AMD Radeon Pro Software Enterprise Edition 20.Q1 für Windows

Nach­dem AMD im let­zen Jahr im Febru­ar den Rade­on Pro Soft­ware Enter­pri­se 19.Q1-Treiber, im Mai den Rade­on Pro Soft­ware Enter­pri­se 19.Q2-Treiber, im August den Rade­on Pro Soft­ware Enter­pri­se Edi­ti­on 19.Q3-Treiber um im Novem­ber den Rade­on Pro Soft­ware Enter­pri­se Edi­ti­on 19.Q4-Treiber für Win­dows 7 und Win­dows 10 vor­ge­stellt hat, folgt man auch in 2020 die­sem Release­sche­ma und hat nun den Rade­on Pro Soft­ware Enter­pri­se Edi­ti­on 20.Q1-Treiber her­aus­ge­bracht.

Release Notes:

Fixed Issues

Laun­ching 2 ste­reo instan­ces in full screen mode simul­ta­ne­ous­ly may cau­se fli­cke­ring.

AMD Rade­on Pro Advan­ced set­tings crash with AMD Eye­fi­ni­ty Pro Con­fig Tool is laun­ched.

Known Issues

Dri­ver may not be instal­led cor­rec­t­ly with some 5k dis­plays.

Dis­play fli­cke­ring may be obser­ved when remo­ving emu­la­ti­on from Vir­tu­al Con­nec­tor.

Users may obser­ve inac­cu­ra­te colors in Maya 2020.

Feature Support Information

Set­tings Snapshot: New fea­ture that allows to cap­tu­re, import, export and sha­re GPU con­fi­gu­ra­ti­ons to assist with lar­ge sca­le set-up of pro­fes­sio­nal gra­phics work­sta­tion.

EDID manage­ment has moved from Rade­on Pro Advan­ced Set­tings to Rade­on Pro Set­tings, and can be loca­ted under the Dis­play tab.

Framelock/Genlock: In mul­ti­ple plat­form con­fi­gu­ra­ti­ons whe­re more than one S400 Sync Modu­le is in use, 4K reso­lu­ti­ons at 60Hz and grea­ter are not sup­por­ted.

Fan Con­trol is avail­ab­le for chan­ging fan speeds across dif­fe­rent GPUs under the Glo­bal Tuning tab.

Work­sta­tion Xcon­nect with Rade­on Pro­Ren­der is now sup­por­ted which will allow selec­ted app­li­ca­ti­ons to use both inter­nal and exter­nal dGPUs for acce­le­ra­ti­on.

NOTES :

AMD Dri­ver is DCH Com­pli­ant.

AMD Rade­on™ Pro Soft­ware for Enter­pri­se 20. Q1 and newer will have "as-is" sup­port for AMD Rade­on Pro­duc­ts. For com­ple­te list, plea­se refer to the full set of release notes here.

Dri­ver Opti­ons fea­ture is dis­con­ti­nued and will not be sup­por­ted in 20. Q1 release. The latest Rade­on™ Soft­ware Adre­na­lin Edi­ti­on 2019 will now pro­vi­de sup­port for the latest Rade­on™ Pro gra­phics series. For more infor­ma­ti­on, click here.

Mul­ti-GPU Eye­fi­ni­ty Pro fea­ture will not be sup­por­ted in 20. Q1 release.

Cross­Fire Pro fea­ture and Seri­al Digi­tal Inter­face ( SDI ) are not sup­por­ted in 20. Q1 release.

This dri­ver is not inten­ded for use on Rade­on™ pro­duc­ts run­ning in Apple Boot Camp plat­forms. Users of the­se plat­forms should con­tact their sys­tem manu­fac­tu­rer for dri­ver sup­port.

When instal­ling this dri­ver for the Micro­soft Win­dows ope­ra­ting sys­tems, the user must be log­ged on as Admi­nis­tra­tor, or have Admi­nis­tra­tor rights to com­ple­te the instal­la­ti­on of Rade­on™ Pro Soft­ware for Enter­pri­se 20. Q1

AMD Rade­on™ Pro­duc­ts sup­por­ted in this release have not been tested for Enter­pri­se Qua­li­ty.

AMD XCon­nect in this dri­ver release does not sup­port Vega M GL gra­phics.

After Rade­on™ Pro Soft­ware for Enter­pri­se 20. Q1 , Rade­on™ Pro Soft­ware for Enter­pri­se 20. Q2 will be the future sup­port vehi­cle for AMD Fire­Pro S7100 series pro­duc­ts moving for­ward. Rade­on™ Pro Soft­ware for Enter­pri­se 20. Q3 and newer will not have sup­port for AMD Fire­Pro S7100 series pro­duc­ts.

Packaged Driver Version

Rade­on Pro Soft­ware for Enter­pri­se 20.Q1 instal­la­ti­on packa­ge con­tains the fol­lo­wing dri­ver ver­si­ons for Micro­soft Win­dows® 10 and Micro­soft Win­dows® 7, Micro­soft Win­dows® Ser­ver 2019 and Micro­soft Win­dows® Ser­ver 2016.

WHQL Dri­ver Packa­ging Ver­si­on: 19.40.01.22

Supported APIs

Rade­on Pro Soft­ware for Enter­pri­se 20.Q1 is desi­gned to sup­port the fol­lo­wing APIs:

OpenGL 4.6

Open­CL™ 2.0

Direc­tX® 12.0

Vul­kan® 1.1

See here for more details.

Compatible Operating Systems

AMD Rade­on Pro Soft­ware for Enter­pri­se 20.Q1 is desi­gned to sup­port the fol­lo­wing Micro­soft Win­dows plat­forms:

Micro­soft Win­dows® 10 (64-bit ver­si­on)

Micro­soft Win­dows® 7 (64-bit ver­si­on)

Micro­soft Win­dows® Ser­ver 2019 (64-bit ver­si­on)

Micro­soft Win­dows® Ser­ver 2016 (64-bit ver­si­on)

For more infor­ma­ti­on inclu­ding Com­pa­ti­bi­li­ty gui­de­li­nes, plea­se refer to the full set of release notes here.