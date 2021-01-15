AIDA64 Version 6.32.5617 beta

Das bekannte Tool AIDA64, der Nachfolger von Everest, ist in einer neuen Beta-Version erschienen. Für die Systemanalyse zeigt es viele Informationen rund um Hard- und Software an, zum Beispiel auch die AGESA-Versionen des Mainboard-BIOS. Die Shareware bietet eine Testzeit von 30 Tagen an.
Changelog:
Version: 6.32.5617 beta (Jan 13, 2021)
Release notes:
- Hardware Monitoring / new item: Motherboard Name
- Hardware Monitoring / new item: VCCIO2 voltage
- Storage / Physical Drives / drive serial number added to the list of physical drives
- NZXT Smart Device V1 sensor support
- sensor support for Aqua Computer High Flow Next
- sensor support for Corsair H100i RGB Platinum SE, H100i RGB Pro XT, H115i RGB Pro XT, H150i RGB Pro XT, Corsair One
- sensor support for Dell SMI of OptiPlex 5080
- improved sensor support for EVGA iCX3
- motherboard specific sensor info for MSI B560, Z590-Series
- improved chipset information for AMD K17.1 IMC, K17.2 IMC, K17.5 IMC, K17.6 IMC (PCIe Root Ports)
- support for AMicro/Realtek USB-NVMe passthrough
- GPU information for nVIDIA A40 (GA102GL)
- GPU information for nVIDIA GeForce GT 1010 (GP108)
- Intel Processor Number detection for Xeon E5-2628 v3
- fixed: Computer / Sensor / localization at dynamic refresh
- fixed: handling of negative CPU temperature readings
- fixed: handling of negative misc temperature readings
- fixed: GPU I2C support disabled on Gigabyte Aorus GTX 1080 Ti Xtreme 11G
- fixed: NVMe SMART info on AData SX8100NP with FW bug
- fixed: AMD K17.6 CPU VDD and CPU VDDNB telemetry reporting
