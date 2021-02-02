WinSCP 5.18.2 Beta

Die Open-Source-Software WinSCP von Martin Prikryl ist ein SFTP‑, FTP‑, WebDAV- und S3-Client für Windows, der auch das alte SCP-Protokoll unterstützt. Die Freeware bietet einen geschützten Daten- und Dateitransfer zwischen verschiedenen Rechnern und ermöglicht die Nutzung verschlüsselter “Tunnel”.
Changelog:
5.18.2 beta
- Compatibility with Google Cloud Storage when using S3 protocol to access the buckets. 1939
- Bug fix: Failure when closing with no tab. 1947
- Bug fix: Debug information is printed at the end of the scripting session when debug logging level is set even if logging is turned off. 1948
|Download:
|WinSCP & WinSCP Portable
|Version
|5.18.2 Beta
|Veröffentlicht am:
|02.02.2021
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows
|Lizenz:
|Open Source
|Webseite: