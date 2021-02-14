CapFrameX 1.6.0 beta

Verfasst vonpipin

CapF­rameX ist ein Open Source Cap­tu­re- und Ana­ly­se-Tool, mit des­sen Hil­fe Bench­marks auf­ge­zeich­net und bild­lich dar­ge­stellt wer­den kön­nen. Es setzt das NET Frame­work in der Ver­si­on 4.7.2 vor­aus. Neu ist auch ein Sup­port­thread bei uns im Forum.

Chan­ge­log:

New features

  • Dark mode
  • Eva­lua­ti­on for mul­ti­ple records on Senor page (aggre­ga­te and average mode)
  • Selec­ta­ble “Aver­aged values” line on Report page

Enhancements

  • Cap­tu­re ser­vice per­for­mance optimization
  • Record comments can now be chan­ged direct­ly in the com­ment cells of the record list

Important notes

  • Install the las­test RTSS beta 10

 

Down­load: CapF­rameX
Ver­si­on: 1.6.0 beta
Datei­grö­ße 70,2 MiB (Instal­ler)
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 14.02.2021
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows
Lizenz: Open Source
Web­sei­te CapF­rameX

Git­Hub Repository

Sup­port­thread bei Pla­net 3DNow!

Sup­port­thread bei PCGH Extreme

Durch die weitere Nutzung der Seite stimmst du der Verwendung von Cookies zu. Weitere Informationen

Die Cookie-Einstellungen auf dieser Website sind auf "Cookies zulassen" eingestellt, um das beste Surferlebnis zu ermöglichen. Wenn du diese Website ohne Änderung der Cookie-Einstellungen verwendest oder auf "Akzeptieren" klickst, erklärst du dich damit einverstanden.

Schließen