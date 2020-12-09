HWiNFO64 v6.40

Das Hard­ware-Dia­gno­se­pro­gramm HWiNFO64 (sowie das 32-Bit-Pen­dant HWiNFO32) von REA­LiX war­tet mit vie­len Funk­tio­nen der Kate­go­rien Hard­ware- und Sys­tem-Infor­ma­ti­on auf. Für CPU und GPU wer­den unter ande­rem Takt­ra­ten, Tem­pe­ra­tu­ren und Span­nun­gen ange­zeigt und auf Wunsch mitgeloggt.

Chan­ge­log:

  • Enhan­ced sen­sor moni­to­ring on ASUS H570, B560, H510 and Q570 series.
  • Added repor­ting of Pre­cisi­on Boost Clock Limit and Auto­ma­tic OC Off­set on AMD Vermeer.
  • Fixed moni­to­ring of CPU power and HTC sta­tus on AMD Zen3.
  • Impro­ved sup­port of Intel Alder Lake and hybrid core architecture.
  • Impro­ved SMART sup­port of some SSD drives.
  • Impro­ved CPU pol­ling efficiency.
  • Added Snapshot Pol­ling mode for AMD Zen-based CPUs.
  • Fixed and updated DDR5 support.
  • Revam­ped moni­to­ring of AMD Vega and Navi GPUs, added new items (PPT, TDC, Ther­mal limits, FPS counter).
  • Cli­cking the clock bar win­dow will togg­le bet­ween acti­ve and effec­ti­ve clock display.

 

Down­load: HWiNFO32 & HWiNFO64
Ver­si­on: v6.40
Datei­grö­ße 8,2 MiB (Instal­ler)
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 09.12.2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows
Lizenz: Free­ware
Web­sei­te HWiN­FO

