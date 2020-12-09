Nvidia GeForce-Treiber (GRD) 460.79 WHQL

Der Nvidia GeForce-Game-Ready-Treiber für Windows ist in einer neuen Version erschienen. Er unterstützt alle Nvidia-Karten seit der GeForce 600er, über die GeForce 700er, die GeForce 900er, die GeForce 10xx, die GeForce 16xx, die RTX 20xx und bis hin zur aktuellen GeForce RTX 30xx Serie, sowie alle Karten der Titan-Serie.
Changelog:
Game Ready Drivers provide the best possible gaming experience for all major new releases. Prior to a new title launching, our driver team is working up until the last minute to ensure every performance tweak and bug fix is included for the best gameplay on day‑1.
Game Ready for Cyberpunk 2077
This new Game Ready Driver provides the ultimate gaming experience for Cyberpunk 2077. In addition, this driver provides optimal day‑1 support for the official launch of Minecraft with RTX for Windows 10.
NVIDIA Control Panel:
• Added Background Application Max Frame Rate control (Manage 3D Settings page)
• Added Color Accuracy Mode feature (Display > Adjust Desktop Color Settings page)
The following sections list the important changes and the most common issues resolved in this version. This list is only a subset of the total number of changes made in this driver version. The NVIDIA bug number is provided for reference.
• [Forza Motorsport 7]: The curb may display a black strip during a race on certain tracks. [2781776]
• When setting the refresh rate higher than 100Hz, the color format switches from RGB to ycbcr422 on MSI MAG24C/MSI Optix G27C2. [3053990]
• [GeForce RTX 3090][SLI][G‑SYNC]: When G‑SYNC is enabled in SLI surround (3x monitors), the system locks up when launching a game. [3167493]
• [GeForce RTX 3‑series]: NvAPI_GPU_GetGPUInfo() returns an incorrect number of GPU Tensor Cores. [3140329]
• [MPC-HC]: The video player crashes when playing 1088 pixel-width videos. [3148082]
• [5k display]: When the display is set to 5k resolution, you cannot set the color settings from the NVIDIA Control Panel > Change resolution page. Either the controls are greyed out or they revert to the default after applying any change. [200630939/3182567].
Windows 10 Issues
• [Steam VR game]: Stuttering and lagging occur upon launching a game. [3152190]
• [G‑SYNC][NVIDIA Ampere GPU architecture]: GPU power consumption may increase in idle mode on systems using certain higher refresh-rate G‑SYNC monitors. [200667566]
• [Freestyle][Vulkan apps]: With the freestyle filters applied, a blue-screen crash occurs when pressing [Alt+Tab] while running Vulkan applications. [200667477]
• [YouTube]: Video playback stutters while scrolling down the YouTube page. [3129705]
• [Notebook]: Some Pascal-based notebooks w/ high refresh rate displays may randomly drop to 60Hz during gameplay. [3009452]
• [G‑Sync][Vulkan Apps]: Performance drop occurs when using G‑SYNC and switching from full-screen mode to windowed mode using the in-game settings. [200681477] — To workaround, either launch the game in windowed mode directly or disable G‑SYNC.
• [GeForce RTX 3070][Clone Mode]: When the resolution is set to 2560x1440 @ 144Hz, the performance state is stuck at maximum performance. [200678414]
• [NVIDIA Turing or later][Windows Movies and TV Player]: When playing a 4k video in full-screen mode on a 2560x1440 HDR monitor, the video extends beyond the edge of the screen. [3186830]
|Download:
|GeForce Driver Version 460.79 W10
|Version:
|460.79
|Dateigröße
|Verschiedene
|Veröffentlicht am:
|09.12.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows 10, 8.x, 7
|Lizenz:
|Treiber
|Webseite