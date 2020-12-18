Nvidia GeForce-Treiber (GRD) 460.97 (Hotfix-Release) für Windows 10

Verfasst voneratte
Der Nvi­dia GeFor­ce-Game-Rea­dy-Trei­ber für Win­dows ist in einer neu­en Ver­si­on erschie­nen. Er unter­stützt alle Nvi­dia-Kar­ten seit der GeFor­ce 600er, über die GeFor­ce 700er, die GeFor­ce 900er, die GeFor­ce 10xx, die GeFor­ce 16xx, die RTX 20xx und bis hin zur aktu­el­len GeFor­ce RTX 30xx Serie, sowie alle Kar­ten der Titan-Serie.

Chan­ge­log:

GeFor­ce Hot­fix Dri­ver Ver­si­on 460.97

GeFor­ce Hot­fix dis­play dri­ver ver­si­on 460.97 is based on our latest Game Rea­dy Dri­ver 460.89.

This Hot­fix dri­ver addres­ses the following:
• Some apps that use NVML may not detect GPU [3200758]
• Stut­ter may be ove­ser­ved with some con­fi­gu­ra­ti­ons in Marvel’s Aven­gers [3197999]
• Leno­vo Y740 may dis­play cor­rup­tio on waking from sleep [3178279]
• Some note­books may BSOD when waking from sleep while con­nec­ted to exter­nal moni­tor via dock/dongle [3162411]
• With HDR enab­led, black levels are incor­rent [200682795]

Down­load: GeFor­ce Hot­fix Dri­ver Ver­si­on 460.97 Standard

GeFor­ce Hot­fix Dri­ver Ver­si­on 460.97 DCH
Ver­si­on: 460.97 (Hot­fix-Release)
Datei­grö­ße ver­schie­den
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 18.12.2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows 10 64-Bit
Lizenz: Trei­ber
Web­sei­te

 

