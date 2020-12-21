MC Extractor v1.52.2 r171

MC Extractor ist ein Programm, das Intel‑, AMD‑, VIA- und Freescale-Mikrocode-Binärdateien analysiert. Es kann von Endbenutzern verwendet werden, die alle relevanten Mikrocode-Informationen wie CPUID, Plattform, Version, Datum, Freigabe, Größe, Prüfsumme usw. suchen.
Mit Hilfe von MC Extractor kann man etwa — wie in dem oben gezeigten Beispiel beim Supermicro H11SSL‑i/C/NC — die unterstützten CPU-IDs einer BIOS-Version auslesen.
Changelog:
v1.52.2
Applied small code fixes & improvements
r171
Intel cpuA0671_plat02_ver0000001B_2020-12–07_PRD_60C465A2
Intel cpuA0671_plat02_ver00000018_2020-11–22_PRD_D5B8219E
Intel cpu806C1_plat80_ver0000006E_2020-10–30_PRD_C9A38831
Intel cpuA0670_plat02_ver00000024_2020-08–26_PRD_AEE32A46
Anti-Virus False Positives
Some Anti-Virus software may claim that the built/frozen/compiled MCE executable contains viruses. Any such detections are false positives, usually of PyInstaller. You can switch to a better Anti-Virus software, report the false positive to their support, add the MCE executable to the exclusions, build/freeze/compile MCE yourself or use the Python script directly.
|Download:
|MC Extractor (GitHub)
|Version:
|v1.52.2 r171
|Dateigröße
|6,33 MiB
|Veröffentlicht am:
|20.12.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows, Linux, macOS, BSD
|Lizenz:
|Open Source
|Webseite