Process Lasso v10.0

Pro­cess Las­so ist ein auto­ma­ti­sier­tes Win­dows Pro­zess­ma­nage­ment- und Opti­mie­rungs-Tool für Win­dows Vis­ta, 7, 8 und 10, das die Reak­ti­ons­fä­hig­keit des Sys­tems — beson­ders bei hohen Pro­zes­sor­aus­las­tun­gen — durch einen eige­nen Algo­rith­mus posi­tiv beein­flus­sen soll. Neben einer kos­ten­pflich­ti­gen Pro-Ver­si­on sind zusätz­lich eine Ser­ver-Edi­ti­on sowie älte­re Ver­sio­nen für Win­dows XP und Win­dows 2000 verfügbar.

(1) GUI: Further increase multi-threadedness of display updates (1) GUI: On config save error, show error message and offer to elevate (3) GUI: Add code to enable asynchronous listview updates (5) Core: Enforce SmartTrim exclusions when only basename given (5) GUI: Add menu item for direct access to SmartTrim exclusions (5) GUI: Check 'Induce Performance Mode' context menu item when appropriate even if no pathname available (5) GUI: When when adding SmartTrim exclusion by context menu use basename if no pathname available (7) Localization: Integration with Crowdin (translation platform) (11) GUI: Adjust default column ordering of Active Processes listview (15) GUI: Integrate more languages to Crowdin (17) Core: Add registry setting for max log file size before rotate (HKLM\Software\ProcessLasso\MaxLogFileSize) (17) Core: Tweak default log file size limit (19) Core: Add periodic process sampling function (emits to CSV) (19) Core: For process creation log events, remove 'UNKNOWN PARENT' text when parent doesn't or isn't applicable (now empty string) (19) GUI: Add new menu item 'Options / Log / Configure sampling ...' to open sampling configuration dialog (27) Core: Strip unavailable CPUs from CPU affinity prior to their application to handle system config change to CPU count (39) GUI: Add 't' rule character for SmartTrim exclusion (41) Core: Fix SmartTrim log entry possible integer underflow on RAM freed display (43) GUI: Replace active processes listview embedded CPU utilization visual with text (unicode blocks) based representation (43) GUI: Support Dark Mode for Win10 build 21286 (47) GUI: Add 'View / Graph components / Show power profile' to toggle power profile text on graph (49) GUI: About dialog: Add 'Help Translate Process Lasso' syslink (49) GUI: About dialog: Remove 'translated by' (49) GUI: Show 'Update not available' message box on same monitor as application (49) GUI: Try to set critical level I/O priorities despite being reserved for system paging operations. Add info message stating such. (51) GUI: Switch to 'KB' suffix on memory metrics to standardize (53) GUI: Improve CSV formatting of data copied to cliboard from listview selections (57) Log: Standardize all CSV output files as UTF-8 encoding /W BOM (59) Log: Add system time field in addition to local time (not displayed) (59) Log: Remove deprecated log format marker file (67) GUI: Make log listview updates more smooth (69) GUI: Improve behavior of initial log listview population (71) Core: Batch log writes to once per iteration (73) All: Don't dual-sign with SHA1 anymore, only SHA2 (73) All: Switch to Bitsum 2021 EV code signing certificate (75) Logging: Change log filename to 'processlasso.log' (75) Logging: Performance improvements (75) Logging: Reduce disk I/O (75) Logging: Refactored to use CSV format as primary (75) Logging: Remove now redundant 'Export log to CSV' menu item (77) Core: Enforce CPU affinity rules in order configured (77) GUI: Add up/down buttons to CPU affinity rule config dialog (77) Logging: Log default path when GaaP is now LOCAL_APPDATA instead of APPDATA (roaming) (81) Core: Changed default config path when GaaP to LOCAL_APPDATA instead of APPDATA (roaming) (81) Install: Cleanup some deprecated code and file(s) (81) Install: Do one-time migration of config when Governor installed a normal process, from roaming to local profile (83) Core: Fix I/O priority adjustments during ProBlaance events were logged despite log disabled (83) GUI: Remove now redundant 'Emit CSV' log option (85) GUI: Several menu caption changes (87) Core/GUI: Add option to toggle logging of process command lines (defaults off) (87) Core: Cleanup old log files in APPDATA (91) GUI: Refactored code behind 'ProBalance time' tracking column (93) GUI: Assorted improvements (93) GUI: Refactored code behind graph highlight (ProBalance event) tooltips (95) GUI: Adjust limits to max log rows in GUI and LogViewer listviews (99) GUI: Change 'Terminate' to 'Close' (graceful) (99) GUI: Fix issue with 'Terminate Now' and suspended processes (99) GUI: Make 'Terminate Now' always instantaneous (no attempted graceful close) (101) Core/GUI: Migrate to new close/terminate functions (affects all features that terminate processes) (101) GUI: Further refactoring of close/terminate functions (101) GUI: Remove menu options to configure graceful close timeout (101) GUI: Resurrect graceful close wait dialog, offering immediate termination by link click (101) GUI: Some refactoring surrounding graceful process close timeout (105) GUI: Advance major version to 10.0.0 (105) GUI: Dark mode support for menu bar (107) GUI: Add process status column to Active processes listview (107) GUI: Force filtered views to adopt saved columnn view layot info of unfiltered listviews (107) GUI: Force reset of saved listview column view layout (107) GUI: Refactoring of listview column view layout persistence (all, active, log) (107) GUI: Remove CPU graph from active processes listview (109) GUI: Adjust log context menu item captions (109) GUI: Disable some log context menu items when multiple rows selected (109) GUI: More menu captions switched to new standard (111) Core: Improve formatting of process terminated log entries when runtime is 0 seconds (111) GUI: Fix filter edit controls could lose top border (115) Core: Guarantee order precedence of CPU priority class rules (115) GUI: Add up/down buttons to CPU priority class dialog rules (117) Core: Fix issue where multiple simultaneous Keep Awake rules of differing types could lose lesser display awake attribute (123) Core: Improve ordering of SmartTrimExclusions key in INI config (125) GUI: Add config dialog for Windows Dynamic Thread Boost disabled processes (125) GUI: Add wildcard support to Windows Dynamic Thread Boosts (127) GUI: More menu item captions switched to new standard (WiP) (129) GUI: Add 'Launch processes elevated' checkbox to Keep Running and Watchdog dialogs (an HKLM Lasso registry setting) (129) GUI: Add 'use any' to name field of activation dialog (131) Core/GUI: Add new INI setting for foreground boost priority class (default is 0x8000 for Above Normal) (131) GUI: Move some menu items (Foreground boosting and Dynamic thread priority boosting) (133) All: Copyright years to 2021 (133) GUI/LogViewer: In dark mode, make filter edit control backgrounds darker than parent to increase visibility (133) GUI: Change watchdog 'execute' action caption to 'launch a program' (135) GUI: Move memory priority in process rule string to after CPU affinity for improved clarity (137) GUI: Add general setting to write latest responsiveness measurement to registry (in HKLM\Software\ProcessLasso\LastResponsinenessMeasurement) (137) GUI: More menu item work (137) Languages: Updates to Chinese Simplified (141) Languages: Updates to French and Russian (145) Installer: Remove superfluous CANCEL button on installer message confirming download of correct edition (now YES/NO) (145) Languages: Update PT-BR (147) GUI: Cosmetic work to Keep Running config dialog (149) GUI: Remove warning when process edit box is still populated on dialog close from several config dialogs (151) GUI: Add log action text for ProBalance end due to termination and foreground (151) GUI: Advise Keep Running not supported with GaaS on context or config menu, direct to info on switching to GaaP (151) GUI: Allow Keep Running rules to be removed by context menu even if not Pro (151) GUI: Cosmetic work to Memory Priorities dialog (153) Languages: Update Polish (155) Languages: Update Italian (157) Core: Add log entry description for ProBalance begun evaluation event (157) Updater: Terminate ThreadRacer if open (159) GUI: Adjust persistent priority class dialog listview column header (159) GUI: Improve default actions log sorting behavior (161) Languages: Update Russian (163) Languages: Fix a format specifier in watchdog actions that was incorrect in some languages (163) GUI: Expand vertical size of CPU priority rules dialog (163) GUI: In several dialog listviews, reserve space so when vertical scrollbar shown, horizontal isn't also (163) GUI: Fix GUI would stay in dark mode if Windows theme changed from dark to light while GUI not running (164) LogViewer: One-time reset of column layout and sizes (164) GUI/LogViewer: Expand default date/time column size (164) GUI: Expand default PID column width throughout (164) GUI: Force light mode for About dialog for better appearance