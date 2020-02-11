AMD Radeon Pro Software Enterprise Edition 20.Q1 für Linux

Dem vierteljährlichen Releaseschema folgend hat AMD den Radeon Pro Software Enterprise Edition 20.Q1-Treiber für Linux herausgebracht. AMD listet dabei folgende Distributionen als kompatibel: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.1, CentOS 8.1, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.7, CentOS 7.7, Ubuntu 18.04.2 und SLED/SLES 15.1.
Release Notes:
Fixed Issues
- Call traces seen in Display message logs in RHEL 8.
- User logout and login may cause segmentation fault in display message
Known Issues
- When changing display resolution in multi GPU configuration with 8 displays, resolution may remain unchanged.
- Segmentation fault may be observed in display message upon launching steam.
Packaged Driver Version
Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise 20.Q1 for Linux installation package contains the following:
- AMDGPU-Pro Driver and AMDGPU All-Open (base driver 19.50)
- ROCm Platform 1.6 in supported distributions.
Supported APIs
Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise 20.Q1 for Linux is designed to support the following APIs:
- OpenGL 4.6 and GLX 1.4
- OpenCL™ 2.0 (not supported for Radeon™ Pro WX 2100 and Radeon™ Pro WX 3100)
- Vulkan® 1.2
- VDPAU/VAAPI
Compatible Operating Systems
Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise 20.Q1 for Linux is designed to support the following Linux platforms:
- Red Hat® Enterprise Linux® 8.1(64-bit version)
- CentOS 8.1 (64-bit version)
- Red Hat® Enterprise Linux® 7.7 (64-bit version)
- CentOS 7.7 (64-bit version)
- Ubuntu® 18.04.2 (64-bit version)
- SLED/SLES 15.1 (64-bit version)
|Download:
|Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise
|Version:
|20Q1
|Dateigröße
|Verschieden
|Veröffentlicht am:
|11.02.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.1, CentOS 8.1, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.7, CentOS 7.7, Ubuntu 18.04.2 und SLED/SLES 15.1.
|Lizenz:
|-
|Webseite
|AMD