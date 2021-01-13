HWiNFO64 v6.41–4350 Beta

Das Hardware-Diagnoseprogramm HWiNFO64 (sowie das 32-Bit-Pendant HWiNFO32) von REALiX wartet mit vielen Funktionen der Kategorien Hardware- und System-Information auf. Für CPU und GPU werden unter anderem Taktraten, Temperaturen und Spannungen angezeigt und auf Wunsch mitgeloggt.
Changelog:
Changes:
- Improved support of some future AMD CPUs and APUs.
- Fixed a possible hang on some systems with Intel Thunderbolt controller.
- Enhanced sensor monitoring on ASUS ROG STRIX B550-XE.
- Added reporting of DIMM module location if BIOS provides correct data.
- Fixed VRM monitoring on ASRock Z490 Taichi and B550 Steel Legend.
- Added monitoring of Effective GPU clock on NVIDIA GPUs.
- Improved reporting of serial number on NVIDIA GPUs.
- Enhanced sensor monitoring on MSI Z590 and B560 series.
- Enhanced sensor monitoring on GIGABYTE Z590, B560, H570, Q570 and H510 series.
- Added monitoring of Aquacomputer farbwerk 360 and highflow NEXT.
|Download:
|HWiNFO32 & HWiNFO64
|Version:
|v6.41–4350 Beta
|Dateigröße
|7,7 MiB (Installer)
|Veröffentlicht am:
|12.01.2021
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows
|Lizenz:
|Freeware
|Webseite
|HWiNFO