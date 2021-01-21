AMD Grafiktreiber — Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 21.1.1

Mit der Ver­si­on 20.1.1 der Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on wer­den die Spie­le Hit­man 3 und Qua­ke II RTX unter­stützt. Außer­dem wur­den eini­ge Feh­ler beho­ben. Sup­port für die Rade­on RX 6000 Kar­ten besteht seit der Ver­si­on 20.11.2. Seit der Ver­si­on 19.2.3 sind außer­dem die Mobil­pro­zes­so­ren mit inte­grier­ter Vega-Gra­fik mit dem Trei­ber kom­pa­ti­bel, sodass Note­book­be­sit­zer nicht mehr auf den Trei­ber­sup­port der jewei­li­gen Her­stel­ler ange­wie­sen sind, son­dern die­sen Trei­ber eben­falls nut­zen können.

Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 21.1.1 Highlights

Support For

Hit­man 3™ Up to 10% incre­a­se in per­for­mance in Hit­man 3, @ 4K Ultra set­tings, with Rade­on™ Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on 21.1.1 on the 16GB Rade­on™ RX 6800 XT gra­phics card ver­sus the pre­vious dri­ver edi­ti­on 20.12.1. RS-349

Qua­ke II ™ RTX

Fixed Issues

The record­ing and strea­ming over­lay indi­ca­tor may some­ti­mes reset its­elf to the default position.

Per­for­mance Metrics Over­lay size may inter­mitt­ent­ly reset or may not match values that are set in Rade­on Soft­ware after per­forming a task switch.

The Rade­on Soft­ware instal­ler screen can some­ti­mes dis­play the incor­rect release date of the Rade­on Soft­ware ver­si­on you are installing.

Per­for­mance Metrics Over­lay may fli­cker during video play­back on dis­plays with HDR enabled.

enabled. Reflec­tions in Grand Theft Auto V™ may fail to appe­ar when ‘Reflec­tion MSAA ’ is enab­led in the game settings.

’ is enab­led in the game settings. PlayerUnknown’s Batt­le­grounds™ ses­si­on timer may con­ti­nue in Rade­on Soft­ware even after the game has been exited.

DOOM Eter­nal™ may expe­ri­ence an app­li­ca­ti­on crash while gaming and having Steam™ over­lay enabled.

Eter­nal™ may expe­ri­ence an app­li­ca­ti­on crash while gaming and having Steam™ over­lay enabled. Recor­ded con­tent from Rade­on Soft­ware may appe­ar crop­ped or recor­ded at an incor­rect reso­lu­ti­on on Rade­on RX Vega seri­es gra­phics products.

Vega seri­es gra­phics products. The Sam­sung™ Odys­sey G9 C49G95T may expe­ri­ence dis­play or cor­rup­ti­on issu­es when set to 5120x1440@240hz.

may expe­ri­ence dis­play or cor­rup­ti­on issu­es when set to 5120x1440@240hz. Aniso­tro­pic Fil­te­ring in Rade­on™ Soft­ware gra­phics set­tings is not taking effect in DirectX®9 app­li­ca­ti­ons on RDNA gra­phics products.

gra­phics products. Some dis­plays such as the Scept­re C seri­es or Sam­sung™ Odys­sey G9 seri­es may expe­ri­ence an inter­mit­tent black screen on Rade­on RX 6000 seri­es gra­phics products.

seri­es may expe­ri­ence an inter­mit­tent black screen on Rade­on 6000 seri­es gra­phics products. Ocu­lus Link users may expe­ri­ence inter­mit­tent cras­hes on Pola­ris and Vega seri­es gra­phics products.

Known Issues

Bright­ness fli­cke­ring may inter­mitt­ent­ly occur in some games or app­li­ca­ti­ons when Rade­on™ Free­Sync is enab­led, and the game is set to use bor­der­less fullscreen.

Dis­play fli­cker or cor­rup­ti­on may be expe­ri­en­ced when two dis­plays are con­nec­ted to Rade­on RX Vega seri­es gra­phics pro­ducts with at least one dis­play set to a high refresh rate.

Vega seri­es gra­phics pro­ducts with at least one dis­play set to a high refresh rate. Metro Exo­dus™ may expe­ri­ence inter­mit­tent app­li­ca­ti­on cras­hes with Direc­tX® Ray­t­ra­cing enabled.

Rade­on™ record­ing and strea­ming fea­tures may fail to enab­le on AMD Rade­on™ HD 7800 seri­es gra­phics products.

Rade­on™ 7800 seri­es gra­phics products. Screen fli­cke­ring might be obser­ved when using MSI Afterburner.

Afterburner. Enhan­ced Sync may cau­se a black screen to occur when enab­led on some games and sys­tem con­fi­gu­ra­ti­ons. Any users who may be expe­ri­en­cing issu­es with Enhan­ced Sync enab­led should dis­able it as a tem­pora­ry workaround.

Dis­c­lai­mer

Tes­ting con­duc­ted by AMD Per­for­mance Labs as of Jan 15, 2021 on the 16GB Rade­on™ RX 6800 XT , using a test sys­tem com­pri­sing of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X CPU (3.7 GHz), 16GB DDR4-3200MHz memo­ry, and Win­dows 10x64 with Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on 21.1.1 ver­sus the pre­vious dri­ver edi­ti­on 20.12.1 on Hit­man 3 @ 4K Ultra set­tings. Per­for­mance may vary. RS-349 .

Package Contents

The Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on 21.1.1 instal­la­ti­on packa­ge