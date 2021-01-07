Nvidia GeForce-Treiber (GRD) 461.09 WHQL

Der Nvidia GeForce-Game-Ready-Treiber für Windows ist in einer neuen Version erschienen. Er unterstützt alle Nvidia-Karten seit der GeForce 600er, über die GeForce 700er, die GeForce 900er, die GeForce 10xx, die GeForce 16xx, die RTX 20xx und bis hin zur aktuellen GeForce RTX 30xx Serie, sowie alle Karten der Titan-Serie.
Changelog:
Game Ready Drivers provide the best possible gaming experience for all major new releases. Prior to a new title launching, our driver team is working up until the last minute to ensure every performance tweak and bug fix is included for the best gameplay on day‑1.
• Added security updates for driver components
The following sections list the important changes and the most common issues resolved in this version. This list is only a subset of the total number of changes made in this driver version. The NVIDIA bug number is provided for reference.
• [GeForce Experience]: The FPS counter is activated and the overlay appears on Windows Mail and Calendar applications.[200682565]
• [GeForce GTX 750 Ti]: Blue-screen crash (UNEXPECTED KERNEL MODE TRAP) may occur. [3196164]
• [GeForce GTX 1080 Ti]: The desktop screen may flicker. [3200599]
• [GeForce GTX 1080 Ti]: The system may freeze with the screen displaying as solid color. [3203038]
• [HDR]: With HDR enabled, black levels are incorrect, notably on LG OLED TVs. [200682795/3201305]
• [Notebook][Lenovo Y740]: The notebook displays corruption after waking from sleep. [3178279]
• Blue-screen crash (0x116) may occur upon resuming from sleep mode when three 4k monitors are connected. [3054239/3195884]
|Download:
|GeForce Driver Version 461.09 W10
|Version:
|461.09
|Dateigröße
|Verschiedene
|Veröffentlicht am:
|07.01.2021
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows 10, 8.x, 7
|Lizenz:
|Treiber
|Webseite