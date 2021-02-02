WinSCP 5.18.2 Beta

Verfasst vonpipin

Die Open-Source-Soft­ware Win­SCP von Mar­tin Pri­kryl ist ein SFTP‑, FTP‑, Web­DAV- und S3-Cli­ent für Win­dows, der auch das alte SCP-Pro­to­koll unter­stützt. Die Free­ware bie­tet einen geschütz­ten Daten- und Datei­trans­fer zwi­schen ver­schie­de­nen Rech­nern und ermög­licht die Nut­zung ver­schlüs­sel­ter “Tun­nel”.

Chan­ge­log:

5.18.2 beta

  • Com­pa­ti­bi­li­ty with Goog­le Cloud Sto­rage when using S3 pro­to­col to access the buckets. 1939
  • Bug fix: Fail­u­re when clo­sing with no tab. 1947
  • Bug fix: Debug infor­ma­ti­on is prin­ted at the end of the scrip­ting ses­si­on when debug log­ging level is set even if log­ging is tur­ned off. 1948

 

 

Down­load: Win­SCP & Win­SCP Portable
Ver­si­on 5.18.2 Beta
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 02.02.2021
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows
Lizenz: Open Source
Web­sei­te:

 

Durch die weitere Nutzung der Seite stimmst du der Verwendung von Cookies zu. Weitere Informationen

Die Cookie-Einstellungen auf dieser Website sind auf "Cookies zulassen" eingestellt, um das beste Surferlebnis zu ermöglichen. Wenn du diese Website ohne Änderung der Cookie-Einstellungen verwendest oder auf "Akzeptieren" klickst, erklärst du dich damit einverstanden.

Schließen