Process Lasso v9.5.0.40

(35) GUI: Restore average CPU utilization to active processes tab (33) GUI: Watchdog dialog: Replace CPU % threshold drop-down with edit box (33) GUI: Watchdog dialog: Round CPU % given in decimal to nearest integer pending Watchdog support for such (29) GUI: Bring existing instance of Insights to foreground if already running (29) Core: Fix issue with traditional rules when user is appended after single character process match (e.g. *:jerem) (29) InstallHelper: Cosmetic to dialogs (27) Insights: Added menu item for Advanced ProBalance Options dialog (27) Insights: Fix some settings could revert when changed from Advanced ProBalance Options dialog (23) Insights: Fixes and enhancements (25) GUI: Make Process Lasso info (e.g. config path) selectable in About Dialog for copy/paste (23) GUI: Instance Balancer dialog: Show error when user tries to add static core count rule with 0 cores specified (21) GUI: Assortment of small cosmetic and internal improvements (21) GUI: Optimizations (17) GUI: Fix a filter issue with mixed case in some fields (15) GUI: Rewrote process icon management (5..11) GUI: Some refactoring of Active Processes tab code (89) Core: Add RegEx (and multi-field) support to CPU Limiter, Watchdog, and Instance Balancer (89) GUI: Add 'help' buttons beside process match strings for Instance Balancer, CPULimiter, and Watchdog (87) Core: Fix Instance Balancer issue when total logical cores is not evenly divisible by per-instance core count (87) GUI: Add Windows 10/2019 build number to status bar (87) GUI: Support Dark Mode up to Win10 build 19536 (85) GUI: Add 'View / Colors / Always allow Dark Mode' for user over-ride on untested new Win10 builds (85) GUI: Change priority adjusted log action text to remove colon (83) GUI: Fix a reported GUI crash (77) GUI: Add dynamic (updating) RAM stats to SmartTrim dialog (77) GUI: Remove cache size from status bar RAM part (73) Core.InstanceBalancer: Allow 'childof:' prefix to be any character case (73) GUI: Fix Show/hide graph button one pixel too wide in Active Processes view (71) GUI: Show icons in Active Processes tab Language updates