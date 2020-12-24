FreeCommander XE 2021 Build 840

Der in der 32-Bit-Version kostenlose FreeCommander ist eine leicht bedienbare Alternative zum Standard-Dateimanager von Windows. Das Programm hilft bei der täglichen Arbeit mit Windows und bietet unter anderem Zweifenstertechnik (optional auch ein Fenster) mit wahlweise vertikaler oder horizontaler Teilung, Registerkarten (Tabs) für einen schnellen Ordnerwechsel, eine Favoritenliste für Programme und Ordner und optionale Baumansicht in jedem Fenster.
Changelog:
================================================================================
Important changes and bug fixes in the release 840 compared to 810a
================================================================================
- Bug fix: Viewer — mouse wheel zoom function is inverted
— Bug fix: New status bar item can not be created if program started with default settings parameter freecommander.com/forum/viewtopic.php?f=7&t=10993
— Bug fix: Minor Toolbars dialog filter vs icons issue freecommander.com/forum/viewtopic.php?f=7&t=10991
— Bug fix: Viewer — “fit to window” sometimes is broken
— Bug fix: The position of the scroll bar may be wrong after switching from detailed view to thumbnail view. freecommander.com/forum/viewtopic.php?p=33408#p33408
— Bug fix: Temporary and not locked file container TAB not always removed on program closing
— Bug fix: Aborting the drag&drop operation with ESC can lead to an unwanted selection of files/folders (NC selection mode)
— Bug fix: Viewer form (F3) option “Stay on top” does not work correctly
— Bug fix: Exception on main window activating if only one pane visible and refresh option “Refresh when FreeCommander is activated” is checked
— Bug fix: Program start is faulty and program can not be closed — this behavior only appears when the program is started from a shortcut that has “Properties/Shortcut/Run: Maximized” freecommander.com/forum/viewtopic.php?f=7&t=10838
— Bug fix: Manipulate files with emojis in their name is not possible freecommander.com/forum/viewtopic.php?p=33397#p33397
— Bug fix: Default action issue with multiple files freecommander.com/forum/viewtopic.php?f=7&t=10797
— Bug fix: Function “Same folder Ctrl+E” sometime does not switch the folder properly
— Bug fix: Window size and position lost when exit from fullscreen freecommander.com/forum/viewtopic.php?f=7&t=10777
— Bug fix: Tabs drag&drop — always active tab is dropped if the option “With click on the active tab — change to the last active” is active
— Bug fix: Wrong data populating (right-shifted columns) after F10 (top/bottom split) freecommander.com/forum/viewtopic.php?f=7&t=10764
— Bug fix: Column width not remembered across close/re-open freecommander.com/forum/viewtopic.php?f=7&t=10763
— Bug fix: Recycle Bin panel switch issue freecommander.com/forum/viewtopic.php?f=7&t=10070
— Bug fix: The definition of the font size for dialogs (Tools->Settings->View) does not work for Settings dialog
— Bug fix: “Layouts edit” dialog — after deleting of the last layout the OK button is not active (it is not possible to delete all layouts)
— Bug fix: Mounted volume size is not properly shown in progress bar of the drive bar
— Bug fix: Search dialog doesn’t find content of folder with semicolon in its name freecommander.com/forum/viewtopic.php?f=19&t=10755
— Bug fix: Focus is lost if deleting a file in the thumb view mode freecommander.com/forum/viewtopic.php?p=32735#p32735
— Bug fix: Next/previous tab shortcuts broken when using some context menu options freecommander.com/forum/viewtopic.php?p=32727#p32727
— Bug fix: Tab name maybe not updated freecommander.com/forum/viewtopic.php?f=7&t=10628
— Bug fix: Tooltip for button in the action toolbar maybe wrong if custom icon is used
— Bug fix: Renaming a file that is open in Quick View can break the display in Quick View
— Bug fix: Status info for ‘..’ item was never used
— Bug fix: Keyboard shortcuts maybe lost when using “Desktop Snapshot” freecommander.com/forum/viewtopic.php?f=7&t=10595
— Bug fix: Sorting Windows columns of date type does not work properly for many timestamp formats (e.g. in recycle bin)
— Bug fix: Opening program links from the FreeCommander Desktop is broken freecommander.com/forum/viewtopic.php?f=6&p=32684#p32684
— Bug fix: Keyboard shortcuts do not work in Quick View pane
— Bug fix: Exception possible if copy/move files from library
— Bug fix: Internal viewer issues after clicking buttons to change view freecommander.com/forum/viewtopic.php?f=7&t=10379
— Bug fix: Deleting/copying a file from the desktop can throw an exception
— Bug fix: Opening ftp/sftp path from favorite folders tree broken
— Bug fix: Context menu function “Rename” partially broken
— Bug fix: Empty favorite toolbar will be shown if all toolbar items are defined as visible only in menu
— Bug fix: Opened tree pane may slow down some operations
— Bug fix: Multirename form — tooltip always on top freecommander.com/forum/viewtopic.php?f=7&p=31690#p31690
— Bug fix: Color issue in the setting dialog freecommander.com/forum/viewtopic.php?f=7&t=10328
— Bug fix: Tree pane — rename with F2 key is partially broken if the option “Allow rename on slow double click” is disabled freecommander.com/forum/viewtopic.php?f=7&p=31854#p31854
— Bug fix: Thumbnail of the text file is blurry if dark background is used freecommander.com/forum/viewtopic.php?f=7&t=10357
— Bug fix: Text thumbnails with unicode format broken freecommander.com/forum/viewtopic.php?p=31867#p31867
— Bug fix: Deleting the item ‘..’ from context menu may cause freezing freecommander.com/forum/viewtopic.php?f=7&p=31895#p31895
— Bug fix: Plain view is not preserved after FC restart on left panel freecommander.com/forum/viewtopic.php?p=31793#p31793
— Bug fix: Problem with text color of the active tab freecommander.com/forum/viewtopic.php?f=6&p=31915#p31915
— Bug fix: Customize favorite toolbars — Changing the order of the buttons has no effect if you add a separator freecommander.com/forum/viewtopic.php?f=7&t=10235
— Bug fix: Rar archives cannot be opened if encryption for file names has been activated. Workaround — first open an archive without encryption.
— Bug fix: Define action toolbars — option “Show drop down arrow only” is broken
— Bug fix: Search files/folders — The same file can exist several times in the result list if the search location is not correctly defined freecommander.com/forum/viewtopic.php?f=7&p=31283#p31283
— Bug fix: Search files/folders — cancellation of the deletion dialog is not handled correctly freecommander.com/forum/viewtopic.php?f=7&t=10173
— Bug fix: Search files/folders — file selection in the result list maybe wrong after deleting of some files from the list freecommander.com/forum/viewtopic.php?f=7&t=10174
— Bug fix: Position of active item is not updated when using quick viewer freecommander.com/forum/viewtopic.php?f=7&t=11028
— Bug fix: If we press backspace in a subfolder, FC goes to parent folder, but sometimes fails to focus on the subfolder (when folders are sorted at the end of the list and extension ist not showed in the name column)
— Bug fix: Exception in search dialog freecommander.com/forum/viewtopic.php?f=19&p=34028#p34028
— Bug fix: Bug in saving settings (FavoritesTreeColorSelectedNodeInactive) freecommander.com/forum/viewtopic.php?f=7&t=11044
— Bug fix: Selection maybe broken if hover time is used
— Bug fix: Position issue when switching modes in plain view freecommander.com/forum/viewtopic.php?f=7&t=11101
— Bug fix: Language defined as command line parameter is not correctly set freecommander.com/forum/viewtopic.php?f=7&t=11136
— Bug fix: Multi rename problem freecommander.com/forum/viewtopic.php?f=7&t=10701
— Bug fix: Dialog display issue after FC restart with ‘Defined font’ for dialogs freecommander.com/forum/viewtopic.php?f=7&t=11152
— Bug fix: File list display issues after renaming freecommander.com/forum/viewtopic.php?f=7&t=11150
— Bug fix: Quick filter delete/backspace bug freecommander.com/forum/viewtopic.php?f=7&p=34195#p34195
— Bug fix: File container drag&drop and cut refresh issue freecommander.com/forum/viewtopic.php?f=7&t=11185
— Bug fix: Automatic view may not work if the “View type” option is set to <No change>
— Bug fix: Some tabs are not created when the layout is restored freecommander.com/forum/viewtopic.php?f=19&t=11224&p=34408#p34408
— Bug fix: Quick search does not work properly if some other options are active freecommander.com/forum/viewtopic.php?p=34405#p34405
— Bug fix: Program freezes on startup if the drive last used is no longer connected and plain view mode was used on program close. freecommander.com/forum/viewtopic.php?f=19&p=34572#p34572
— Bug fix: Focus is lost on refresh if option “Switch view mode automatically …” is active freecommander.com/forum/viewtopic.php?f=7&t=11288
— Bug fix: Tree maybe not shown if switching from single-panel to dual-panel mode freecommander.com/forum/viewtopic.php?f=7&p=34584#p34584
— Bug fix: Sorting is wrong if auto selectable view is active and all options are set to “No change” freecommander.com/forum/viewtopic.php?f=7&p=34598#p34598
- Implemented: New action — focus newest file/item in the list (by last access timestamp)
— Implemented: New action — focus next/previous item in the list
— Implemented: Attributes/Timestamp dialog — set file timestamp from EXIF
— Implemented: Settings->Tree — new color can be defined “Selection — Inactive”
— Implemented: Settings->Tree — new color can be defined “Background — Inactive”
— Implemented: Viewer form (F3) — set window to foreground if already open and use last saved size/position if multiple window allowed.
— Implemented: Make folder/file list — timestamp format added on Settings tab
— Implemented: Drive panel — width of the volume name button is definable in the setting
— Implemented: Support for 4K monitors
— Implemented: Quick Viewer — Copy selected text to the clipboard with the shortcut Ctrl+C.
— Implemented: SFTP (64 bit only) — public key login is possible now
— Implemented: When started “As Admin”: Warning symbol is added to the program icon — new option in Settings->View
— Implemented: New variable added %ActivSelOrDir% — same as %ActivSel% but return current path if nothing is selected in the file list (for example when selecting “..” in file list)
— Implemented: New action added — Close all tabs in both panels; Closes all not locked folder tabs in both panels
— Implemented: New action added — Close all tabs with confirmation; Closes all folder tabs with confirmation dialog
— Implemented: New action added — Select the first file / folder; Select first file (if currently focused item is a folder) or folder (if currently focused item is a file) in the list
— Implemented: When started “As Admin”: Warning symbol is added to the program icon and the word “(Admin)” appears in the title bar.
— Implemented: Thumbnails for SVG files
— Implemented: SFTP — Symbolic links are properly handled now
— Implemented: “Attributes/Timestamp…” dialog — new attribute “Recall on data access” added (e.g. for not local OneDrive files)
— Implemented: “Settings->File/folder list — Items color” — definig color for attribute “Recall on data access” is possible now
— Implemented: Search dialog — the quick view pane is restored when the form is opened
— Implemented: “Define action toolbars” dialog — defined custom symbols are now visible in the list
— Implemented: Thumbnail view for .wmf and .emf files
— Implemented: The visibility of the favorite toolbars is now per Layout definable
— Implemented: New item added to the tab context menu: Close all not locked folder tabs; If clicked with CTRL key — close not locked tabs in both panels
— Implemented: “About” dialog resizeable; More paths info added
— Implemented: Overwrite dialog for copy/move FreeCommander operation — rename in place is now possible
— Implemented: Toolbar separator — details definable
— Implemented: “Tools -> Define keyboard shortcuts” — it is possible to define the second shortcut for each action
— Implemented: New column is posible “Relative path”
— Implemented: New columns category for pictures added: EXIF
— Implemented: Option available in the freecommander.ini file: TreeSortNodesType=X (0->like so far; 1->sort by path name; 2->sort by display name)
— Implemented: Quick filter accept ‘*.’ for selecting items without dot
— Implemented: Compare folders — new option added “Ignore extension”
— Implemented: Search files/folders — menu item added “Edit -> Copy name without extension”
— Implemented: “Tools -> Dos box” selecting the item with pressed SHIFT key opens the dos box as admin
— Implemented: Address bar toolbar — big icons allowed
— Implemented: New option for viewer — Use mouse wheel for: zooming/switching files
— Implemented: New option to define in the [Form] section of the freecommander.ini — ThumbOpenAndSelectMode=1 ;
When this line is defined, a click on the symbol opens the file / folder and a click on the label selects the file / folder.
— Implemented: Context menu in viewer (images) — new item added “Save — overwrite without confirmation”
— Implemented: Favorite tool button — new item added for context menu: Run — With “Run as” dialog
— Implemented: Define favorite tool — new placeholder parameter %ActivItemNoExt% added
— Implemented: Attributes/Timestamp dialog — “Save/Load timestamp” function added
— Implemented: Multirename — new EXIF property added: Focal length of lens in mm, Lens model name, Orientation of the camera
— Implemented: Tab context menu — new menu item added “Switch locked path to current”
— Implemented: Thumbnail size 1024 added (for high resolution monitors)
— Implemented: Volume buttons added for VLC player
— Implemented: New action added — Show layouts popup menu
— Implemented: New action added — Change to last active tab (Ctrl+PgUp)
— Implemented: New timestamp formats added for the definition of the screenshot file name
— Implemented: New option for quick filter — Keep filter on tab change
— Implemented: New placeholder for using in the status bar: [fc_columnProfile] — name of the used column profile
- Changed: Viewer settings — “Ignore list” changed to “Ignore files — filter list”
— Changed: Folder->Open focused->In the other pane (new Tab)/In the same pane (new Tab) — these functions are implemented now for several selected elements
— Changed: Long path support improved
— Changed: Address bar editing — spaces at the end of the path are removed now
— Changed: Folder synchronize — comparison with only two options “Name” and “Size” is now possible. Until now comparison with only these two options always provided “?” as a result.
— Changed: The unit “kB” will be no more shown in the column “Size kB”
