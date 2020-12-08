AMD Grafiktreiber — Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.12.1

Mit der Ver­si­on 20.12.1 der Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on wer­den das Spiel Cyber­punk 2077 und die neue RX 6900 XT Gra­fik­kar­te unter­stützt. Außer­dem wur­den eini­ge Feh­ler — vor allem in Spie­len — beho­ben. Sup­port für die Rade­on RX 6000 Kar­ten besteht seit der Ver­si­on 20.11.2. Seit der Ver­si­on 19.2.3 sind außer­dem die Mobil­pro­zes­so­ren mit inte­grier­ter Vega-Gra­fik mit dem Trei­ber kom­pa­ti­bel, sodass Note­book­be­sit­zer nicht mehr auf den Trei­ber­sup­port der jewei­li­gen Her­stel­ler ange­wie­sen sind, son­dern die­sen Trei­ber eben­falls nut­zen können.

Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.12.1 Highlights

Support For

Rade­on™ RX 6900 Series

6900 Series Cyber­punk 2077™

Fixed Issues

Gaming app­li­ca­ti­ons can some­ti­mes get stuck run­ning at lower than expec­ted gra­phics clocks on Rade­on RX 6800 seri­es gra­phics products.

6800 seri­es gra­phics products. The HP Reverb G2 VR head­set may fail to sync or may have a black screen when run with Rade­on RX 6800 seri­es gra­phics products.

Reverb head­set may fail to sync or may have a black screen when run with Rade­on 6800 seri­es gra­phics products. Tom Clancy’s Rain­bow Six® Sie­ge may expe­ri­ence cor­rup­ti­on in Hybrid Gra­phics sce­n­a­ri­os when using the Vul­kan API on an exten­ded display.

on an exten­ded display. Cross­fire™ may expe­ri­ence issu­es when attemp­t­ing to chan­ge the games reso­lu­ti­on to a 16:9 ratio.

Per­for­mance Metrics Over­lay and the Per­for­mance Tuning tab incor­rect­ly report hig­her than expec­ted idle clock speeds on Rade­on™ RX 5700 seri­es gra­phics products.

Known Issues

Bright­ness fli­cke­ring may inter­mitt­ent­ly occur in some games when Rade­on™ Free­Sync is enab­led, and the game is set to use bor­der­less fullscreen.

Some dis­plays such as the Scept­re C seri­es or Sam­sung™ Odys­sey G9 seri­es may expe­ri­ence an inter­mit­tent black screen on Rade­on RX 6000 seri­es gra­phics products.

seri­es may expe­ri­ence an inter­mit­tent black screen on Rade­on 6000 seri­es gra­phics products. The Sam­sung™ Odys­sey G9 C49G95T may expe­ri­ence dis­play or cor­rup­ti­on issu­es when set to 5120x1440@240hz.

may expe­ri­ence dis­play or cor­rup­ti­on issu­es when set to 5120x1440@240hz. Metro Exo­dus™, Shadow of the Tomb Rai­der™, Battle­field™ V and Call of Duty®: Modern War­fa­re may expe­ri­ence inter­mit­tent app­li­ca­ti­on cras­hes with Direc­tX® Ray­t­ra­cing enabled.

Aniso­tro­pic Fil­te­ring in Rade­on™ Soft­ware gra­phics set­tings is not taking effect in DirectX®9 app­li­ca­ti­ons on RDNA gra­phics products.

gra­phics products. Some games may expe­ri­ence stut­te­ring when set to bor­der­less full­screen and an exten­ded dis­play is con­nec­ted run­ning the Net­flix™ win­dows store app­li­ca­ti­on on RDNA gra­phics products.

gra­phics products. Rade­on™ record­ing and strea­ming fea­tures may fail to enab­le on AMD Rade­on™ HD 7800 seri­es gra­phics products.

Rade­on™ 7800 seri­es gra­phics products. Modi­fy­ing the HDMI Sca­ling sli­der may cau­se FPS to beco­me locked to 30.

Sca­ling sli­der may cau­se to beco­me locked to 30. Ocu­lus Link users may expe­ri­ence inter­mit­tent cras­hes on Pola­ris and Vega seri­es gra­phics products.

Screen fli­cke­ring might be obser­ved when using MSI Afterburner.

Afterburner. Enhan­ced Sync may cau­se a black screen to occur when enab­led on some games and sys­tem con­fi­gu­ra­ti­ons. Any users who may be expe­ri­en­cing issu­es with Enhan­ced Sync enab­led should dis­able it as a tem­pora­ry workaround.

Important Notes

AMD Ryzen™ Mobi­le Pro­ces­sors with Rade­on™ Vega Gra­phics FAQ for Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on can be found here.

Package Contents

The Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on 20.12.1 instal­la­ti­on packa­ge con­tains the following: