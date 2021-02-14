CapFrameX 1.6.0 beta

CapFrameX ist ein Open Source Capture- und Analyse-Tool, mit dessen Hilfe Benchmarks aufgezeichnet und bildlich dargestellt werden können. Es setzt das NET Framework in der Version 4.7.2 voraus. Neu ist auch ein Supportthread bei uns im Forum.
Changelog:
New features
- Dark mode
- Evaluation for multiple records on Senor page (aggregate and average mode)
- Selectable “Averaged values” line on Report page
Enhancements
- Capture service performance optimization
- Record comments can now be changed directly in the comment cells of the record list
Important notes
- Install the lastest RTSS beta 10
|Download:
|CapFrameX
|Version:
|1.6.0 beta
|Dateigröße
|70,2 MiB (Installer)
|Veröffentlicht am:
|14.02.2021
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows
|Lizenz:
|Open Source
|Webseite
|CapFrameX
Supportthread bei Planet 3DNow!