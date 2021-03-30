Nvidia GeForce-Treiber (GRD) 465.89 WHQL

Der Nvidia GeForce-Game-Ready-Treiber für Windows ist in einer neuen Version erschienen. Er unterstützt alle Nvidia-Karten seit der GeForce 600er, über die GeForce 700er, die GeForce 900er, die GeForce 10xx, die GeForce 16xx, die RTX 20xx und bis hin zur aktuellen GeForce RTX 30xx Serie, sowie alle Karten der Titan-Serie.
Changelog:
Game Ready Drivers provide the best possible gaming experience for all major new releases, including Virtual Reality games. Prior to a new title launching, our driver team is working up until the last minute to ensure every performance tweak and bug fix is included for the best gameplay on day-one.
This new Game Ready Driver provides support for the launch of Outriders, which features NVIDIA DLSS technology. Additionally, this release also provides optimal day‑1 support for:
• DIRT 5’s new ray tracing update
• The launch of Evil Genius 2: World Domination
• The launch of the KINGDOM HEARTS Series on the Epic Games Store
• Includes support for Resizable BAR across the GeForce RTX 30 Series of Desktop and Notebook GPUs
• Includes beta support for virtualization on GeForce GPUs
• Added support for OpenCL 3.0, the latest major version of OpenCL maintaining backward compatibility with OpenCL 1.2. (More Information in the Release Notes)
• Added support for extended DP-to-HDMI 2.1 PCON clock frequency range to better support 8K TVs.
• Changed the G‑SYNC on-screen status indicator to be less obtrusive.
Added the following SLI profiles.
• Shenmue III (NVIDIA Turing GPUs only)
• The Medium (NVIDIA Turing GPUs only)
The following sections list the important changes and the most common issues resolved in this version. This list is only a subset of the total number of changes made in this driver version. The NVIDIA bug number is provided for reference.
• [Rainbow Six Siege][Vulkan]: Smoke appears pixelated. [3266916]
• [Vulkan][X4: Foundations 4.00/X4: Cradle of Humanity] The game may crash on GeForce RTX 30 Series. [200701230]
• [GeForce RTX 3090]: Blue-screen crash occurs when Samsung Odyssey G9 is paired with HDMI TV. [3240366]
• [GeForce RTX 2060]: Blue-screen crash (DPC_WATCHDOGS_VIOLATION) occurs when playing a game and watching YouTube video simultaneously. [3196272]
• [Sunset Overdrive]: The application may display random green corruption if Depth of Field is enabled from in-game settings [2750770]
• Realtek Displayport-to-HDMI 2.1 protocol converter clock limited to 600MHz pixel clock [3202060]
• [G‑SYNC][NVIDIA Ampere/Turing GPU architecture]: GPU power consumption may increase in idle mode on systems using certain higher refresh-rate G‑SYNC monitors. [200667566].
• [GFE Screenshot/HDR]: Application screenshots are washed out when HDR is enabled [3229781]
As with every released driver, version 465.89 WHQL of the Release 465 driver has open issues and enhancement requests associated with it. This section includes lists of issues that are either not fixed or not implemented in this version. Some problems listed may not have been thoroughly investigated and, in fact, may not be NVIDIA issues. Others may have workaround solutions.
For notebook computers, issues can be system-specific and may not be seen on your particular notebook.Windows 10 Issues
• [World of Warcraft: Shadowlands]: Random flicker may occur in certain locations in the game [3206341]
• [Supreme Commander/Supreme Commander 2]: The games experience low FPS. [3231218/3230880]
• [Batman Arkham Knight]: The game crashes when turbulence smoke is enabled. [3202250]
• [Adobe Camera RAW 12.x]: RAW files may show up black in Adobe Lightroom. [3266883]
• [Steam VR game]: Stuttering and lagging occur upon launching a game while any GPU hardware monitoring tool is running in the background. [3152190]
• [VR]: Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 VR may stutter if Hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling is disabled. [3246674]
• [YouTube]: Video playback stutters while scrolling down the YouTube page. [3129705]
• [Notebook]: Some Pascal-based notebooks w/ high refresh rate displays may randomly dropto 60Hz during gameplay. [3009452]
