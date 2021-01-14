AIDA64 Version 6.32.5609 beta

Das bekann­te Tool AIDA64, der Nach­fol­ger von Ever­est, ist in einer neu­en Beta-Ver­si­on erschie­nen. Für die Sys­tem­ana­ly­se zeigt es vie­le Infor­ma­tio­nen rund um Hard- und Soft­ware an, zum Bei­spiel auch die AGE­SA-Ver­sio­nen des Main­board-BIOS. Die Share­ware bie­tet eine Test­zeit von 30 Tagen an.

Chan­ge­log:

Ver­si­on: 6.32.5609 beta (Jan 06, 2021)

Release notes:

  • Beada­Pa­nel LCD / sup­port for 480x1280 panel
  • Sto­rage / SMART / spe­cial sup­port for Sea­gate Bar­ra­Cu­da SSDs
  • anti-virus soft­ware sup­port for Kas­pers­ky 2021
  • fire­wall soft­ware sup­port for Kas­pers­ky 2021
  • impro­ved hand­ling of LCD rotation
  • nega­ti­ve tem­pe­ra­tu­re sup­port for Aqu­ae­ro 5/6
  • nega­ti­ve tem­pe­ra­tu­re sup­port for Aqua­Stream Ulti­ma­te, MPS
  • GPU infor­ma­ti­on for nVI­DIA A100-SXM-80GB (GA100GL)
  • GPU infor­ma­ti­on for nVI­DIA GeFor­ce RTX 3060 6GB (GA106)
  • SPD memo­ry infor­ma­ti­on for Acer Aspi­re 5220 notebook
  • mother­board spe­ci­fic sen­sor info for Fox­conn 2ABF
  • fixed: OSD Panel / phan­tom right-column labels in jus­ti­fy mode after hiding items
  • fixed: Win­dows Vista/7/8.x exten­ded build detection
  • fixed: GPU diode tem­pe­ra­tu­re mea­su­re­ment for nVI­DIA Ampere (2C difference)
  • fixed: Sen­sor­Pa­nel / images and cus­tom gau­ges vanis­hing issue

 

 

Down­load: AIDA64
Ver­si­on: 6.32.5509 beta
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 06.01.2021
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows
Lizenz: Share­ware
Web­sei­te Final­Wire AIDA64

