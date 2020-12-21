MC Extractor v1.52.2 r171

MC Extrac­tor ist ein Pro­gramm, das Intel‑, AMD‑, VIA- und Freesca­le-Mikro­code-Binär­da­tei­en ana­ly­siert. Es kann von End­be­nut­zern ver­wen­det wer­den, die alle rele­van­ten Mikro­code-Infor­ma­tio­nen wie CPUID, Platt­form, Ver­si­on, Datum, Frei­ga­be, Grö­ße, Prüf­sum­me usw. suchen.

Mit Hil­fe von MC Extrac­tor kann man etwa — wie in dem oben gezeig­ten Bei­spiel beim Super­mi­cro H11SSL‑i/C/NC — die unter­stütz­ten CPU-IDs einer BIOS-Ver­si­on auslesen.

Chan­ge­log:

v1.52.2

App­lied small code fixes & improvements

r171

Intel cpuA0671_plat02_ver0000001B_2020-12–07_PRD_60C465A2

Intel cpuA0671_plat02_ver00000018_2020-11–22_PRD_D5B8219E

Intel cpu806C1_plat80_ver0000006E_2020-10–30_PRD_C9A38831

Intel cpuA0670_plat02_ver00000024_2020-08–26_PRD_AEE32A46

Anti-Virus Fal­se Positives

Some Anti-Virus soft­ware may claim that the built/frozen/compiled MCE exe­cu­ta­ble con­tains viru­ses. Any such detec­tions are fal­se posi­ti­ves, usual­ly of PyIn­stal­ler. You can switch to a bet­ter Anti-Virus soft­ware, report the fal­se posi­ti­ve to their sup­port, add the MCE exe­cu­ta­ble to the exclu­si­ons, build/freeze/compile MCE yourself or use the Python script directly.