia­te­ly ter­mi­na­te, which pro­vi­des the beha­vi­or requi­red by the GLSL dis­card statement.



Fixed Issues

Lower than expec­ted per­for­mance may be expe­ri­en­ced on Rade­on™ RX 6000 seri­es gra­phics pro­ducts in Watch­dogs:® Legi­on and Dirt™ 5.

Lower than expected performance may be experienced on Radeon™ RX 5000/500/400 series graphics products in Godfall™.

5000/500/400 seri­es gra­phics pro­ducts in Godfall™. God­fall™ is not detec­ted or lis­ted in Rade­on Soft­ware gaming tab.

Cry­sis™ Remas­te­red may expe­ri­ence cor­rup­ti­on on cha­rac­ter models on Rade­on™ RX 6800 Seri­es gra­phics products.

Fixed some intermittent crashes found in Total War™ Saga: Troy and World of Warcraft®: Shadowlands.

World of War­craft®: Shadow­lands may fail to launch when DirectX®12 API is selec­ted on Windows®7 sys­tem configurations.

Fixed some intermittent crashes found in Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War with DirectX® Raytracing enabled.

HDR on sup­por­ted Win­dows 10 desk­tops might get dis­ab­led when DOOM ® Eter­nal™ starts ren­de­ring in HDR mode.

Fixed issues found on Adobe™ Illustrator, Adobe™ Premier and FinalWire AIDA64.

. Fixed cor­rup­ti­on issu­es in Red Dead Redemp­ti­on 2 in 1080p reso­lu­ti­on on Rade­on™ RX 6800 Seri­es gra­phics products.

Known Issues

Bright­ness fli­cke­ring may inter­mitt­ent­ly occur in some games when Rade­on™ Free­Sync is enab­led, and the game is set to use bor­der­less fullscreen.

Metro Exo­dus™, Shadow of the Tomb Rai­der™, Battle­field™ V and Call of Duty®: Modern War­fa­re may expe­ri­ence inter­mit­tent app­li­ca­ti­on cras­hes with Direc­tX® Ray­t­ra­cing enabled.

Aniso­tro­pic Fil­te­ring in Rade­on™ Soft­ware gra­phics set­tings is not taking effect in DirectX®9 app­li­ca­ti­ons on RDNA gra­phics products.

Some games may experience stuttering when set to borderless fullscreen and an extended display is connected running the Netflix™ windows store application on RDNA graphics products.

Radeon™ recording and streaming features may fail to enable on AMD Radeon™ HD 7800 series graphics products.

Rade­on™ 7800 seri­es gra­phics products. Modi­fy­ing the HDMI Sca­ling sli­der may cau­se FPS to beco­me locked to 30.

Performance Metrics Overlay and the Performance Tuning tab incorrectly report higher than expected idle clock speeds on Radeon™ RX 5700 series graphics products. Performance and power consumption are not impacted by this incorrect reporting.

5700 seri­es gra­phics pro­ducts. Per­for­mance and power con­sump­ti­on are not impac­ted by this incor­rect reporting. Enhan­ced Sync may cau­se a black screen to occur when enab­led on some games and sys­tem con­fi­gu­ra­ti­ons. Any users who may be expe­ri­en­cing issu­es with Enhan­ced Sync enab­led should dis­able it as a tem­pora­ry workaround.

Ocu­lus Link users might expe­ri­ence cras­hes on Pola­ris and Vega seri­es gra­phics products.

Fli­cke­ring might be obser­ved if the Rade­on Soft­ware Over­lay is invo­ked while Immor­tals: Fenyx Rising™ is run­ning on an exten­ded display.

Tom Clancy’s Rain­bow Six® Sie­ge might expe­ri­ence cor­rup­ti­on in Hybrid Gra­phics sce­n­a­ri­os when using the Vul­kan API on an exten­ded display.

Screen flickering might be observed when using MSI Afterburner.

Important Notes

AMD Ryzen™ Mobi­le Pro­ces­sors with Rade­on™ Vega Gra­phics FAQ for Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on can be found here.

Package Contents

The Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on 20.11.3 instal­la­ti­on packa­ge con­tains the following: