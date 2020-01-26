SystemRescueCd 6.0.6

Mit Hil­fe von Sys­tem­Res­cueCd und einem boot­fä­hi­gen Medi­um — CD/DVD oder USB-Stick — kön­nen zahl­rei­che Auf­ga­ben rund um das Bear­bei­ten und Erstel­len von Par­ti­tio­nen vor­ge­nom­men wer­den. Dabei wer­den zahl­rei­che Datei­sys­te­me unter­stützt (ext2/ext3/ext4, rei­serfs, btrfs, xfs, jfs, vfat, ntfs, iso9660, sam­ba, nfs, etc.). Seit der Ver­si­on 6.0.0 basiert Sys­tem­Res­cueCd auf Arch­Li­nux.

Chan­ge­log:

 

  • Updated ker­nel to Long-Term-Sup­por­ted linux‑4.19.98
  • Added strings and ar com­mands using busy­box
  • Disk space opti­mi­sa­ti­ons to redu­ce the size of the ISO image
  • Updated gpar­ted to 1.1.0

 

 

Down­load: Sys­tem­Res­cueCd
Ver­si­on: 6.0.6
Datei­grö­ße 793 MiB
Ver­öf­fent­licht am: 25.01.2020
Betriebs­sys­tem: Linux Boot-CD
Lizenz: Open Source
Web­sei­te Sys­tem­Res­cueCd
Sons­ti­ges Paket­lis­te aktu­el­le Ver­si­on