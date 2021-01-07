Nvidia GeForce-Treiber (GRD) 461.09 WHQL

Verfasst voneratte

Der Nvi­dia GeFor­ce-Game-Rea­dy-Trei­ber für Win­dows ist in einer neu­en Ver­si­on erschie­nen. Er unter­stützt alle Nvi­dia-Kar­ten seit der GeFor­ce 600er, über die GeFor­ce 700er, die GeFor­ce 900er, die GeFor­ce 10xx, die GeFor­ce 16xx, die RTX 20xx und bis hin zur aktu­el­len GeFor­ce RTX 30xx Serie, sowie alle Kar­ten der Titan-Serie.

Release Notes 461.09 (PDF)

Chan­ge­log:

Game Rea­dy Dri­vers pro­vi­de the best pos­si­ble gaming expe­ri­ence for all major new relea­ses. Pri­or to a new tit­le laun­ching, our dri­ver team is working up until the last minu­te to ensu­re every per­for­mance tweak and bug fix is inclu­ded for the best game­play on day‑1.

New Fea­tures and Other Changes
Added secu­ri­ty updates for dri­ver components

Fixed Issu­es in this Release
The fol­lowing sec­tions list the important chan­ges and the most com­mon issu­es resol­ved in this ver­si­on. This list is only a sub­set of the total num­ber of chan­ges made in this dri­ver ver­si­on. The NVIDIA bug num­ber is pro­vi­ded for reference.
• [GeFor­ce Expe­ri­ence]: The FPS coun­ter is acti­va­ted and the over­lay appears on Win­dows Mail and Calen­dar applications.[200682565]
• [GeFor­ce GTX 750 Ti]: Blue-screen crash (UNEXPECTED KERNEL MODE TRAP) may occur. [3196164]
• [GeFor­ce GTX 1080 Ti]: The desk­top screen may fli­cker. [3200599]
• [GeFor­ce GTX 1080 Ti]: The sys­tem may free­ze with the screen dis­play­ing as solid color. [3203038]
• [HDR]: With HDR enab­led, black levels are incor­rect, nota­b­ly on LG OLED TVs. [200682795/3201305]
• [Notebook][Lenovo Y740]: The note­book dis­plays cor­rup­ti­on after waking from sleep. [3178279]
• Blue-screen crash (0x116) may occur upon res­uming from sleep mode when three 4k moni­tors are con­nec­ted. [3054239/3195884]

Down­load: GeFor­ce Dri­ver Ver­si­on 461.09 W10

GeFor­ce Dri­ver Ver­si­on 461.09 W7/8
Ver­si­on: 461.09
Datei­grö­ße Ver­schie­de­ne
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 07.01.2021
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows 10, 8.x, 7
Lizenz: Trei­ber
Web­sei­te

 

