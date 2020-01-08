WinSCP 5.16.5 RC

Die Open-Source-Soft­ware Win­SCP von Mar­tin Pri­kryl ist ein SFTP‑, FTP‑, Web­DAV- und S3-Cli­ent für Win­dows, der auch das alte SCP-Pro­to­koll unter­stützt. Die Free­ware bie­tet einen geschütz­ten Daten- und Datei­trans­fer zwi­schen ver­schie­de­nen Rech­nern und ermög­licht die Nut­zung ver­schlüs­sel­ter “Tun­nel”.

Chan­ge­log:

5.16.5 RC

  • NET assem­bly func­tio­n­a­li­ty to pro­cess indi­vi­du­al ComparisonDifference instan­ces. 1802
  • Con­ve­ni­en­ce method Session.RemoveFile.
  • Trans­la­ti­ons com­ple­ted: Spa­nish and Korean.
  • RemotePath.TranslateLocalPathToRemote and RemotePath.TranslateRemotePathToLocal can accept a direc­to­ry source path equal to the source root path with a mis­sing trai­ling slash.
  • Custom com­mands key­board short­cuts work on Syn­chro­ni­za­ti­on check­list dia­log.
  • Enab­le queue processing/Once Done queue opti­ons should be disabled/triggered once all queued ope­ra­ti­ons are com­ple­ted, not only after the queue list is empty. 1815
  • Added /bin/sh to the list of shells. 1814
  • Ctrl+Left/Right/Back work bet­ter on Raw Site Set­tings dia­log.
  • Log­ging dele­ti­on of local source file.
  • Bug fix: ComparisonDifference.IsDirectory was not set to true for direc­to­ries.
  • Bug fix: Can­not list Web­DAV direc­to­ry when any of the files is locked and the <depth> or <timeout> ele­ments con­tain white­spaces around its con­tents. 1813
  • Bug fix: Colo­red ses­si­on icon does not dis­play on high DPI1816
  • Bug fix: Fail­u­re when star­ting syn­chro­ni­za­ti­on when app­li­ca­ti­on task bar but­ton is not ful­ly working. 1817

 

 

Down­load: Win­SCP & Win­SCP Por­ta­ble
Ver­si­on 5.16.5 RC
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 06.01.2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows
Lizenz: Open Source
Web­sei­te:

 