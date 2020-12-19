System Information Viewer Version 5.54

System Information Viewer (SIV) ist ein kostenloses Windows-Tool zur Anzeige vieler nützlicher Informationen des eigenen PC-Systems. Mit Windows 10, 8.1, 8.0, 7, Vista, XP und NT 4 sowie Windows Me, 98 und 95 werden zahlreiche, auch ältere Windows-Versionen unterstützt.
Changelog:
- Added Windows 10 22H1 Build 21277 support. Enabled operation of [ACPI Eval], etc..
- Added reporting of the EVGA RTX 3080 XC3 Black + XC3 + XC3 Ultra third fan.
- Added initial Intel Z690 chipset + Core 12000 (Alder Lake‑S) support.
- Compensated for NVidia breaking nvmlInit_v2() in the V460.79 (r460_74) driver (Bug # 3202246).
- Added support for the Xeon Phi (Knights Landing) IMC SMBus and SMSC SLC90E66 Southbridge.
Hinweis: Sollten die Downloadmirrors noch nicht aktualisiert sein, kann man das Update-File auch über den Menüpunkt OK/Latest Releases beziehen.
|Download:
|System Information Viewer (offizieller Mirror)
|Version:
|5.54
|Dateigröße
|13,67 MiB
|Veröffentlicht am:
|14.12.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows
|Lizenz:
|Freeware
|Webseite