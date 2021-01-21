Process Lasso v9.9.4 beta

Verfasst vonpipin

Pro­cess Las­so ist ein auto­ma­ti­sier­tes Win­dows Pro­zess­ma­nage­ment- und Opti­mie­rungs-Tool für Win­dows Vis­ta, 7, 8 und 10, das die Reak­ti­ons­fä­hig­keit des Sys­tems — beson­ders bei hohen Pro­zes­sor­aus­las­tun­gen — durch einen eige­nen Algo­rith­mus posi­tiv beein­flus­sen soll. Neben einer kos­ten­pflich­ti­gen Pro-Ver­si­on sind zusätz­lich eine Ser­ver-Edi­ti­on sowie älte­re Ver­sio­nen für Win­dows XP und Win­dows 2000 verfügbar.

 

Win­dows has a par­ti­cu­lar­ly bad pro­blem dealing with threads that deci­de they want to con­su­me every bit of CPU time they can get their hands on (CPU bound threads). A sin­gle CPU bound thread run­ning at Nor­mal prio­ri­ty can bring an ent­i­re sin­gle-CPU sys­tem to a stall, as demons­tra­ted by our gra­phi­cal pro­of of con­cept below. Yes, it is true – belie­ve it or not! It is this worst case sce­n­a­rio that Pro­cess Las­so was ori­gi­nal­ly writ­ten to address. By tem­pora­ri­ly lowe­ring the prio­ri­ty of the offen­ding pro­cess, your PC can be saved from a full stall.”

Changelog:

Highlights:

	+ Refactored log system with CSV as primary
	+ Ordered CPU affinity rules
	+ Periodic process sampling (snapshot dumping)
	+ CrowdIn integration for improved translations

9.9.4 beta:

(79) GUI: [beta2beta] Fix garbled text in log view for some languages
(79) Core: [beta2beta] Decrease max log file size from prior betas
(77) GUI: Add up/down buttons to CPU affinity rule config dialog
(77) Core: Enforce CPU affinity rules in order configured
(77) Core: [beta2beta] Fix issue in prior betas where governor would take excess time to cleanup
(77) GUI: [beta2beta] Fix issue with Chinese Simplified translation in prior betas that would cause crash
(77) Logging: Log default path when GaaP is now LOCAL_APPDATA instead of APPDATA
(75) Logging: Refactored to use CSV format as primary
(75) Logging: Performance improvements
(75) Logging: Reduce disk I/O
(75) Logging: Change log filename to 'processlasso.log'
(75) Logging: Remove now redundant 'Emit to CSV' option
(75) Logging: Remove now redundant 'Export log to CSV' menu item
(73) All: Don't dual-sign with SHA1 anymore, only SHA2
(73) All: Switch to Bitsum 2021 EV code signing certificate
(71) Core: Batch log writes to once per iteration
(69) GUI: Improve behavior of initial log listview population
(67) GUI: Make log listview updates more smooth
(63) Log: Refactored log synchronization object (mutex)
(59) Log: Assorted code improvements
(59) Log: Remove deprecated log format marker file
(59) Log: Add system time field in addition to local time (not displayed)
(59) Log: Adjust log entry data structure
(57) Log: Standardize all CSV output files as UTF-8 encoding /W BOM
(53) GUI: Improve CSV formatting of data copied to cliboard from listview selections
(51) GUI: Switch to 'KB' suffix on memory metrics to standardize
(49) GUI: Show 'Update not available' message box on same monitor as application
(49) GUI: Try to set critical level I/O priorities despite being reserved for system paging operations. Add info message stating such.
(49) GUI: About dialog: Add 'Help Translate Process Lasso' syslink
(49) GUI: About dialog: Remove 'translated by'
(47) GUI: Add 'View / Graph components / Show power profile' to toggle power profile text on graph
(43) GUI: Replace active processes listview embedded CPU utilization visual with text (unicode blocks) based representation
(43) GUI: Support Dark Mode for Win10 build 21286 
(41) Core: Fix SmartTrim log entry possible integer underflow on RAM freed display
(39) GUI: Add 't' rule character for SmartTrim exclusion
(27) Core: Strip unavailable CPUs from CPU affinity prior to their application to handle system config change to CPU count
(23) GUI: Minor menu caption changes
(19) Core: Add periodic process sampling function (emits to CSV)
(19) GUI: Add new menu item 'Options / Log / Configure sampling ...' to open sampling configuration dialog
(19) Core: For process creation log events, remove 'UNKNOWN PARENT' text when parent doesn't or isn't applicable (now empty string)
(17) Core: Add registry setting for max log file size before rotate (HKLM\Software\ProcessLasso\MaxLogFileSize)
(17) Core: Tweak default log file size limit
(17) GUI: Update several languages
(15) GUI: Integrate more languages to Crowdin
(11) GUI: Remove CPU use bar graph from Active Processes listview
(11) GUI: Adjust default column ordering of Active Processes listview
(7) Localization: Integration with Crowdin (translation platform)
(5) Core: Enforce SmartTrim exclusions when only basename given
(5) GUI: When when adding SmartTrim exclusion by context menu use basename if no pathname available
(5) GUI: Check 'Induce Performance Mode' context menu item when appropriate even if no pathname available
(5) GUI: Add menu item for direct access to SmartTrim exclusions
(3) GUI: Add code to enable asynchronous listview updates
(1) GUI: Further increase multi-threadedness of display updates
(1) GUI: On config save error, show error message and offer to elevate

 

 

Down­load: Pro­cess Lasso
Ver­si­on: v9.9.4
Datei­grö­ße 2,46 MiB
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 20.02.2021
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows Vis­ta, 7, 8 und 10 (32- und 64-Bit)
Lizenz: Free­ware, Pro Ver­si­on kostenpflichtig
Web­sei­te bit­s­um
Down­loads
älte­re Betriebssysteme:

 

 

