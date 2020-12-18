Nvidia GeForce-Treiber (GRD) 460.97 (Hotfix-Release) für Windows 10

GeFor­ce Hot­fix Dri­ver Ver­si­on 460.97

GeFor­ce Hot­fix dis­play dri­ver ver­si­on 460.97 is based on our latest Game Rea­dy Dri­ver 460.89.

This Hot­fix dri­ver addres­ses the following:

• Some apps that use NVML may not detect GPU [3200758]

• Stut­ter may be ove­ser­ved with some con­fi­gu­ra­ti­ons in Marvel’s Aven­gers [3197999]

• Leno­vo Y740 may dis­play cor­rup­tio on waking from sleep [3178279]

• Some note­books may BSOD when waking from sleep while con­nec­ted to exter­nal moni­tor via dock/dongle [3162411]

• With HDR enab­led, black levels are incor­rent [200682795]

