Nvidia GeForce-Treiber (GRD) 461.40 WHQL

Der Nvidia GeForce-Game-Ready-Treiber für Windows ist in einer neuen Version erschienen. Er unterstützt alle Nvidia-Karten seit der GeForce 600er, über die GeForce 700er, die GeForce 900er, die GeForce 10xx, die GeForce 16xx, die RTX 20xx und bis hin zur aktuellen GeForce RTX 30xx Serie, sowie alle Karten der Titan-Serie.
Changelog:
Game Ready Drivers provide the best possible gaming experience for all major new releases, including Virtual Reality games. Prior to a new title launching, our driver team is working up until the last minute to ensure every performance tweak and bug fix is included for the best gameplay on day-one.
This new Game Ready Driver provides support for The Medium, a new adventure-horror game that features ray tracing and our performance-accelerating NVIDIA DLSS technology.
Includes support for GeForce RTX 30 Series laptops (RTX 3080, RTX 3070, RTX 3060).
The following sections list the important changes and the most common issues resolved in this version. This list is only a subset of the total number of changes made in this driver version. The NVIDIA bug number is provided for reference.
• [X4: Foundations][Vulkan]: The game may crash on GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs. [3220107]
• [X4: Foundations][Vulkan]: HUD in the game is broken. [3169099]
• [Resident Evil 2 Remake/Devil May Cry V] Games which used the RE2 engine may crash in DirectX 11 mode [200686418]
• [DaVinci Resolve]: Error 707, application crash, or application instability may occur. [3225521]
• [Adobe Premiere Pro]: The application may freeze when using Mercury Playback Engine GPU Acceleration (CUDA). [3230997/200686504]
• [Zoom][NVENC]: Webcam video image colors on the receiving end of Zoom may appear incorrect. [3205912]
• [Detroit: Become Human]: The game randomly crashes. [3203114]
• [Steam VR game]: Stuttering and lagging occur upon launching a game (without running running any GPU hardware monitoring tool in the background) [3152190]
• [Assassin’s Creed Valhalla]: The game may randomly crash after extended gameplay [200679654]
• NVIDIA Broadcast Camera filter may hang. [200691869]
• [Zoom]: Chrome browser flickers with Zoom app. [200695072]
• [G‑SYNC][Surround][RTX 30 series] PC may restart when enabling NVIDIA Surround with GSYNC enabled on RTX 30 series GPUs. [3202303]
|Download:
|GeForce Driver Version 461.40 W10
|Version:
|461.40
|Dateigröße
|Verschiedene
|Veröffentlicht am:
|26.01.2021
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows 10, 8.x, 7
|Lizenz:
|Treiber
|Webseite