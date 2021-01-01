Notepad++ 7.9.2

Notepad++ ist ein freier Texteditor für Windows, der unter anderem die Syntax gängiger Programmiersprachen hervorhebt und gegenüber dem Windows-Original einige Zusatzfunktionen bietet. Des weiteren können Plugins installiert werden, die den Funktionsumfang zusätzlich erweitern.
Changelog:
Notepad++ v7.9.2 Enhancements & bug-fixes:
- Fix regression of auto-Indent. (Fix #9113)
- Add custom URI schemes ability. (Fix #9155)
- Improve URL parser: fix apostrophe in an URL issue. (Fix #9031)
- Add context menu with “Copy link” ability. (Implement #2435)
- Add color samples on menu items for styling features. (Fix #8983)
- Add “-settingsDir” argument for overriding default settings path. (implement #4696)
- Fix crash while exit command issued by plugin. (Fix #9082)
- Fix several bugs of PHP parser rule for function list. (Fix #3321, #5045, #4627, #4606, #8855, #4208, #981, #2522, #1103, #4712, #3560, #5150, #4606)
- Move “Normal Text” to top in Languages Menu. (Implement #7746, #8277)
- Add new API NPPM_GETSETTINGSONCLOUDPATH for plugins. (Implement #9168)
- Add an option for displaying constant line number width. (Implement #5670)
- Fix function list is empty with new user profile in the same PC issue. (Fix #9134)
- Fix single-quoted string being badly recognized as attribute value in XML. (Fix #3403)
- Fix docked panels appear with “-nosession” cmd line parameters. (Fix #8005)
- Improve text selection after Replace All In Selection operation. (Fix #9270)
- Add the number of total documents on windows dialog’s title bar. (Implement #8338)
- Fix scroll to last line problem after main window resizing. (Fix #9123)
- Fix Plugin admin display UTF‑8 issue in its description. (Fix #9266)
- Fix Search result’s text direction (RTL) not always synchronized with main edit zone’s one issue. (Fix #9241)
- Fix dockable panels display issue in RTL direction. (Fix #9241)
- Fix Search result line number highlighting inaccurate issue. (Fix #9224)
- Make “Line” preceding each line number on Search Results translatable. (Fix #9224)
- Fix menu check marks not being removed after closing “Clipboard History” and “Character Panel” panels. (Fix #9216)
- Fix command line arguments ‑p, ‑n & ‑c negative value’s undefined behaviour. (Fix #9146)
- Add new Margin/Border/Edge sub-page in Preferences. (Implement #8896)
- Fix find in files failure issue due to directory path with leading/trailing spaces. (Fix #9199)
- Fix folder icon display issue in “Folder as Workspace” after “Expand/Collapse All”. (Fix #8912)
- Make “Clipboard History” and “Character Panel” togglable. (Fix #9094, #9078)
- Fix Find in found results dialog launch failure after macro execution. (Fix #8199)
- Disallow Goto dlg offset option from moving to position inside multi-byte char or between CR and LF. (Fix #9101, #9125)
- Fix “Go to…” dialog wrong Offset value in empty files. (Fix #9145)
- Prevent corruption possibility when using ‑p command line parameter in a UTF file. (Fix #9142)
- Improve indent guidelines on non-brace control block languages. (Fix #9137)
- Prevent names of untitled tabs from duplication. (Fix #9119)
- Add tooltips for Folder as Workspace 3 commands. (Fix #8325)
- Fix “SCI_NEWLINE” inside a macro not working issue. (Fix #5571)
- Fix bug where search-results won’t open ‘new 1’ file. (Fix #8461, #9098)
- Fix tab close button remain pushed issue. (Fix #7750)
- Enhance ghost typing command line argument feature — using white space directly instead of %20. (Commit)
|Download:
|Notepad++
|Version:
|7.9.2
|Dateigröße
|3,92 MiB (Installer x64)
|Veröffentlicht am:
|01.01.2021
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows
|Lizenz:
|Freeware
|Webseite
|Notepad++