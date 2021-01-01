PowerToys v0.29.3

Erstmals für Windows 95 veröffentlichte Microsoft eine Sammlung von kostenlosen Hilfsprogrammen unter dem Namen PowerToys, zu der auch das bekannte TweakUI gehörte. Für Windows 10 wurde nun ein Open-Source-Projekt ins Leben gerufen, das die PowerToys wiederbeleben soll. Gestartet war das Projekt mit den Tools FancyZones und Shortcut Guide. Mittlerweile sind noch File Explorer, Image Resizer, Keyboard Manager, PowerRename, PowerToys Run, Martin Chrzan’s Color Picker und Video Conference Mute hinzu gekommen.
Changelog:
Release Notes
This is patch release to fix two bugs 0.29.0 we deemed important for stability based on user feedback. 0.29.1 and 0.29.2 were internal tested but not publicly released.
- #8808 — FancyZone zones would occasionally not appear. This was caused by two uninitialized variables. During testing, there was a race condition so we missed it. Our push on adding in additional code analysis tools will hopefully catch these types of bugs.
- #8787 — PowerRename would throw regex errors when it shouldn’t. We removed the error dialog for now and will add in a more targeted error catching block at a later time.
|Download:
|PowerToys
|Version:
|v0.29.3
|Dateigröße
|18,3 MiB
|Veröffentlicht am:
|31.12.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows 10
|Lizenz:
|Open Source
|Webseite
|PowerToys (GitHub)