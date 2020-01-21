AMD Grafiktreiber — Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.1.3

Mit der Ver­si­on 20.1.3 der Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on wer­den die neu­en Kar­ten mit der Rade­on RX 5600 XT unter­stützt, außer­dem gab es eini­ge besei­tig­te Feh­ler. Seit der Ver­si­on 19.2.3 wer­den Mobil­pro­zes­so­ren mit inte­grier­ter Vega-Gra­fik unter­stützt, sodass Note­book­be­sit­zer nun nicht mehr auf den Trei­ber­sup­port der jewei­li­gen Her­stel­ler ange­wie­sen sind, son­dern die­sen Trei­ber eben­falls nut­zen kön­nen. Für die­se hat AMD auch eine FAQ ver­öf­fent­licht.

Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.1.3 Highlights

Support For

  •  Rade­on RX 5600 XT

Fixed Issues

  • An inter­mit­tent black screen or loss of dis­play may occur when per­forming par­al­lel actions such as web brow­sing, gaming or watching video.
  • A limi­ted num­ber of games such as Nioh™, Dra­gon Quest Buil­ders 2™, WWE2K20, Dead or Ali­ve 6™ and Ate­lier Ryza™ may crash or fail to launch.
  • Wol­fen­stein™ 2: The New Colos­sus is not detec­ted in Rade­on Soft­ware games mana­ger.
  • Text over­flow in some UI boxes or toast messa­ges may be expe­ri­en­ced in some lan­guage loca­li­za­ti­ons.
  • Fan Tuning may chan­ge back to the default sta­te when swit­ching bet­ween avail­ab­le GPUs.
  • Copy text opti­ons are not avail­ab­le in the dis­play specs table for Rade­on Soft­ware.
  • An inter­mit­tent black screen or loss of dis­play may occur when the sys­tem is left idle at desk­top.
  • Fac­to­ry Reset install may keep pre­vious­ly con­fi­gu­red Rade­on Soft­ware game pro­files. This can cau­se mis­match bet­ween glo­bal gra­phics set­tings and per pro­fi­le set­tings.

Known Issues

  • Grand Theft Auto™ 5 may expe­ri­ence a sys­tem hang or black screen at launch, when ope­ning Rade­on Over­lay while in game, or after per­forming a task switch while in game.
  • Audio may inter­mitt­ent­ly be mis­sing from Rade­on ReLi­ve record­ings near the end of recor­ded clips.
  • Inte­ger Sca­ling may cau­se some video con­tent to show fli­cker when the dis­play reso­lu­ti­on is set to less than nati­ve reso­lu­ti­on.
  • Mul­ti­ple games may have very dark or very bright gra­phics in game when HDR is enab­led in Win­dows®.
  • Rade­on Anti-Lag enab­le and dis­able beep noti­fi­ca­ti­ons may be play­ed in error when indi­vi­dual­ly pres­sing keys assi­gned to the hot­key.
  • The Rade­on Soft­ware Over­lay hot­key noti­fi­ca­ti­on may some­ti­mes be dis­play­ed during video play­back in web brow­sers or laun­ching some video play­er app­li­ca­ti­ons.
  • Inte­ger Sca­ling opti­on is not sho­wing up or avail­ab­le on some Windows®7 sys­tem con­fi­gu­ra­ti­ons.
  • Rade­on Soft­ware may open with an incon­sis­tent size or may not keep its pre­vious­ly set size when ope­ned.
  • Some Vul­kan® gaming app­li­ca­ti­ons may crash when per­forming a task switch with Rade­on Image Shar­pe­ning enab­led.
  • Some Rade­on RX 5700 series gra­phics users may inter­mitt­ent­ly expe­ri­ence a black screen while gaming or on desk­top. A poten­ti­al tem­pora­ry work­around is dis­ab­ling hard­ware acce­le­ra­ti­on in app­li­ca­ti­ons run­ning in the back­ground such as web brow­sers or Dis­cord.

Important Notes

  • AMD Ryzen™ Mobi­le Pro­ces­sors with Rade­on™ Vega Gra­phics FAQ for Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on can be found here.

Package Contents

The Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on 20.1.3 instal­la­ti­on packa­ge con­tains the fol­lo­wing:

  • Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020 Edi­ti­on 20.1.3 Dri­ver Ver­si­on 19.50.15.01 (Win­dows Dri­ver Store Ver­si­on 26.20.15015.1007)

 

Down­load: Rade­on Soft­ware Adre­na­lin 2020
Ver­si­on: 20.1.3
Datei­grö­ße Win­dows 10: 482,93 MiB
Win­dows 7:  662,31 MiB
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 21.01.2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: Win­dows 10 und 7
Lizenz: pro­prie­tär
