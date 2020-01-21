AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT in der Reviewübersicht

Die Rade­on RX 5600 XT wur­de bereits von AMD am 06.01. im Rah­men der CES 2020 vor­ge­stellt, geht aber heu­te erst in den Ver­kauf und zeit­gleich sind nun die ers­ten Tests erschie­nen. Wir­bel gab es um die Kar­ten, da AMD wohl erst kurz vor dem Start ein neu­es BIOS her­aus­ge­ge­ben hat, wel­ches den Kar­ten durch das Anhe­ben der Total Board Power (TBP) und damit ein­her­ge­hen­den höhe­ren Takt­ra­ten mehr Leis­tung spen­diert.

Deutschsprachige Reviews

““Die Rade­on RX 5600 XT legt einen holp­ri­gen Start hin, ist dank der BIOS-Anpas­sun­gen in letz­ter Minu­te im Ver­gleich zur ursprüng­li­chen Pla­nung aber letzt­end­lich das bes­se­re Pro­dukt. Die von AMD gelo­cker­ten Vor­ga­ben machen die Gra­fik­kar­te schnel­ler, ohne dass Strom­ver­brauch und Laut­stär­ke aus dem Ruder lau­fen.

“Well done AMD und Power­co­lor, wenn auch mit klei­nen Fra­ge­zei­chen auf der Spei­cher-Sei­te. Zumin­dest bei der Rade­on RX 5600 XT hat der gern genom­me­ne Satz “Ja, sie läuft und säuft” end­lich aus­ge­dient. Ob es dem Kun­den aller­dings zuzu­mu­ten ist, sich das BIOS selbst zu flas­hen, liegt nicht an der Kar­te, son­dern den Umstän­den. Und wenn dann sogar noch unter­schied­li­che Küh­ler­ver­sio­nen exis­tie­ren, dann ist das Cha­os per­fekt. Wel­che Kar­te kann man eigent­lich als Laie ohne zu prü­fen kau­fen? Die­se Ant­wort hät­te ich auch gern vor­her gehabt.”

“AMDs Rade­on RX 5600 XT, die ers­te Gra­fik­kar­te des Jah­res 2020, hin­ter­lässt gemisch­te Gefüh­le. Ober­fläch­lich betrach­tet scheint noch alles zu stim­men: Das Modell arbei­tet durch­schnitt­lich 17 Pro­zent lang­sa­mer als die Rade­on RX 5700, ist güns­ti­ger und ver­braucht weni­ger Ener­gie. Die Effi­zi­enz der offi­zi­ell mit 150, meist aber weni­ger Watt arbei­ten­den Gra­fik­kar­te ist sogar ziem­lich hoch. Sieht man genau­er hin, muss sich AMD jedoch eine gewis­se Kon­zept­lo­sig­keit vor­wer­fen las­sen, die das neue Modell vor allem im Ver­gleich mit der bewähr­ten RX 5700 nicht im bes­ten Licht erschei­nen lässt.”

“Für 300 Euro ist die Rade­on RX 5600 XT deut­lich schnel­ler gewor­den als erwar­tet: Sie über­holt eine gleich teu­re Geforce RTX 2060 bei ähn­li­cher Leis­tungs­auf­nah­me, wohin­ge­gen eine Rade­on RX 5700 mit Mühe einen Abstand von 10 Pro­zent erreicht. Das gilt aller­dings nur, wenn Nut­zer ein Modell erwi­schen, wel­ches ein aktu­el­les vBI­OS mit höhe­ren Takt­ra­ten auf­ge­spielt hat. Die ers­ten Char­gen der Rade­on RX 5600 XT wer­den noch ohne sol­che Firm­ware aus­ge­lie­fert, der Flash-Vor­gang bleibt dem Kun­den selbst über­las­sen.”

Englischsprachige Reviews

“Brin­ging a clo­se to our first video card review of the year, and it’s easy to see how it’s alrea­dy set­ting a high-water mark in terms of com­pe­ti­tiveness. While AMD’s new Rade­on RX 5600 XT doesn’t bring anything new to the table in terms of per­for­mance for AMD, the card is pri­med to crack open the sub-$300 mar­ket for main­stream video cards. And in the pro­cess, force both AMD and NVIDIA to rea­lign their video card lin­eups to pro­vi­de a bet­ter value.”

“Bot­tom line: The Rade­on RX 5600 XT OC is effec­tively an RX 5700 Lite at a much more aggres­si­ve pri­ce point. Whe­ther you choo­se this or the rival RTX 2060 depends whe­re you sit in terms of eva­lua­ting the worth of spe­ci­fic fea­tures, though be in no doubt; the­re has never been a bet­ter time to be a PC gamer.”

“We hate the term “gamer on a bud­get”, becau­se pret­ty much ever­yo­ne on earth falls into that cate­go­ry, but if you are a gamer that doe­s­n’t sink all their money into their gaming habit it is very pro­bable that you don’t have a 4K panel, but ins­tead have wise­ly cho­sen a good 2560x1440 dis­play or a tru­ly epic 1920x1080 one, and if that is you and you want to play all the latest tit­les with so much eye can­dy that your reti­nas will get dia­be­tes then the Sap­phi­re RX 5600 XT Pul­se is a per­fect choice, matching the RTX 2060 Super blow for blow and doing so with a care­ful eye on your ener­gy bill and a coo­ler than not only does the coo­ling bit but does it quiet­ly. With the addi­ti­on of the low laten­cy modes for tho­se of you who game com­pe­ti­tively the Navi equip­ped card is a gre­at all-roun­der.”

“The Giga­byte Gaming OC card looks nice, comes with RGB opti­ons, the­se are howe­ver dis­ab­led at default, you can enab­le them with the RGB Fusi­on soft­ware sui­te. The looks are good, we see a nice metal back­pla­te and yeah, it’s just a mat­ter of how much you are wil­ling to spend on a gra­phics card ver­sus how accep­ta­ble you deem 6GB to be? I mean the per­for­mance up-to WQHD real­ly isn’t an issue. Twea­king, AMD again is firing off-limits on the memo­ry and GPU clock. So all cards will get the same results: we do like the OC / Fac­to­ry twea­ked models as they bring in at rough­ly 7% extra per­for­mance and once manu­al­ly twea­ked, and that is a value rises to rough­ly 10% (seen from refe­rence per­for­mance of cour­se). ”

“The Rade­on RX 5600 XT is essen­ti­al­ly a Rade­on RX 5700 with a coup­le of memo­ry chan­nels dis­ab­led to redu­ced memo­ry capa­ci­ty and bring the inter­face down to 192-bits. As such, its per­for­mance pro­fi­le is very simi­lar and makes the Rade­on RX 5600 XT par­ti­cu­lar­ly ent­i­cing at its sub-$300 pri­ce point. AMD informs us the Rade­on RX 5700 will remain in its line-up to tar­get 1440P gamers, but if you’re loo­king to save a few bucks on a new build or upgrade, the Rade­on RX 5600 XT offers some real­ly nice bang for the buck.”

Videoreviews

