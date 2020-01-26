SystemRescueCd 6.0.6

Mit Hilfe von SystemRescueCd und einem bootfähigen Medium — CD/DVD oder USB-Stick — können zahlreiche Aufgaben rund um das Bearbeiten und Erstellen von Partitionen vorgenommen werden. Dabei werden zahlreiche Dateisysteme unterstützt (ext2/ext3/ext4, reiserfs, btrfs, xfs, jfs, vfat, ntfs, iso9660, samba, nfs, etc.). Seit der Version 6.0.0 basiert SystemRescueCd auf ArchLinux.
Changelog:
- Updated kernel to Long-Term-Supported linux‑4.19.98
- Added strings and ar commands using busybox
- Disk space optimisations to reduce the size of the ISO image
- Updated gparted to 1.1.0
|Download:
|SystemRescueCd
|Version:
|6.0.6
|Dateigröße
|793 MiB
|Veröffentlicht am:
|25.01.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Linux Boot-CD
|Lizenz:
|Open Source
|Webseite
|SystemRescueCd
|Sonstiges
|Paketliste aktuelle Version