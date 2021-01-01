Notepad++ 7.9.2

Verfasst vonpipin

Note­pad++ ist ein frei­er Text­edi­tor für Win­dows, der unter ande­rem die Syn­tax gän­gi­ger Pro­gram­mier­spra­chen her­vor­hebt und gegen­über dem Win­dows-Ori­gi­nal eini­ge Zusatz­funk­tio­nen bie­tet. Des wei­te­ren kön­nen Plugins instal­liert wer­den, die den Funk­ti­ons­um­fang zusätz­lich erweitern.

Chan­ge­log:

 

Notepad++ v7.9.2 Enhancements & bug-fixes:

  1. Fix regres­si­on of auto-Indent. (Fix #9113)
  2. Add cus­tom URI sche­mes abi­li­ty. (Fix #9155)
  3. Impro­ve URL par­ser: fix apo­stro­phe in an URL issue. (Fix #9031)
  4. Add con­text menu with “Copy link” abi­li­ty. (Imple­ment #2435)
  5. Add color sam­ples on menu items for sty­ling fea­tures. (Fix #8983)
  6. Add “-set­tings­Dir” argu­ment for over­ri­ding default set­tings path. (imple­ment #4696)
  7. Fix crash while exit com­mand issued by plugin. (Fix #9082)
  8. Fix several bugs of PHP par­ser rule for func­tion list. (Fix #3321#5045#4627#4606#8855#4208#981#2522#1103#4712#3560#5150#4606)
  9. Move “Nor­mal Text” to top in Lan­guages Menu. (Imple­ment #7746#8277)
  10. Add new API NPPM_GETSETTINGSONCLOUDPATH for plugins. (Imple­ment #9168)
  11. Add an opti­on for dis­play­ing con­stant line num­ber width. (Imple­ment #5670)
  12. Fix func­tion list is empty with new user pro­fi­le in the same PC issue. (Fix #9134)
  13. Fix sin­gle-quo­ted string being bad­ly reco­gni­zed as attri­bu­te value in XML. (Fix #3403)
  14. Fix docked panels appe­ar with “-noses­si­on” cmd line para­me­ters. (Fix #8005)
  15. Impro­ve text selec­tion after Replace All In Selec­tion ope­ra­ti­on. (Fix #9270)
  16. Add the num­ber of total docu­ments on win­dows dialog’s tit­le bar. (Imple­ment #8338)
  17. Fix scroll to last line pro­blem after main win­dow resi­zing. (Fix #9123)
  18. Fix Plugin admin dis­play UTF‑8 issue in its descrip­ti­on. (Fix #9266)
  19. Fix Search result’s text direc­tion (RTL) not always syn­chro­ni­zed with main edit zone’s one issue. (Fix #9241)
  20. Fix dock­able panels dis­play issue in RTL direc­tion. (Fix #9241)
  21. Fix Search result line num­ber high­ligh­t­ing inac­cu­ra­te issue. (Fix #9224)
  22. Make “Line” pre­ce­ding each line num­ber on Search Results trans­la­t­a­ble. (Fix #9224)
  23. Fix menu check marks not being remo­ved after clo­sing “Clip­board Histo­ry” and “Cha­rac­ter Panel” panels. (Fix #9216)
  24. Fix com­mand line argu­ments ‑p, ‑n & ‑c nega­ti­ve value’s unde­fi­ned beha­viour. (Fix #9146)
  25. Add new Margin/Border/Edge sub-page in Pre­fe­ren­ces. (Imple­ment #8896)
  26. Fix find in files fail­u­re issue due to direc­to­ry path with leading/trailing spaces. (Fix #9199)
  27. Fix fol­der icon dis­play issue in “Fol­der as Works­pace” after “Expand/Collapse All”. (Fix #8912)
  28. Make “Clip­board Histo­ry” and “Cha­rac­ter Panel” tog­glab­le. (Fix #9094#9078)
  29. Fix Find in found results dia­log launch fail­u­re after macro exe­cu­ti­on. (Fix #8199)
  30. Dis­al­low Goto dlg off­set opti­on from moving to posi­ti­on insi­de mul­ti-byte char or bet­ween CR and LF. (Fix #9101#9125)
  31. Fix “Go to…” dia­log wrong Off­set value in empty files. (Fix #9145)
  32. Pre­vent cor­rup­ti­on pos­si­bi­li­ty when using ‑p com­mand line para­me­ter in a UTF file. (Fix #9142)
  33. Impro­ve indent gui­de­li­nes on non-brace con­trol block lan­guages. (Fix #9137)
  34. Pre­vent names of unti­t­led tabs from dupli­ca­ti­on. (Fix #9119)
  35. Add tool­tips for Fol­der as Works­pace 3 com­man­ds. (Fix #8325)
  36. Fix “SCI_NEWLINE” insi­de a macro not working issue. (Fix #5571)
  37. Fix bug whe­re search-results won’t open ‘new 1’ file. (Fix #8461#9098)
  38. Fix tab clo­se but­ton remain pushed issue. (Fix #7750)
  39. Enhan­ce ghost typ­ing com­mand line argu­ment fea­ture — using white space direct­ly ins­tead of %20. (Com­mit)

 

 

Down­load: Note­pad++
Ver­si­on: 7.9.2
Datei­grö­ße 3,92 MiB (Instal­ler x64)
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 01.01.2021
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows
Lizenz: Free­ware
Web­sei­te Note­pad++

 

 

 

 

 

Durch die weitere Nutzung der Seite stimmst du der Verwendung von Cookies zu. Weitere Informationen

Die Cookie-Einstellungen auf dieser Website sind auf "Cookies zulassen" eingestellt, um das beste Surferlebnis zu ermöglichen. Wenn du diese Website ohne Änderung der Cookie-Einstellungen verwendest oder auf "Akzeptieren" klickst, erklärst du dich damit einverstanden.

Schließen