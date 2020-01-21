AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT in der Reviewübersicht

Die Radeon RX 5600 XT wurde bereits von AMD am 06.01. im Rahmen der CES 2020 vorgestellt, geht aber heute erst in den Verkauf und zeitgleich sind nun die ersten Tests erschienen. Wirbel gab es um die Karten, da AMD wohl erst kurz vor dem Start ein neues BIOS herausgegeben hat, welches den Karten durch das Anheben der Total Board Power (TBP) und damit einhergehenden höheren Taktraten mehr Leistung spendiert.
Deutschsprachige Reviews
““Die Radeon RX 5600 XT legt einen holprigen Start hin, ist dank der BIOS-Anpassungen in letzter Minute im Vergleich zur ursprünglichen Planung aber letztendlich das bessere Produkt. Die von AMD gelockerten Vorgaben machen die Grafikkarte schneller, ohne dass Stromverbrauch und Lautstärke aus dem Ruder laufen.
- AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT im Test – mit dem Last-Minute BIOS-Boost zum sparsamen RTX-2060-Killer? (igor’sLAB)
“Well done AMD und Powercolor, wenn auch mit kleinen Fragezeichen auf der Speicher-Seite. Zumindest bei der Radeon RX 5600 XT hat der gern genommene Satz “Ja, sie läuft und säuft” endlich ausgedient. Ob es dem Kunden allerdings zuzumuten ist, sich das BIOS selbst zu flashen, liegt nicht an der Karte, sondern den Umständen. Und wenn dann sogar noch unterschiedliche Kühlerversionen existieren, dann ist das Chaos perfekt. Welche Karte kann man eigentlich als Laie ohne zu prüfen kaufen? Diese Antwort hätte ich auch gern vorher gehabt.”
- AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT im Test: Effiziente, aber auf Kante genähte Gaming-Grafikkarte (PC Games Hardware)
“AMDs Radeon RX 5600 XT, die erste Grafikkarte des Jahres 2020, hinterlässt gemischte Gefühle. Oberflächlich betrachtet scheint noch alles zu stimmen: Das Modell arbeitet durchschnittlich 17 Prozent langsamer als die Radeon RX 5700, ist günstiger und verbraucht weniger Energie. Die Effizienz der offiziell mit 150, meist aber weniger Watt arbeitenden Grafikkarte ist sogar ziemlich hoch. Sieht man genauer hin, muss sich AMD jedoch eine gewisse Konzeptlosigkeit vorwerfen lassen, die das neue Modell vor allem im Vergleich mit der bewährten RX 5700 nicht im besten Licht erscheinen lässt.”
“Für 300 Euro ist die Radeon RX 5600 XT deutlich schneller geworden als erwartet: Sie überholt eine gleich teure Geforce RTX 2060 bei ähnlicher Leistungsaufnahme, wohingegen eine Radeon RX 5700 mit Mühe einen Abstand von 10 Prozent erreicht. Das gilt allerdings nur, wenn Nutzer ein Modell erwischen, welches ein aktuelles vBIOS mit höheren Taktraten aufgespielt hat. Die ersten Chargen der Radeon RX 5600 XT werden noch ohne solche Firmware ausgeliefert, der Flash-Vorgang bleibt dem Kunden selbst überlassen.”
Englischsprachige Reviews
“Bringing a close to our first video card review of the year, and it’s easy to see how it’s already setting a high-water mark in terms of competitiveness. While AMD’s new Radeon RX 5600 XT doesn’t bring anything new to the table in terms of performance for AMD, the card is primed to crack open the sub-$300 market for mainstream video cards. And in the process, force both AMD and NVIDIA to realign their video card lineups to provide a better value.”
- Review: Sapphire Radeon RX 5600 XT Pulse OC (HEXUS.net)
“Bottom line: The Radeon RX 5600 XT OC is effectively an RX 5700 Lite at a much more aggressive price point. Whether you choose this or the rival RTX 2060 depends where you sit in terms of evaluating the worth of specific features, though be in no doubt; there has never been a better time to be a PC gamer.”
“We hate the term “gamer on a budget”, because pretty much everyone on earth falls into that category, but if you are a gamer that doesn’t sink all their money into their gaming habit it is very probable that you don’t have a 4K panel, but instead have wisely chosen a good 2560x1440 display or a truly epic 1920x1080 one, and if that is you and you want to play all the latest titles with so much eye candy that your retinas will get diabetes then the Sapphire RX 5600 XT Pulse is a perfect choice, matching the RTX 2060 Super blow for blow and doing so with a careful eye on your energy bill and a cooler than not only does the cooling bit but does it quietly. With the addition of the low latency modes for those of you who game competitively the Navi equipped card is a great all-rounder.”
“The Gigabyte Gaming OC card looks nice, comes with RGB options, these are however disabled at default, you can enable them with the RGB Fusion software suite. The looks are good, we see a nice metal backplate and yeah, it’s just a matter of how much you are willing to spend on a graphics card versus how acceptable you deem 6GB to be? I mean the performance up-to WQHD really isn’t an issue. Tweaking, AMD again is firing off-limits on the memory and GPU clock. So all cards will get the same results: we do like the OC / Factory tweaked models as they bring in at roughly 7% extra performance and once manually tweaked, and that is a value rises to roughly 10% (seen from reference performance of course). ”
- AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT Review: A Top Notch 1080p Gaming GPU (HotHardware)
“The Radeon RX 5600 XT is essentially a Radeon RX 5700 with a couple of memory channels disabled to reduced memory capacity and bring the interface down to 192-bits. As such, its performance profile is very similar and makes the Radeon RX 5600 XT particularly enticing at its sub-$300 price point. AMD informs us the Radeon RX 5700 will remain in its line-up to target 1440P gamers, but if you’re looking to save a few bucks on a new build or upgrade, the Radeon RX 5600 XT offers some really nice bang for the buck.”