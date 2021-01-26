Nvidia GeForce-Treiber (GRD) 461.40 WHQL

Der Nvi­dia GeFor­ce-Game-Rea­dy-Trei­ber für Win­dows ist in einer neu­en Ver­si­on erschie­nen. Er unter­stützt alle Nvi­dia-Kar­ten seit der GeFor­ce 600er, über die GeFor­ce 700er, die GeFor­ce 900er, die GeFor­ce 10xx, die GeFor­ce 16xx, die RTX 20xx und bis hin zur aktu­el­len GeFor­ce RTX 30xx Serie, sowie alle Kar­ten der Titan-Serie.

Release Notes 461.40 (PDF)

Chan­ge­log:

Game Rea­dy Dri­ver Updates

Game Rea­dy Dri­vers pro­vi­de the best pos­si­ble gaming expe­ri­ence for all major new relea­ses, inclu­ding Vir­tu­al Rea­li­ty games. Pri­or to a new tit­le laun­ching, our dri­ver team is working up until the last minu­te to ensu­re every per­for­mance tweak and bug fix is inclu­ded for the best game­play on day-one.

Game Rea­dy for The Medium

This new Game Rea­dy Dri­ver pro­vi­des sup­port for The Medi­um, a new adven­ture-hor­ror game that fea­tures ray tra­cing and our per­for­mance-acce­le­ra­ting NVIDIA DLSS technology.

Gaming Tech­no­lo­gy

Inclu­des sup­port for GeFor­ce RTX 30 Seri­es lap­tops (RTX 3080, RTX 3070, RTX 3060).

