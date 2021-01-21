Process Lasso v9.9.4 beta

Pro­cess Las­so ist ein auto­ma­ti­sier­tes Win­dows Pro­zess­ma­nage­ment- und Opti­mie­rungs-Tool für Win­dows Vis­ta, 7, 8 und 10, das die Reak­ti­ons­fä­hig­keit des Sys­tems — beson­ders bei hohen Pro­zes­sor­aus­las­tun­gen — durch einen eige­nen Algo­rith­mus posi­tiv beein­flus­sen soll. Neben einer kos­ten­pflich­ti­gen Pro-Ver­si­on sind zusätz­lich eine Ser­ver-Edi­ti­on sowie älte­re Ver­sio­nen für Win­dows XP und Win­dows 2000 verfügbar.

Highlights: + Refactored log system with CSV as primary + Ordered CPU affinity rules + Periodic process sampling (snapshot dumping) + CrowdIn integration for improved translations 9.9.4 beta: (79) GUI: [beta2beta] Fix garbled text in log view for some languages (79) Core: [beta2beta] Decrease max log file size from prior betas (77) GUI: Add up/down buttons to CPU affinity rule config dialog (77) Core: Enforce CPU affinity rules in order configured (77) Core: [beta2beta] Fix issue in prior betas where governor would take excess time to cleanup (77) GUI: [beta2beta] Fix issue with Chinese Simplified translation in prior betas that would cause crash (77) Logging: Log default path when GaaP is now LOCAL_APPDATA instead of APPDATA (75) Logging: Refactored to use CSV format as primary (75) Logging: Performance improvements (75) Logging: Reduce disk I/O (75) Logging: Change log filename to 'processlasso.log' (75) Logging: Remove now redundant 'Emit to CSV' option (75) Logging: Remove now redundant 'Export log to CSV' menu item (73) All: Don't dual-sign with SHA1 anymore, only SHA2 (73) All: Switch to Bitsum 2021 EV code signing certificate (71) Core: Batch log writes to once per iteration (69) GUI: Improve behavior of initial log listview population (67) GUI: Make log listview updates more smooth (63) Log: Refactored log synchronization object (mutex) (59) Log: Assorted code improvements (59) Log: Remove deprecated log format marker file (59) Log: Add system time field in addition to local time (not displayed) (59) Log: Adjust log entry data structure (57) Log: Standardize all CSV output files as UTF-8 encoding /W BOM (53) GUI: Improve CSV formatting of data copied to cliboard from listview selections (51) GUI: Switch to 'KB' suffix on memory metrics to standardize (49) GUI: Show 'Update not available' message box on same monitor as application (49) GUI: Try to set critical level I/O priorities despite being reserved for system paging operations. Add info message stating such. (49) GUI: About dialog: Add 'Help Translate Process Lasso' syslink (49) GUI: About dialog: Remove 'translated by' (47) GUI: Add 'View / Graph components / Show power profile' to toggle power profile text on graph (43) GUI: Replace active processes listview embedded CPU utilization visual with text (unicode blocks) based representation (43) GUI: Support Dark Mode for Win10 build 21286 (41) Core: Fix SmartTrim log entry possible integer underflow on RAM freed display (39) GUI: Add 't' rule character for SmartTrim exclusion (27) Core: Strip unavailable CPUs from CPU affinity prior to their application to handle system config change to CPU count (23) GUI: Minor menu caption changes (19) Core: Add periodic process sampling function (emits to CSV) (19) GUI: Add new menu item 'Options / Log / Configure sampling ...' to open sampling configuration dialog (19) Core: For process creation log events, remove 'UNKNOWN PARENT' text when parent doesn't or isn't applicable (now empty string) (17) Core: Add registry setting for max log file size before rotate (HKLM\Software\ProcessLasso\MaxLogFileSize) (17) Core: Tweak default log file size limit (17) GUI: Update several languages (15) GUI: Integrate more languages to Crowdin (11) GUI: Remove CPU use bar graph from Active Processes listview (11) GUI: Adjust default column ordering of Active Processes listview (7) Localization: Integration with Crowdin (translation platform) (5) Core: Enforce SmartTrim exclusions when only basename given (5) GUI: When when adding SmartTrim exclusion by context menu use basename if no pathname available (5) GUI: Check 'Induce Performance Mode' context menu item when appropriate even if no pathname available (5) GUI: Add menu item for direct access to SmartTrim exclusions (3) GUI: Add code to enable asynchronous listview updates (1) GUI: Further increase multi-threadedness of display updates (1) GUI: On config save error, show error message and offer to elevate