exFAT sup­port when crea­ting blank [ EXPERIMENTAL ] Addsup­port when crea­ting blank UEFI : NTFS dri­ves

Fix ext2 / ext3 cor­rup­ti­on for par­ti­ti­ons lar­ger than 4 GB

Fix ear­ly boot files not being usable on com­pres­sed NTFS par­ti­ti­ons

Fix wri­ting of com­pres­sed streams that don’t end on sec­tor bounda­ry

Fix per­cent not being dis­play­ed on slow for­mat

Impro­ve file pre­al­lo­ca­ti­on and speed up ISO extrac­tion (cour­te­sy of Mat­ti­wat­ti)

Impro­ve ext2 / ext3 for­mat­ting speed

Impro­ve pro­tec­tive MBR mes­sa­ge for GPT par­ti­tio­ned dri­ves

Impro­ve repor­ting of Syslinux/ GRUB down­load errors

Impro­ve repor­ting of par­ti­ti­on types and of Win­dows’ ver­si­on

Report the usa­ge of UDF sym­bo­lic links