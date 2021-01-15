AIDA64 Version 6.32.5617 beta

Das bekann­te Tool AIDA64, der Nach­fol­ger von Ever­est, ist in einer neu­en Beta-Ver­si­on erschie­nen. Für die Sys­tem­ana­ly­se zeigt es vie­le Infor­ma­tio­nen rund um Hard- und Soft­ware an, zum Bei­spiel auch die AGE­SA-Ver­sio­nen des Main­board-BIOS. Die Share­ware bie­tet eine Test­zeit von 30 Tagen an.

Chan­ge­log:

Ver­si­on: 6.32.5617 beta (Jan 13, 2021)

Release notes:

  • Hard­ware Moni­to­ring / new item: Mother­board Name
  • Hard­ware Moni­to­ring / new item: VCCIO2 voltage
  • Sto­rage / Phy­si­cal Dri­ves / dri­ve seri­al num­ber added to the list of phy­si­cal drives
  • NZXT Smart Device V1 sen­sor support
  • sen­sor sup­port for Aqua Com­pu­ter High Flow Next
  • sen­sor sup­port for Cor­sair H100i RGB Pla­ti­num SE, H100i RGB Pro XT, H115i RGB Pro XT, H150i RGB Pro XT, Cor­sair One
  • sen­sor sup­port for Dell SMI of Opti­Plex 5080
  • impro­ved sen­sor sup­port for EVGA iCX3
  • mother­board spe­ci­fic sen­sor info for MSI B560, Z590-Series
  • impro­ved chip­set infor­ma­ti­on for AMD K17.1 IMC, K17.2 IMC, K17.5 IMC, K17.6 IMC (PCIe Root Ports)
  • sup­port for AMicro/Realtek USB-NVMe passthrough
  • GPU infor­ma­ti­on for nVI­DIA A40 (GA102GL)
  • GPU infor­ma­ti­on for nVI­DIA GeFor­ce GT 1010 (GP108)
  • Intel Pro­ces­sor Num­ber detec­tion for Xeon E5-2628 v3
  • fixed: Com­pu­ter / Sen­sor / loca­liz­a­ti­on at dyna­mic refresh
  • fixed: hand­ling of nega­ti­ve CPU tem­pe­ra­tu­re readings
  • fixed: hand­ling of nega­ti­ve misc tem­pe­ra­tu­re readings
  • fixed: GPU I2C sup­port dis­ab­led on Giga­byte Aorus GTX 1080 Ti Xtre­me 11G
  • fixed: NVMe SMART info on ADa­ta SX8100NP with FW bug
  • fixed: AMD K17.6 CPU VDD and CPU VDDNB tele­me­try reporting

 

 

Down­load: AIDA64
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 13.01.2021
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows
Lizenz: Share­ware
Web­sei­te Final­Wire AIDA64

