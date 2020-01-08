WinSCP 5.16.5 RC

Die Open-Source-Software WinSCP von Martin Prikryl ist ein SFTP‑, FTP‑, WebDAV- und S3-Client für Windows, der auch das alte SCP-Protokoll unterstützt. Die Freeware bietet einen geschützten Daten- und Dateitransfer zwischen verschiedenen Rechnern und ermöglicht die Nutzung verschlüsselter “Tunnel”.
Changelog:
5.16.5 RC
- NET assembly functionality to process individual
ComparisonDifferenceinstances. 1802
- Convenience method
Session.RemoveFile.
- Translations completed: Spanish and Korean.
-
RemotePath.TranslateLocalPathToRemoteand
RemotePath.TranslateRemotePathToLocalcan accept a directory source path equal to the source root path with a missing trailing slash.
- Custom commands keyboard shortcuts work on Synchronization checklist dialog.
- Enable queue processing/Once Done queue options should be disabled/triggered once all queued operations are completed, not only after the queue list is empty. 1815
- Added
/bin/shto the list of shells. 1814
-
Ctrl+Left/
Right/
Backwork better on Raw Site Settings dialog.
- Logging deletion of local source file.
- Bug fix:
ComparisonDifference.IsDirectorywas not set to true for directories.
- Bug fix: Cannot list WebDAV directory when any of the files is locked and the
<depth>or
<timeout>elements contain whitespaces around its contents. 1813
- Bug fix: Colored session icon does not display on high DPI. 1816
- Bug fix: Failure when starting synchronization when application task bar button is not fully working. 1817
|Download:
|WinSCP & WinSCP Portable
|Version
|5.16.5 RC
|Veröffentlicht am:
|06.01.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows
|Lizenz:
|Open Source
|Webseite: