MC Extractor v1.52.4 r172

MC Extractor ist ein Programm, das Intel‑, AMD‑, VIA- und Freescale-Mikrocode-Binärdateien analysiert. Es kann von Endbenutzern verwendet werden, die alle relevanten Mikrocode-Informationen wie CPUID, Plattform, Version, Datum, Freigabe, Größe, Prüfsumme usw. suchen.
Mit Hilfe von MC Extractor kann man etwa — wie in dem oben gezeigten Beispiel beim Supermicro H11SSL‑i/C/NC — die unterstützten CPU-IDs einer BIOS-Version auslesen.
Changelog:
v1.52.4
Increased year ranges for better future proofing
Applied various static analysis code fixes
r172
Intel cpu806C1_plat80_ver00000070_2020-11–10_PRD_C351DE76
Anti-Virus False Positives
Some Anti-Virus software may claim that the built/frozen/compiled MCE executable contains viruses. Any such detections are false positives, usually of PyInstaller. You can switch to a better Anti-Virus software, report the false positive to their support, add the MCE executable to the exclusions, build/freeze/compile MCE yourself or use the Python script directly.
|Download:
|MC Extractor (GitHub)
|Version:
|v1.52.4 r172
|Dateigröße
|6,33 MiB
|Veröffentlicht am:
|02.01.2021
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows, Linux, macOS, BSD
|Lizenz:
|Open Source
|Webseite