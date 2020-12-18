Nvidia GeForce-Treiber (GRD) 460.97 (Hotfix-Release) für Windows 10

Changelog:
GeForce Hotfix display driver version 460.97 is based on our latest Game Ready Driver 460.89.
This Hotfix driver addresses the following:
• Some apps that use NVML may not detect GPU [3200758]
• Stutter may be oveserved with some configurations in Marvel’s Avengers [3197999]
• Lenovo Y740 may display corruptio on waking from sleep [3178279]
• Some notebooks may BSOD when waking from sleep while connected to external monitor via dock/dongle [3162411]
• With HDR enabled, black levels are incorrent [200682795]
|Download:
|GeForce Hotfix Driver Version 460.97 Standard
|Version:
|460.97 (Hotfix-Release)
|Dateigröße
|verschieden
|Veröffentlicht am:
|18.12.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows 10 64-Bit
|Lizenz:
|Treiber
|Webseite