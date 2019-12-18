AMD heute mit Hotfix-Treiber 19.12.3

Game and boost clocks may be incor­rec­t­ly repor­ted for Rade­on™ RX 5500 XT gra­phics pro­duc­ts in Rade­on Soft­ware.

Rade­on Soft­ware Install may expe­ri­ence an error and fail to detect AMD gra­phics hard­ware when a cer­tain WiFi adap­ter is enab­led in the sys­tem.

Rocket League™ may crash or expe­ri­ence an app­li­ca­ti­on hang after per­forming a task switch.

A black screen may occur when Per­for­mance Metrics Over­lay is open and chan­ging game reso­lu­ti­on.

After dis­ab­ling Rade­on Soft­ware Over­lay users may still see the toast messa­ges for the over­lay short­cut while in full­screen games.

Audio from custom sce­nes may con­ti­nue to play after record­ing or strea­ming has been stop­ped.

Instal­ler audio has been redu­ced as it was too loud on some sys­tem con­fi­gu­ra­ti­ons.

Some users may be unab­le to select drop downs in gra­phics set­tings for Tes­sel­la­ti­on Mode.

Rade­on ReLi­ve may appe­ar to be mis­sing or not avail­ab­le to install on some Rade­on R9 380 series and Rade­on R9 285 series gra­phics pro­duc­ts.

New­ly added game pro­files may fail to enab­le the cur­r­ent­ly selec­ted glo­bal gra­phics set­tings opti­ons in their pro­fi­le.

Per­forming an auto update from web to Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on from Adre­na­lin 2019 Edi­ti­on may fail with an error code.

Swit­ching bet­ween bor­der­less and full­screen in some games when Per­for­mance Over­lay is enab­led and Rade­on Free­Sync is enab­led may cau­se stut­te­ring.

Mech­War­ri­or 5: Mer­ce­n­a­ries™ may expe­ri­ence black cor­rup­ti­on near the bot­tom of the screen clo­se to the play­er model.

Rade­on Anti-Lag may fail to enab­le for DirectX®9 app­li­ca­ti­ons when enab­led in the glo­bal gra­phics set­tings opti­ons.

Rade­on Anti-Lag may fail to enab­le for Coun­ter-Strike: Glo­bal Offen­si­ve™.

The custom stream opti­on may fail to pre­sent users with a url box to choo­se their end­point.

Direc­tML Media Fil­ters may fail to app­ly Ups­ca­le and Denoi­se when attemp­t­ing to do both at the same time on one image.

Some Rade­on Free­Sync enab­led dis­plays may expe­ri­ence LFC inter­mitt­ent­ly enab­ling mid game causing poor per­for­mance or stut­ter.

A grey box may pre­vent users from set­ting custom hot­keys in the sce­ne edi­tor.

Per­forming Auto Tuning for gra­phics clocks on Rade­on RX 5700 XT may result in an extre­me­ly high OC or unsta­ble OC.

Some games may expe­ri­ence insta­bi­li­ty and screen loss or con­trol loss when per­forming a task switch when the Gaming pro­fi­le is set in Rade­on Soft­ware which enab­les Rade­on Enhan­ced Sync.

Rade­on Image Shar­pe­ning may fail to enab­le in Star Wars Jedi: Fal­len Order™.