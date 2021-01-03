MC Extractor v1.52.4 r172

MC Extrac­tor ist ein Pro­gramm, das Intel‑, AMD‑, VIA- und Freesca­le-Mikro­code-Binär­da­tei­en ana­ly­siert. Es kann von End­be­nut­zern ver­wen­det wer­den, die alle rele­van­ten Mikro­code-Infor­ma­tio­nen wie CPUID, Platt­form, Ver­si­on, Datum, Frei­ga­be, Grö­ße, Prüf­sum­me usw. suchen.

Mit Hil­fe von MC Extrac­tor kann man etwa — wie in dem oben gezeig­ten Bei­spiel beim Super­mi­cro H11SSL‑i/C/NC — die unter­stütz­ten CPU-IDs einer BIOS-Ver­si­on auslesen.

Chan­ge­log:

v1.52.4

Incre­a­sed year ran­ges for bet­ter future proofing

App­lied various sta­tic ana­ly­sis code fixes

r172

Intel cpu806C1_plat80_ver00000070_2020-11–10_PRD_C351DE76

Anti-Virus Fal­se Positives

Some Anti-Virus soft­ware may claim that the built/frozen/compiled MCE exe­cu­ta­ble con­tains viru­ses. Any such detec­tions are fal­se posi­ti­ves, usual­ly of PyIn­stal­ler. You can switch to a bet­ter Anti-Virus soft­ware, report the fal­se posi­ti­ve to their sup­port, add the MCE exe­cu­ta­ble to the exclu­si­ons, build/freeze/compile MCE yourself or use the Python script directly.