MemTest86 9.0

Mit PassMarks MemTest86 lässt sich mit Hilfe eines ISO-Images ein bootbarer USB-Stick erstellen, mit dem der Arbeitsspeicher von Windows‑, Linux- oder Mac-Systemen auf UEFI-Basis einem Test unterzogen werden kann.
MemTest86 ist einer kostenlosen sowie einer kostenpflichtigen Pro-Version erhältlich. Es ist nicht zu verwechseln mit Memtest86+ — welches seit 2013 nicht mehr weiterentwickelt wird — oder MemTest, das unter Windows ausgeführt werden kann.
Version 9.0 10/Feb/2021
- New Features
- Support UEFI-based ARM systems (arm64/aarch64), including memory test algorithms ported to ARM64 and optimized using hand-written assembly code. Special thanks to Simula eX³ project (ex3.simula.no) for providing high-end ARM64 systems for testing.
- Added BADRAM & badmemorylist formatted strings and instructions in the exported HTML report to mask defective memory addresses (Pro only)
- Revamped RAM SPD screen in the Main Menu with graphical view of all RAM slots
- Added preliminary support for DIMM temperature reporting (when supported by DIMM)
- Added option to change save location of logs/reports to another disk volume (file system)
- Added prompt on various exit options (shutdown, reboot, exit to BIOS) on application exit.
- Added keyboard shortcut (F12) to save screenshot to file within the Main Menu
- Support for saving test results to a byte-packed, binary file for storage-limited systems
- Support for passing configuration parameters via command line arguments
- Added new config file parameter, ‘EXACTSPDSIZE’, to specify the total capacity of all detected SPD to match before allowing tests to begin
- Added new config file parameter, ‘MEMREMMB’, for specifying the minimum amount of memory to leave unallocated during testing
- Added new config file parameter, ‘MINMEMRANGEMB’, for specifying the minimum size of memory ranges that shall be allocated for testing
- Added new config file parameter, ‘AUTOREPORTFMT’, for specifying report format of auto-saved reports
- Added new config file parameter, ‘PMPDISABLE’, to disable TFTP uploading of XML messages for Management Console integration
- Added new config file parameter, ‘RTCSYNC’, to sync real-time clock with PXE server (via a periodically updated ‘CurrentTime.txt’ served by the PXE server)
- Added new config file parameter, ‘VERBOSITY’, for specifying the verbosity level of the debug output
- Added new config file parameter, ‘TPL’, to specify the UEFI task priority level of the MemTest86 application
- Fixes/Enhancements
- Support for per-baseboard configuration file via baseboard-prefixed filename (eg. “Surface Pro-mt86.cfg”)
- Optimized/removed stale 32-bit code in memory tests
- Improved test coverage by alternating between ascending/descending assignment order of CPU cores between passes when running in parallel mode
- Track CPU core/thread ID of detected memory errors, and include the list of CPUs in error in test summary/report
- Added tracking and reporting of min/max/average CPU + DIMM temperatures (when supported by DIMM)
- Added SMBIOS memory device info to reports
- Modified DRAM address ECC error reporting from (Column,Row,Rank,Bank) -> (Channel,Slot,Rank,Bank,Row,Column)
- Added serial number of DIMM module experiencing ECC errors in report (supported chipsets only)
- Added channel/slot information of detected SPDs in report (supported chipsets only)
- Fixed 100% CPU usage when waiting for input in main menu
- Improved UI drawing performance for better responsiveness
- Generate beeps of Piezo Speaker on test end (if available)
- Changed to large, coloured PASS/FAIL message box on test end
- Changed to large, coloured FAIL message box on failed pre-test SPD checks
- Fixed Test 12 errors in HTML report being truncated
- Updated blacklist to work around new UEFI bugs Apple added to their UEFI firmware
- Updated blacklist to work around Microsoft/Huawei laptops with display issues related to screen resolution
- Fixed crash on VirtualBox due to reading of non-existent MSRs
- Include system information details in TestResult XML messages to PXE Server (Site Edition)
- Display error when there is a TFTP transfer error when sending Status XML messages to PXE server (Site Edition)
- Fixed escaping of chars to XML entities when generating messages to PXE Server (Site Edition)
- Output additional lines to console during MemTest86 boot
- Fixed detection of uncorrected ECC errors for AMD Ryzen chipsets
- Fixed ECC detection for > 2 channels for AMD Ryzen chipsets
- Fixed ECC support for multiple CPU dies for AMD Ryzen chipsets
- Fixed ECC error detection on AMD Ryzen chipsets with multiple CPUs
- Added preliminary support for AMD Ryzen ECC reporting via error count registers when PFEH is enabled
- Fixed ECC detection for Intel chipsets that use error count registers
- Added ECC support for different Intel Coffee Lake chipset variants
- Added disabling of SMI for Intel Kaby Lake chipsets to allow ECC errors to be detected
- Added ECC support for Intel Comet Lake chipsets
- Added preliminary support for decoding of system address to socket/channel/rank/bank/row/column address on Broadwell-DE. This information is logged in the log file.
- Fixed incorrect reporting of ECC capabilities for chipsets with multiple IMCs
- Added support for retrieving CPU info for Intel Gemini Lake chipsets
- Added preliminary support for retrieving CPU info for Intel Ice Lake chipsets
- Fixed potential unstable behaviour when increasing the target multiplier for Intel Silvermont chipsets
- Fixed enabling turbo mode on Intel Silvermont chipsets
- Updated temperature offsets for AMD Ryzen chipsets
- Added preliminary support for reading AMD Ryzen 5000 (Family 19h) chipset temperatures
- Updated EDK2 library to edk2-stable202008
- Fixed memory leak when exiting program
- Revised Portuguese translations
- Updated unifont.bin file with higher weight Russian glyphs
- Removed PassMark contact information from reports
|Download:
|MemTest86 Free Edition
|Version:
|V 9.0
|Dateigröße
|8.34 MiB
|Veröffentlicht am:
|10.02.2021
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows, Linux oder Mac OS
|Lizenz:
|Freeware mit weniger Funktionen (Vergleich)
|Webseite