Process Lasso v9.6.0.51 BETA

Pro­cess Las­so ist ein auto­ma­ti­sier­tes Win­dows Pro­zess­ma­nage­ment- und Opti­mie­rungs-Tool für Win­dows Vis­ta, 7, 8 und 10, das die Reak­ti­ons­fä­hig­keit des Sys­tems — beson­ders bei hohen Pro­zes­sor­aus­las­tun­gen — durch einen eige­nen Algo­rith­mus posi­tiv beein­flus­sen soll. Neben einer kos­ten­pflich­ti­gen Pro-Ver­si­on sind zusätz­lich eine Ser­ver-Edi­ti­on sowie älte­re Ver­sio­nen für Win­dows XP und Win­dows 2000 ver­füg­bar.

Highlights: + Add new per-session agent to pass last input time and foreground PID to governor-as-service - IdleSaver now available with governor-as-service - IdleSaver now checks idle time across all interactive sessions + Improvements to limited (standard) user combined with governor-as-service environments 9.6 beta: (51) GUI: Fix activation state or licensee name change not immediately reflected on graph overlay (49) GUI: Improve IdleSaver config dialog idle time setting controls (49) SessionAgent: Add registry option to set refresh rate (HKLM agentrefreshrate, in milliseconds) (49) GUI: Adjust options menu item text for 'Configure IdleSaver' and 'Performance Mode' (45) Core: When application power plan engaged during IdleSaver idle state, on disengage revert to IdleSaver's last seen non-idle power plan instead of the IdleSaver idle power plan that was active at time of engagement (43) GUI: Show/manage some protected processes (security software) ignored in prior versions by default ('Ignore problematic processes') (35) InstallHelper: Add warning if chosen language is out-of-date (33) GUI/Core: Improve handling of invalid Regular Expressions (33) Core: Only install session agent with Governor-as-service (33) GUI: Small improvements to filters (31) Licensing: Fix product activation may fail to persist or propagate to other users when initiated by a limited user (31) GUI: Fix Dark Mode title bar in latest Windows Insider builds (31) Languages: Update Russian (27) Update: Require administrator earlier in update process (change seen in updates *from* 27+) (23) Install: Improve exit signal to Lasso instances in multiple sessions (23) InstallHelper: Fix spacing on startup scope radio boxes in config dialog 1 (19) Build system maintenance (17) Updater: Fix failure to check for updates in prior 2 beta builds from this day (15) GUI: Pause sorting while in right-click context menu for primary and active process listviews (15) GUI: Single-process restart on Lasso GUI itself uses self-restart. Multi-select restart including Lasso itself skips lasso GUI. (15) GUI: Don't apply process filter if only whitespace (15) GUI: Restore Italian, French, Spanish, and Polish (note that translations are out of date) (09) GUI: Filters now allow traditional substring matches to be inverted by placing '-' or '^' at first position (09) GUI: Filters now allow regex by forward-slash encapsulation (09) SessionAgent: Add versioninfo resource block (07) GUI: Show warning on graph if config not writable (05) GUI: Show process icons in filtered view (03) Minor code changes (01) Add new per-session agent to pass last input time and foreground PID to governor-as-a-service - IdleSaver now available with governor-as-a-service - IdleSaver now checks idle time across all interactive sessions (01) Updater: Minor adjustments to close for file replacement (01) Installer: Don't re-add to system path if previously removed Test targets: (51) Activation, change of licensee on graph (49) IdleSaver config dialog (45) IdleSaver, app power profiles (43) Test with popular security suites (35) Languages, out-dated warning on newly restored Spanish, Italian, French, and Polish (33) Filters (33) Rules and regular expressions (31) Product activation (31) Dark mode on old and new Win10 builds (27) Updater, and initiation from limited user (11) Process restart context menu item (single and multi) (11) Right-click during periods of high resort activity (e.g. sorted by CPU use and lots of fluctuation around target item) (09) Filters (07) Config writability warning (07) Process icons in filtered view (01) Session agent and IdleSaver with governor-as-service and limited users (01) New install system path addition and lack of new addition of later removed by user