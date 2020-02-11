AMD Radeon Pro Software Enterprise Edition 20.Q1 für Windows

Nachdem AMD im letzen Jahr im Februar den Radeon Pro Software Enterprise 19.Q1-Treiber, im Mai den Radeon Pro Software Enterprise 19.Q2-Treiber, im August den Radeon Pro Software Enterprise Edition 19.Q3-Treiber um im November den Radeon Pro Software Enterprise Edition 19.Q4-Treiber für Windows 7 und Windows 10 vorgestellt hat, folgt man auch in 2020 diesem Releaseschema und hat nun den Radeon Pro Software Enterprise Edition 20.Q1-Treiber herausgebracht.
Release Notes:
Fixed Issues
- Launching 2 stereo instances in full screen mode simultaneously may cause flickering.
- AMD Radeon Pro Advanced settings crash with AMD Eyefinity Pro Config Tool is launched.
Known Issues
- Driver may not be installed correctly with some 5k displays.
- Display flickering may be observed when removing emulation from Virtual Connector.
- Users may observe inaccurate colors in Maya 2020.
Feature Support Information
- Settings Snapshot: New feature that allows to capture, import, export and share GPU configurations to assist with large scale set-up of professional graphics workstation.
- EDID management has moved from Radeon Pro Advanced Settings to Radeon Pro Settings, and can be located under the Display tab.
- Framelock/Genlock: In multiple platform configurations where more than one S400 Sync Module is in use, 4K resolutions at 60Hz and greater are not supported.
- Fan Control is available for changing fan speeds across different GPUs under the Global Tuning tab.
- Workstation Xconnect with Radeon ProRender is now supported which will allow selected applications to use both internal and external dGPUs for acceleration.
NOTES:
- AMD Driver is DCH Compliant.
- AMD Radeon™ Pro Software for Enterprise 20.Q1 and newer will have “as-is” support for AMD Radeon Products. For complete list, please refer to the full set of release notes here.
- Driver Options feature is discontinued and will not be supported in 20.Q1 release. The latest Radeon™ Software Adrenalin Edition 2019 will now provide support for the latest Radeon™ Pro graphics series. For more information, click here.
- Multi-GPU Eyefinity Pro feature will not be supported in 20.Q1 release.
- CrossFire Pro feature and Serial Digital Interface (SDI) are not supported in 20.Q1 release.
- This driver is not intended for use on Radeon™ products running in Apple Boot Camp platforms. Users of these platforms should contact their system manufacturer for driver support.
- When installing this driver for the Microsoft Windows operating systems, the user must be logged on as Administrator, or have Administrator rights to complete the installation of Radeon™ Pro Software for Enterprise 20.Q1
- AMD Radeon™ Products supported in this release have not been tested for Enterprise Quality.
- AMD XConnect in this driver release does not support Vega M GL graphics.
- After Radeon™ Pro Software for Enterprise 20.Q1, Radeon™ Pro Software for Enterprise 20.Q2 will be the future support vehicle for AMD FirePro S7100 series products moving forward. Radeon™ Pro Software for Enterprise 20.Q3 and newer will not have support for AMD FirePro S7100 series products.
Packaged Driver Version
Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise 20.Q1 installation package contains the following driver versions for Microsoft Windows® 10 and Microsoft Windows® 7, Microsoft Windows® Server 2019 and Microsoft Windows® Server 2016.
- WHQL Driver Packaging Version: 19.40.01.22
Supported APIs
Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise 20.Q1 is designed to support the following APIs:
- OpenGL 4.6
- OpenCL™ 2.0
- DirectX® 12.0
- Vulkan® 1.1
See here for more details.
Compatible Operating Systems
AMD Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise 20.Q1 is designed to support the following Microsoft Windows platforms:
- Microsoft Windows® 10 (64-bit version)
- Microsoft Windows® 7 (64-bit version)
- Microsoft Windows® Server 2019 (64-bit version)
- Microsoft Windows® Server 2016 (64-bit version)
For more information including Compatibility guidelines, please refer to the full set of release notes here.
|Download:
|Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise
|Version:
|20Q1
|Dateigröße
|Verschieden
|Veröffentlicht am:
|11.02.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|Windows 10, Windows 7, Windows Server 2016 und 2019
|Lizenz:
|-
|Webseite
|AMD