MC Extractor v1.52.5 r175

MC Extractor ist ein Programm, das Intel‑, AMD‑, VIA- und Freescale-Mikrocode-Binärdateien analysiert. Es kann von Endbenutzern verwendet werden, die alle relevanten Mikrocode-Informationen wie CPUID, Plattform, Version, Datum, Freigabe, Größe, Prüfsumme usw. suchen.
Mit Hilfe von MC Extractor kann man etwa — wie in dem oben gezeigten Beispiel beim Supermicro H11SSL‑i/C/NC — die unterstützten CPU-IDs einer BIOS-Version auslesen.
Changelog:
v1.52.5
Applied various static analysis code fixes
r175
Intel cpuA0671_plat02_ver0000001C_2020-12–14_PRD_7921A253
Intel cpu306F4_plat80_ver00000017_2020-11–25_PRD_1EFC0424
Intel cpu406F1_platEF_ver0B00003C_2020-11–19_PRD_7A1A7840
Anti-Virus False Positives
Some Anti-Virus software may claim that the built/frozen/compiled MCE executable contains viruses. Any such detections are false positives, usually of PyInstaller. You can switch to a better Anti-Virus software, report the false positive to their support, add the MCE executable to the exclusions, build/freeze/compile MCE yourself or use the Python script directly.
|Download:
|MC Extractor (GitHub)
|Version:
|v1.52.5 r175
|Dateigröße
|6,34 MiB
|Veröffentlicht am:
|23.01.2021
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows, Linux, macOS, BSD
|Lizenz:
|Open Source
|Webseite