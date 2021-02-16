IrfanView 4.57

IrfanView ist ein schneller und KOSTENLOSER (für nicht kommerzielle Verwendung) Bildbetrachter für Windows XP, Vista, 7, 8 und 10. Das Programm versucht einfach für Anfänger und gleichzeitig leistungsstark für Profis zu sein.
Weitere Infos finden sich unter Was ist IrfanView? auf der Homepage von IrfanView. IrfanView gibt es als 32-bit und 64-bit Version. Vorteil der 64-bit Version ist das man sehr große Bilddateien (bis 1,3 GB) bearbeiten kann. Scanner werden auch als Importquelle unterstützt. Deutsch als Sprache wird schon mitgeliefert.
- Improved option “Try registry changes” (Properties->Extensions)
- Option to use new Windows File-Open dialog (Properties->Misc)
- Option to create only Shortcuts (LNK file) in File-Copy dialog
- New Camera RAW PlugIn (based on LibRAW, thanks to Alex Tutubalin)
- Support for WPG format (PlugIn, WPG version 1; thanks to Flurmy)
- Improved GIF reading
- PCX loading bug fixed (thanks to @DmitriyMelikov, CVE-2020–35133)
- MNG PlugIn loading bug fixed (thanks to ThanhTP)
- PCX format moved to FORMATS PlugIn
- Several PlugIns are changed/updated, please install the newest versions:
https://www.irfanview.com/plugins.htm
|Download:
|irfanview.net
|Version:
|4.57
|Dateigröße
|Verschieden
|Veröffentlicht am:
|13 Januar 2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows XP, Vista, 7, 8 und 10.
|Lizenz:
|Freeware for non-commercial use
|Webseite
|irfanview.net