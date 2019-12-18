Process Lasso v9.5.0.40

Process Lasso ist ein automatisiertes Windows Prozessmanagement- und Optimierungs-Tool für Windows Vista, 7, 8 und 10, das die Reaktionsfähigkeit des Systems — besonders bei hohen Prozessorauslastungen — durch einen eigenen Algorithmus positiv beeinflussen soll. Neben einer kostenpflichtigen Pro-Version sind zusätzlich eine Server-Edition sowie ältere Versionen für Windows XP und Windows 2000 verfügbar.
Windows has a particularly bad problem dealing with threads that decide they want to consume every bit of CPU time they can get their hands on (CPU bound threads). A single CPU bound thread running at Normal priority can bring an entire single-CPU system to a stall, as demonstrated by our graphical proof of concept below. Yes, it is true – believe it or not! It is this worst case scenario that Process Lasso was originally written to address. By temporarily lowering the priority of the offending process, your PC can be saved from a full stall.
Changelog:
v9.5.0.40 – Dec 18 2019 – major
- Added Regular Expression matching to multiple fields for Instance Balancer, Watchdog, and CPU Limiter rules. See documentation on process matching.
- Optimizations to GUI
- Improvements to Active Processes tab
- Large number of assorted fixes and enhancements(35) GUI: Restore average CPU utilization to active processes tab (33) GUI: Watchdog dialog: Replace CPU % threshold drop-down with edit box (33) GUI: Watchdog dialog: Round CPU % given in decimal to nearest integer pending Watchdog support for such (29) GUI: Bring existing instance of Insights to foreground if already running (29) Core: Fix issue with traditional rules when user is appended after single character process match (e.g. *:jerem) (29) InstallHelper: Cosmetic to dialogs (27) Insights: Added menu item for Advanced ProBalance Options dialog (27) Insights: Fix some settings could revert when changed from Advanced ProBalance Options dialog (23) Insights: Fixes and enhancements (25) GUI: Make Process Lasso info (e.g. config path) selectable in About Dialog for copy/paste (23) GUI: Instance Balancer dialog: Show error when user tries to add static core count rule with 0 cores specified (21) GUI: Assortment of small cosmetic and internal improvements (21) GUI: Optimizations (17) GUI: Fix a filter issue with mixed case in some fields (15) GUI: Rewrote process icon management (5..11) GUI: Some refactoring of Active Processes tab code (89) Core: Add RegEx (and multi-field) support to CPU Limiter, Watchdog, and Instance Balancer (89) GUI: Add 'help' buttons beside process match strings for Instance Balancer, CPULimiter, and Watchdog (87) Core: Fix Instance Balancer issue when total logical cores is not evenly divisible by per-instance core count (87) GUI: Add Windows 10/2019 build number to status bar (87) GUI: Support Dark Mode up to Win10 build 19536 (85) GUI: Add 'View / Colors / Always allow Dark Mode' for user over-ride on untested new Win10 builds (85) GUI: Change priority adjusted log action text to remove colon (83) GUI: Fix a reported GUI crash (77) GUI: Add dynamic (updating) RAM stats to SmartTrim dialog (77) GUI: Remove cache size from status bar RAM part (73) Core.InstanceBalancer: Allow 'childof:' prefix to be any character case (73) GUI: Fix Show/hide graph button one pixel too wide in Active Processes view (71) GUI: Show icons in Active Processes tab Language updates
|Download:
|Process Lasso
|Version:
|v9.5.0.40
|Dateigröße
|2,28 MiB
|Veröffentlicht am:
|18.12.2019
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows Vista, 7, 8 und 10 (32- und 64-Bit)
|Lizenz:
|Freeware, Pro Version kostenpflichtig
|Webseite
|bitsum
|Downloads ältere Betriebssysteme: