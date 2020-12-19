System Information Viewer Version 5.54

Verfasst vonpipin

Sys­tem Infor­ma­ti­on View­er (SIV) ist ein kos­ten­lo­ses Win­dows-Tool zur Anzei­ge vie­ler nütz­li­cher Infor­ma­tio­nen des eige­nen PC-Sys­tems. Mit Win­dows 10, 8.1, 8.0, 7, Vis­ta, XP und NT 4 sowie Win­dows Me, 98 und 95 wer­den zahl­rei­che, auch älte­re Win­dows-Ver­sio­nen unterstützt.

Chan­ge­log:

  1. Added Win­dows 10 22H1 Build 21277 sup­port. Enab­led ope­ra­ti­on of [ACPI Eval], etc..
  2. Added repor­ting of the EVGA RTX 3080 XC3 Black + XC3 + XC3 Ultra third fan.
  3. Added initi­al Intel Z690 chip­set + Core 12000 (Alder Lake‑S) support.
  4. Com­pen­sa­ted for NVi­dia brea­king nvmlInit_v2() in the V460.79 (r460_74) dri­ver (Bug # 3202246).
  5. Added sup­port for the Xeon Phi (Knights Lan­ding) IMC SMBus and SMSC SLC90E66 Southbridge.

Hin­weis: Soll­ten die Down­load­mir­rors noch nicht aktua­li­siert sein, kann man das Update-File auch über den Menü­punkt OK/Latest Relea­ses beziehen.

 

Down­load: Sys­tem Infor­ma­ti­on View­er (offi­zi­el­ler Mirror)
Ver­si­on: 5.54
Datei­grö­ße 13,67 MiB
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 14.12.2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows
Lizenz: Free­ware
Web­sei­te

