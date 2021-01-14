Universal Media Server 10.0.0

Der kostenlose Universal Media Server ist ein DLNA-kompatibler UPnP-Mediaserver für Windows, Linux und macOS, mit dem sich Videos, Musik und Bilder über das Netzwerk vom PC auf DLNA-fähige Geräte übertragen lassen. Neben Fernsehern und Smartphones werden auch Spielekonsolen wie XBox und Playstation unterstützt.
Multimediadateien können dabei vom PC transkodiert (z. B. per FFmpeg, MEncoder oder tsMuxeR) weitergegeben werden. Das in Java geschriebene Programm ist für Windows, Linux und Mac OS X verfügbar.
Changelog:
Changes since 10.0.0‑a1
- General:
- Retry media lookups that failed due to transient errors
- Fixed automatic file watching
- Renderers:
- Improved support for Sony Bluray UBP-X800M2 (thanks, thechrisgregory!)
- Fixed UPnP pushing via Panasonic TVs and Samsung Q9 TVs
- Translation updates via Crowdin:
- Czech (100%)
- Danish (100%)
- English (United Kingdom) (32%)
- Finnish (100%)
- Greek (91%)
- French (100%)
- Japanese (99%)
- Polish (100%)
- Portuguese (100%)
- Portuguese (Brazilian) (100%)
- Romanian (99%)
- Serbian (99%)
- Turkish (100%)
- Dependency updates:
- Bump spotbugs-maven-plugin from 4.1.4 to 4.2.0
Operating system support:
- Windows 7+, and limited support for Windows XP and Vista
- macOS 10.10+
- Docker
|Download:
|Universal Media Server (GitHub)
|Version:
|10.0.0
|Dateigröße
|160,25 MiB Windows (Installer)
|Veröffentlicht am:
|22.12.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows, Linux, macOS
|Lizenz:
|Donationware
|Webseite