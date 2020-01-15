Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.1.2

Mit der Ver­si­on 20.1.2 der Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on wird das Spiel Dra­gon Ball Z: Kaka­rot und die Ver­si­on 1.2 der Vul­kan-API  unter­stützt. Seit der Ver­si­on 19.2.3 wer­den Mobil­pro­zes­so­ren mit inte­grier­ter Vega-Gra­fik unter­stützt, sodass Note­book­be­sit­zer nun nicht mehr auf den Trei­ber­sup­port der jewei­li­gen Her­stel­ler ange­wie­sen sind, son­dern die­sen Trei­ber eben­falls nut­zen kön­nen. Für die­se hat AMD auch eine FAQ ver­öf­fent­licht.

Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.1.2 Highlights

Support For

  • Dra­gon Ball Z™: Kaka­rot
  • Vulkan®1.2
    • Pro­duct is con­for­mant with the Vul­kan® 1.2 Spe­ci­fi­ca­ti­on. Vul­kan and the Vul­kan logo are regis­te­red trade­marks of the Khro­nos Group Inc.

Fixed Issues

  • Some UE4 based tit­les such as KovaaK 2.0: The Meta™, Tetris Effect™ and Snoo­ker 19™ may fail to launch with Adre­na­lin 2020 edi­ti­on soft­ware.
  • Some sin­gle dis­play Rade­on RX 5700 series gra­phics pro­duct sys­tem con­fi­gu­ra­ti­ons may expe­ri­ence inter­mit­tent reboots when the sys­tem is left idle on desk­top.

Known Issues

  • Rade­on Anti-Lag enab­le and dis­able beep noti­fi­ca­ti­ons may be play­ed in error when indi­vi­dual­ly pres­sing keys assi­gned to the hot­key.
  • The Rade­on Soft­ware Over­lay hot­key noti­fi­ca­ti­on may some­ti­mes be dis­play­ed during video play­back in web brow­sers or laun­ching some video play­er app­li­ca­ti­ons.
  • Inte­ger Sca­ling opti­on is not sho­wing up or avail­ab­le on some Windows®7 sys­tem con­fi­gu­ra­ti­ons.
  • Fac­to­ry Reset install may keep pre­vious­ly con­fi­gu­red Rade­on Soft­ware game pro­files. This can cau­se mis­match bet­ween glo­bal gra­phics set­tings and per pro­fi­le set­tings.
  • Text over­flow in some UI boxes or toast messa­ges may be expe­ri­en­ced in some lan­guage loca­li­za­ti­ons.
  • Rade­on Soft­ware may open with an incon­sis­tent size or may not keep its pre­vious­ly set size when ope­ned.
  • Some Vul­kan® gaming app­li­ca­ti­ons may crash when per­forming a task switch with Rade­on Image Shar­pe­ning enab­led.
  • Inte­ger Sca­ling may cau­se some video con­tent to show fli­cker when the dis­play reso­lu­ti­on is set to less than nati­ve reso­lu­ti­on.
  • Some Rade­on RX 5700 series gra­phics users may inter­mitt­ent­ly expe­ri­ence a black screen while gaming or on desk­top. A poten­ti­al tem­pora­ry work­around is dis­ab­ling hard­ware acce­le­ra­ti­on in app­li­ca­ti­ons run­ning in the back­ground such as web brow­sers or Dis­cord.
  • A limi­ted num­ber of games such as Nioh™, Dead or Ali­ve 6™, Dra­gon Quest Buil­ders 2™ and Ate­lier Ryza™ may crash or fail to launch.

Important Notes

  • AMD Ryzen™ Mobi­le Pro­ces­sors with Rade­on™ Vega Gra­phics FAQ for Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on can be found here.

Package Contents

The Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on 20.1.2 instal­la­ti­on packa­ge con­tains the fol­lo­wing:

  • Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on 20.1.2 Dri­ver Ver­si­on 19.50.11.10 (Win­dows Dri­ver Store Ver­si­on 26.20.15011.10003)

 

Down­load: Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020
Ver­si­on: 20.1.2
Datei­grö­ße Win­dows 10: 482,9 MiB
Win­dows 7:  662,19 MiB
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 09.01.2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows 10 und 7
Lizenz: pro­prie­tär
