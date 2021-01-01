PowerToys v0.29.3

Erst­mals für Win­dows 95 ver­öf­fent­lich­te Micro­soft eine Samm­lung von kos­ten­lo­sen Hilfs­pro­gram­men unter dem Namen PowerT­oys, zu der auch das bekann­te Twea­kUI gehör­te. Für Win­dows 10 wur­de nun ein Open-Source-Pro­jekt ins Leben geru­fen, das die PowerT­oys wie­der­be­le­ben soll. Gestar­tet war das Pro­jekt mit den Tools Fan­cy­Zo­nes und Short­cut Gui­de. Mitt­ler­wei­le sind noch File Explo­rer, Image Resi­zer, Key­board Mana­ger, Power­Re­na­me, PowerT­oys Run, Mar­tin Chrzan’s Color Picker und Video Con­fe­rence Mute hin­zu gekommen.

Chan­ge­log:

Release Notes

This is patch release to fix two bugs 0.29.0 we deemed important for sta­bi­li­ty based on user feed­back. 0.29.1 and 0.29.2 were inter­nal tes­ted but not publicly released.