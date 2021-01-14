Universal Media Server 10.0.0

Der kos­ten­lo­se Uni­ver­sal Media Ser­ver ist ein DLNA-kom­pa­ti­bler UPnP-Medi­a­ser­ver für Win­dows, Linux und macOS, mit dem sich Vide­os, Musik und Bil­der über das Netz­werk vom PC auf DLNA-fähi­ge Gerä­te über­tra­gen las­sen. Neben Fern­se­hern und Smart­pho­nes wer­den auch Spie­le­kon­so­len wie XBox und Play­sta­ti­on unterstützt.

Mul­ti­me­dia­da­tei­en kön­nen dabei vom PC trans­ko­diert (z. B. per FFm­peg, MEn­coder oder tsMu­xeR) wei­ter­ge­ge­ben wer­den. Das in Java geschrie­be­ne Pro­gramm ist für Win­dows, Linux und Mac OS X verfügbar.

 

 

Chan­ge­log:

Chan­ges sin­ce 10.0.0‑a1

  • Gene­ral:
    • Retry media loo­kups that fai­led due to tran­si­ent errors
    • Fixed auto­ma­tic file watching
  • Ren­de­rers:
    • Impro­ved sup­port for Sony Blu­ray UBP-X800M2 (thanks, thechrisgregory!)
    • Fixed UPnP pushing via Pana­so­nic TVs and Sam­sung Q9 TVs
  • Trans­la­ti­on updates via Crowdin: 
    • Czech (100%)
    • Danish (100%)
    • Eng­lish (United King­dom) (32%)
    • Fin­nish (100%)
    • Greek (91%)
    • French (100%)
    • Japa­ne­se (99%)
    • Polish (100%)
    • Por­tu­gue­se (100%)
    • Por­tu­gue­se (Bra­zi­li­an) (100%)
    • Roma­ni­an (99%)
    • Ser­bi­an (99%)
    • Tur­kish (100%)
  • Depen­den­cy updates: 
    • Bump spot­bugs-maven-plugin from 4.1.4 to 4.2.0

Ope­ra­ting sys­tem support:

  • Win­dows 7+, and limi­ted sup­port for Win­dows XP and Vista
  • macOS 10.10+
  • Docker

 

 

Down­load: Uni­ver­sal Media Ser­ver (Git­Hub)
Ver­si­on: 10.0.0
Datei­grö­ße 160,25 MiB Win­dows (Instal­ler)
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 22.12.2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows, Linux, macOS
Lizenz: Dona­ti­on­wa­re
