Rufus 3.9 Beta

Mit dem Open-Source Pro­gramm Rufus kann man USB-Spei­cher­me­di­en schnell und ein­fach for­ma­tie­ren und boot­fä­hig machen. Man kann damit zum Bei­spiel USB-Instal­la­ti­ons­me­di­en aus boot­fä­hi­gen ISOs erstel­len (Win­dows, Linux, UEFI, usw.) oder ein ande­res Betriebs­sys­tem nut­zen oder einen Boot­stick erstel­len und damit an einem Sys­tem arbei­ten, auf dem kein Betriebs­sys­tem instal­liert ist.

Chan­ge­log:

° Add exFAT sup­port when crea­ting blank UEFI:NTFS dri­ves [EXPERIMENTAL]

° Fix ext2/ext3 cor­rup­ti­on for par­ti­ti­ons lar­ger than 4 GB [#1396]

° Fix ear­ly boot files not being usable on com­pres­sed NTFS par­ti­ti­ons [#1381]

° Fix wri­ting of com­pres­sed streams that don’t end on sec­tor bounda­ry [#1422]

° Fix per­cent not being dis­play­ed on slow for­mat

° Impro­ve file pre­al­lo­ca­ti­on and speed up ISO extrac­tion (cour­te­sy of Mat­ti­wat­ti) [#1445]

° Impro­ve ex2/ext3 for­mat­ting speed

° Impro­ve pro­tec­tive MBR mes­sa­ge for GPT par­ti­tio­ned dri­ves

° Impro­ve repor­ting on Syslinux/GRUB down­load errors

° Impro­ve repor­ting of par­ti­ti­on types and of Win­dows’ ver­si­on

° Report the usa­ge of UDF sym­bo­lic links [#1446]

° Update embed­ded Sys­li­nux to 6.04-pre1