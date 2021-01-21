Process Lasso v9.9.4 beta

Process Lasso ist ein automatisiertes Windows Prozessmanagement- und Optimierungs-Tool für Windows Vista, 7, 8 und 10, das die Reaktionsfähigkeit des Systems — besonders bei hohen Prozessorauslastungen — durch einen eigenen Algorithmus positiv beeinflussen soll. Neben einer kostenpflichtigen Pro-Version sind zusätzlich eine Server-Edition sowie ältere Versionen für Windows XP und Windows 2000 verfügbar.
“Windows has a particularly bad problem dealing with threads that decide they want to consume every bit of CPU time they can get their hands on (CPU bound threads). A single CPU bound thread running at Normal priority can bring an entire single-CPU system to a stall, as demonstrated by our graphical proof of concept below. Yes, it is true – believe it or not! It is this worst case scenario that Process Lasso was originally written to address. By temporarily lowering the priority of the offending process, your PC can be saved from a full stall.”
Changelog:
Highlights: + Refactored log system with CSV as primary + Ordered CPU affinity rules + Periodic process sampling (snapshot dumping) + CrowdIn integration for improved translations 9.9.4 beta: (79) GUI: [beta2beta] Fix garbled text in log view for some languages (79) Core: [beta2beta] Decrease max log file size from prior betas (77) GUI: Add up/down buttons to CPU affinity rule config dialog (77) Core: Enforce CPU affinity rules in order configured (77) Core: [beta2beta] Fix issue in prior betas where governor would take excess time to cleanup (77) GUI: [beta2beta] Fix issue with Chinese Simplified translation in prior betas that would cause crash (77) Logging: Log default path when GaaP is now LOCAL_APPDATA instead of APPDATA (75) Logging: Refactored to use CSV format as primary (75) Logging: Performance improvements (75) Logging: Reduce disk I/O (75) Logging: Change log filename to 'processlasso.log' (75) Logging: Remove now redundant 'Emit to CSV' option (75) Logging: Remove now redundant 'Export log to CSV' menu item (73) All: Don't dual-sign with SHA1 anymore, only SHA2 (73) All: Switch to Bitsum 2021 EV code signing certificate (71) Core: Batch log writes to once per iteration (69) GUI: Improve behavior of initial log listview population (67) GUI: Make log listview updates more smooth (63) Log: Refactored log synchronization object (mutex) (59) Log: Assorted code improvements (59) Log: Remove deprecated log format marker file (59) Log: Add system time field in addition to local time (not displayed) (59) Log: Adjust log entry data structure (57) Log: Standardize all CSV output files as UTF-8 encoding /W BOM (53) GUI: Improve CSV formatting of data copied to cliboard from listview selections (51) GUI: Switch to 'KB' suffix on memory metrics to standardize (49) GUI: Show 'Update not available' message box on same monitor as application (49) GUI: Try to set critical level I/O priorities despite being reserved for system paging operations. Add info message stating such. (49) GUI: About dialog: Add 'Help Translate Process Lasso' syslink (49) GUI: About dialog: Remove 'translated by' (47) GUI: Add 'View / Graph components / Show power profile' to toggle power profile text on graph (43) GUI: Replace active processes listview embedded CPU utilization visual with text (unicode blocks) based representation (43) GUI: Support Dark Mode for Win10 build 21286 (41) Core: Fix SmartTrim log entry possible integer underflow on RAM freed display (39) GUI: Add 't' rule character for SmartTrim exclusion (27) Core: Strip unavailable CPUs from CPU affinity prior to their application to handle system config change to CPU count (23) GUI: Minor menu caption changes (19) Core: Add periodic process sampling function (emits to CSV) (19) GUI: Add new menu item 'Options / Log / Configure sampling ...' to open sampling configuration dialog (19) Core: For process creation log events, remove 'UNKNOWN PARENT' text when parent doesn't or isn't applicable (now empty string) (17) Core: Add registry setting for max log file size before rotate (HKLM\Software\ProcessLasso\MaxLogFileSize) (17) Core: Tweak default log file size limit (17) GUI: Update several languages (15) GUI: Integrate more languages to Crowdin (11) GUI: Remove CPU use bar graph from Active Processes listview (11) GUI: Adjust default column ordering of Active Processes listview (7) Localization: Integration with Crowdin (translation platform) (5) Core: Enforce SmartTrim exclusions when only basename given (5) GUI: When when adding SmartTrim exclusion by context menu use basename if no pathname available (5) GUI: Check 'Induce Performance Mode' context menu item when appropriate even if no pathname available (5) GUI: Add menu item for direct access to SmartTrim exclusions (3) GUI: Add code to enable asynchronous listview updates (1) GUI: Further increase multi-threadedness of display updates (1) GUI: On config save error, show error message and offer to elevate
|Process Lasso
|v9.9.4
|2,46 MiB
|20.02.2021
|Windows Vista, 7, 8 und 10 (32- und 64-Bit)
|Freeware, Pro Version kostenpflichtig
|bitsum
ältere Betriebssysteme: