AMD Radeon Pro Software Enterprise Edition 20.Q1 für Linux

Dem vier­tel­jähr­li­chen Release­sche­ma fol­gend hat AMD den Rade­on Pro Soft­ware Enter­pri­se Edi­ti­on 20.Q1-Treiber für Linux her­aus­ge­bracht. AMD lis­tet dabei fol­gen­de Dis­tri­bu­tio­nen als kom­pa­ti­bel: Red Hat Enter­pri­se Linux 8.1, Cent­OS 8.1, Red Hat Enter­pri­se Linux 7.7, Cent­OS 7.7, Ubun­tu 18.04.2 und SLED/SLES 15.1.

Release Notes:

Fixed Issues

Call traces seen in Dis­play mes­sa­ge logs in RHEL 8.

8. User logout and log­in may cau­se seg­men­ta­ti­on fault in dis­play mes­sa­ge

Known Issues

When chan­ging dis­play reso­lu­ti­on in mul­ti GPU con­fi­gu­ra­ti­on with 8 dis­plays, reso­lu­ti­on may remain unch­an­ged.

Packaged Driver Version

Rade­on Pro Soft­ware for Enter­pri­se 20.Q1 for Linux instal­la­ti­on packa­ge con­tains the fol­lo­wing:

AMDG­PU-Pro Dri­ver and AMDGPU All-Open (base dri­ver 19.50)

All-Open (base dri­ver 19.50) ROCm Plat­form 1.6 in sup­por­ted dis­tri­bu­ti­ons.

Supported APIs

Rade­on Pro Soft­ware for Enter­pri­se 20.Q1 for Linux is desi­gned to sup­port the fol­lo­wing APIs:

OpenGL 4.6 and GLX 1.4

1.4 Open­CL™ 2.0 (not sup­por­ted for Rade­on™ Pro WX 2100 and Rade­on™ Pro WX 3100)

2100 and Rade­on™ Pro 3100) Vul­kan® 1.2

VDPAU / VAAPI

Compatible Operating Systems

Rade­on Pro Soft­ware for Enter­pri­se 20.Q1 for Linux is desi­gned to sup­port the fol­lo­wing Linux plat­forms: