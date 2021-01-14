AIDA64 Version 6.32.5609 beta

Das bekannte Tool AIDA64, der Nachfolger von Everest, ist in einer neuen Beta-Version erschienen. Für die Systemanalyse zeigt es viele Informationen rund um Hard- und Software an, zum Beispiel auch die AGESA-Versionen des Mainboard-BIOS. Die Shareware bietet eine Testzeit von 30 Tagen an.
Changelog:
Version: 6.32.5609 beta (Jan 06, 2021)
Release notes:
- BeadaPanel LCD / support for 480x1280 panel
- Storage / SMART / special support for Seagate BarraCuda SSDs
- anti-virus software support for Kaspersky 2021
- firewall software support for Kaspersky 2021
- improved handling of LCD rotation
- negative temperature support for Aquaero 5/6
- negative temperature support for AquaStream Ultimate, MPS
- GPU information for nVIDIA A100-SXM-80GB (GA100GL)
- GPU information for nVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB (GA106)
- SPD memory information for Acer Aspire 5220 notebook
- motherboard specific sensor info for Foxconn 2ABF
- fixed: OSD Panel / phantom right-column labels in justify mode after hiding items
- fixed: Windows Vista/7/8.x extended build detection
- fixed: GPU diode temperature measurement for nVIDIA Ampere (2C difference)
- fixed: SensorPanel / images and custom gauges vanishing issue
|Download:
|AIDA64
|Version:
|6.32.5509 beta
|Veröffentlicht am:
|06.01.2021
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows
|Lizenz:
|Shareware
|Webseite
|FinalWire AIDA64