PowerToys v0.29.3

Verfasst vonpipin

Erst­mals für Win­dows 95 ver­öf­fent­lich­te Micro­soft eine Samm­lung von kos­ten­lo­sen Hilfs­pro­gram­men unter dem Namen PowerT­oys, zu der auch das bekann­te Twea­kUI gehör­te. Für Win­dows 10 wur­de nun ein Open-Source-Pro­jekt ins Leben geru­fen, das die PowerT­oys wie­der­be­le­ben soll. Gestar­tet war das Pro­jekt mit den Tools Fan­cy­Zo­nes und Short­cut Gui­de. Mitt­ler­wei­le sind noch File Explo­rer, Image Resi­zer, Key­board Mana­ger, Power­Re­na­me, PowerT­oys Run, Mar­tin Chrzan’s Color Picker und Video Con­fe­rence Mute hin­zu gekommen.

PowerT­oys v0.11.0 — Fan­cy­Zo­nes und Short­cut Guide

Chan­ge­log:

Release Notes

This is patch release to fix two bugs 0.29.0 we deemed important for sta­bi­li­ty based on user feed­back. 0.29.1 and 0.29.2 were inter­nal tes­ted but not publicly released.

  • #8808 — Fan­cy­Zo­ne zones would occa­sio­nal­ly not appe­ar. This was cau­sed by two unin­itia­li­zed varia­bles. During tes­ting, the­re was a race con­di­ti­on so we mis­sed it. Our push on adding in addi­tio­nal code ana­ly­sis tools will hope­ful­ly catch the­se types of bugs.
  • #8787 — Power­Re­na­me would throw regex errors when it should­n’t. We remo­ved the error dia­log for now and will add in a more tar­ge­ted error catching block at a later time.

 

 

 

Down­load: PowerT­oys
Ver­si­on: v0.29.3
Datei­grö­ße 18,3 MiB
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 31.12.2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows 10
Lizenz: Open Source
Web­sei­te PowerT­oys (Git­Hub)

 

