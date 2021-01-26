Nvidia GeForce-Treiber (GRD) 461.40 WHQL

Der Nvi­dia GeFor­ce-Game-Rea­dy-Trei­ber für Win­dows ist in einer neu­en Ver­si­on erschie­nen. Er unter­stützt alle Nvi­dia-Kar­ten seit der GeFor­ce 600er, über die GeFor­ce 700er, die GeFor­ce 900er, die GeFor­ce 10xx, die GeFor­ce 16xx, die RTX 20xx und bis hin zur aktu­el­len GeFor­ce RTX 30xx Serie, sowie alle Kar­ten der Titan-Serie.

Release Notes 461.40 (PDF)

Chan­ge­log:

Game Rea­dy Dri­ver Updates
Game Rea­dy Dri­vers pro­vi­de the best pos­si­ble gaming expe­ri­ence for all major new relea­ses, inclu­ding Vir­tu­al Rea­li­ty games. Pri­or to a new tit­le laun­ching, our dri­ver team is working up until the last minu­te to ensu­re every per­for­mance tweak and bug fix is inclu­ded for the best game­play on day-one.

Game Rea­dy for The Medium
This new Game Rea­dy Dri­ver pro­vi­des sup­port for The Medi­um, a new adven­ture-hor­ror game that fea­tures ray tra­cing and our per­for­mance-acce­le­ra­ting NVIDIA DLSS technology.

Gaming Tech­no­lo­gy
Inclu­des sup­port for GeFor­ce RTX 30 Seri­es lap­tops (RTX 3080, RTX 3070, RTX 3060).

Learn more in our Game Rea­dy Dri­ver article 

Fixed Issu­es in this Release
The fol­lowing sec­tions list the important chan­ges and the most com­mon issu­es resol­ved in this ver­si­on. This list is only a sub­set of the total num­ber of chan­ges made in this dri­ver ver­si­on. The NVIDIA bug num­ber is pro­vi­ded for reference.
• [X4: Foundations][Vulkan]: The game may crash on GeFor­ce RTX 30 seri­es GPUs. [3220107]
• [X4: Foundations][Vulkan]: HUD in the game is bro­ken. [3169099]
• [Resi­dent Evil 2 Remake/Devil May Cry V] Games which used the RE2 engi­ne may crash in Direc­tX 11 mode [200686418]
• [DaVin­ci Resol­ve]: Error 707, app­li­ca­ti­on crash, or app­li­ca­ti­on insta­bi­li­ty may occur. [3225521]
• [Ado­be Pre­mie­re Pro]: The app­li­ca­ti­on may free­ze when using Mer­cu­ry Play­back Engi­ne GPU Acce­le­ra­ti­on (CUDA). [3230997/200686504]
• [Zoom][NVENC]: Web­cam video image colors on the recei­ving end of Zoom may appe­ar incor­rect. [3205912]
• [Detroit: Beco­me Human]: The game ran­dom­ly cras­hes. [3203114]
• [Steam VR game]: Stut­te­ring and lag­ging occur upon laun­ching a game (without run­ning run­ning any GPU hard­ware moni­to­ring tool in the back­ground) [3152190]
• [Assassin’s Creed Val­hal­la]: The game may ran­dom­ly crash after exten­ded game­play [200679654]
NVIDIA Broad­cast Came­ra fil­ter may hang. [200691869]
• [Zoom]: Chro­me brow­ser fli­ckers with Zoom app. [200695072]
• [G‑SYNC][Surround][RTX 30 seri­es] PC may restart when enab­ling NVIDIA Sur­round with GSYNC enab­led on RTX 30 seri­es GPUs. [3202303]

Down­load: GeFor­ce Dri­ver Ver­si­on 461.40 W10

GeFor­ce Dri­ver Ver­si­on 461.40 W7/8
Ver­si­on: 461.40
Datei­grö­ße Ver­schie­de­ne
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 26.01.2021
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows 10, 8.x, 7
Lizenz: Trei­ber
Web­sei­te

 

