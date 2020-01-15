Mit der Version 20.1.2 der Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition wird das Spiel Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot und die Version 1.2 der Vulkan-API unterstützt. Seit der Version 19.2.3 werden Mobilprozessoren mit integrierter Vega-Grafik unterstützt, sodass Notebookbesitzer nun nicht mehr auf den Treibersupport der jeweiligen Hersteller angewiesen sind, sondern diesen Treiber ebenfalls nutzen können. Für diese hat AMD auch eine FAQ veröffentlicht.
Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.1.2 Highlights
Support For
- Dragon Ball Z™: Kakarot
- Vulkan®1.2
- Product is conformant with the Vulkan® 1.2 Specification. Vulkan and the Vulkan logo are registered trademarks of the Khronos Group Inc.
Fixed Issues
- Some UE4 based titles such as KovaaK 2.0: The Meta™, Tetris Effect™ and Snooker 19™ may fail to launch with Adrenalin 2020 edition software.
- Some single display Radeon RX 5700 series graphics product system configurations may experience intermittent reboots when the system is left idle on desktop.
Known Issues
- Radeon Anti-Lag enable and disable beep notifications may be played in error when individually pressing keys assigned to the hotkey.
- The Radeon Software Overlay hotkey notification may sometimes be displayed during video playback in web browsers or launching some video player applications.
- Integer Scaling option is not showing up or available on some Windows®7 system configurations.
- Factory Reset install may keep previously configured Radeon Software game profiles. This can cause mismatch between global graphics settings and per profile settings.
- Text overflow in some UI boxes or toast messages may be experienced in some language localizations.
- Radeon Software may open with an inconsistent size or may not keep its previously set size when opened.
- Some Vulkan® gaming applications may crash when performing a task switch with Radeon Image Sharpening enabled.
- Integer Scaling may cause some video content to show flicker when the display resolution is set to less than native resolution.
- Some Radeon RX 5700 series graphics users may intermittently experience a black screen while gaming or on desktop. A potential temporary workaround is disabling hardware acceleration in applications running in the background such as web browsers or Discord.
- A limited number of games such as Nioh™, Dead or Alive 6™, Dragon Quest Builders 2™ and Atelier Ryza™ may crash or fail to launch.
Important Notes
- AMD Ryzen™ Mobile Processors with Radeon™ Vega Graphics FAQ for Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition can be found here.
Package Contents
The Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.1.2 installation package contains the following:
- Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.1.2 Driver Version 19.50.11.10 (Windows Driver Store Version 26.20.15011.10003)
|Download:
|Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020
|Version:
|20.1.2
|Dateigröße
|Windows 10: 482,9 MiB
Windows 7: 662,19 MiB
|Veröffentlicht am:
|09.01.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows 10 und 7
|Lizenz:
|proprietär
|Webseite