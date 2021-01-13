HWiNFO64 v6.41–4350 Beta

Das Hard­ware-Dia­gno­se­pro­gramm HWiNFO64 (sowie das 32-Bit-Pen­dant HWiNFO32) von REA­LiX war­tet mit vie­len Funk­tio­nen der Kate­go­rien Hard­ware- und Sys­tem-Infor­ma­ti­on auf. Für CPU und GPU wer­den unter ande­rem Takt­ra­ten, Tem­pe­ra­tu­ren und Span­nun­gen ange­zeigt und auf Wunsch mitgeloggt.

Chan­ge­log:

Chan­ges:

  • Impro­ved sup­port of some future AMD CPUs and APUs.
  • Fixed a pos­si­ble hang on some sys­tems with Intel Thun­der­bolt controller.
  • Enhan­ced sen­sor moni­to­ring on ASUS ROG STRIX B550-XE.
  • Added repor­ting of DIMM modu­le loca­ti­on if BIOS pro­vi­des cor­rect data.
  • Fixed VRM moni­to­ring on ASRock Z490 Tai­chi and B550 Steel Legend.
  • Added moni­to­ring of Effec­ti­ve GPU clock on NVIDIA GPUs.
  • Impro­ved repor­ting of seri­al num­ber on NVIDIA GPUs.
  • Enhan­ced sen­sor moni­to­ring on MSI Z590 and B560 series.
  • Enhan­ced sen­sor moni­to­ring on GIGABYTE Z590, B560, H570, Q570 and H510 series.
  • Added moni­to­ring of Aquacom­pu­ter farb­werk 360 and high­flow NEXT.

 

Down­load: HWiNFO32 & HWiNFO64
Ver­si­on: v6.41–4350 Beta
Datei­grö­ße 7,7 MiB (Instal­ler)
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 12.01.2021
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows
Lizenz: Free­ware
Web­sei­te HWiN­FO

