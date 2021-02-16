IrfanView 4.57

Irfan­View ist ein schnel­ler und KOSTENLOSER (für nicht kom­mer­zi­el­le Ver­wen­dung) Bild­be­trach­ter für Win­dows XP, Vis­ta, 7, 8 und 10. Das Pro­gramm ver­sucht ein­fach für Anfän­ger und gleich­zei­tig leis­tungs­stark für Pro­fis zu sein.

Wei­te­re Infos fin­den sich unter Was ist Irfan­View? auf der Home­page von Irfan­View. Irfan­View gibt es als 32-bit und 64-bit Ver­si­on. Vor­teil der 64-bit Ver­si­on ist das man sehr gro­ße Bild­da­tei­en (bis 1,3 GB) bear­bei­ten kann. Scan­ner wer­den auch als Import­quel­le unter­stützt. Deutsch als Spra­che wird schon mitgeliefert.

Chan­ge­log

  • Impro­ved opti­on “Try regis­try chan­ges” (Properties->Extensions)
  • Opti­on to use new Win­dows File-Open dia­log (Properties->Misc)
  • Opti­on to crea­te only Short­cuts (LNK file) in File-Copy dialog
  • New Came­ra RAW PlugIn (based on LibRAW, thanks to Alex Tutubalin)
  • Sup­port for WPG for­mat (PlugIn, WPG ver­si­on 1; thanks to Flurmy)
  • Impro­ved GIF reading
  • PCX loading bug fixed (thanks to @DmitriyMelikov, CVE-2020–35133)
  • MNG PlugIn loading bug fixed (thanks to ThanhTP)
  • PCX for­mat moved to FORMATS PlugIn
  • Several PlugIns are changed/updated, plea­se install the newest versions:
    https://www.irfanview.com/plugins.htm
Down­load: irfanview.net
Ver­si­on: 4.57
Datei­grö­ße Ver­schie­den
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 13 Janu­ar 2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows XP, Vis­ta, 7, 8 und 10.
Lizenz: Free­ware for non-com­mer­cial use
Web­sei­te irfanview.net

