Mit dem Open-Source Programm Rufus kann man USB-Speichermedien schnell und einfach formatieren und bootfähig machen. Man kann damit zum Beispiel USB-Installationsmedien aus bootfähigen ISOs erstellen (Windows, Linux, UEFI, usw.) oder ein anderes Betriebssystem nutzen oder einen Bootstick erstellen und damit an einem System arbeiten, auf dem kein Betriebssystem installiert ist.
Changelog:
- Add
exFATsupport when creating blank UEFI:NTFS drives [EXPERIMENTAL]
- Fix
ext2/
ext3corruption for partitions larger than 4 GB
- Fix early boot files not being usable on compressed
NTFSpartitions
- Fix writing of compressed streams that don’t end on sector boundary
- Fix percent not being displayed on slow format
- Improve file preallocation and speed up ISO extraction (courtesy of Mattiwatti)
- Improve
ext2/
ext3formatting speed
- Improve protective MBR message for GPT partitioned drives
- Improve reporting of Syslinux/GRUB download errors
- Improve reporting of partition types and of Windows’ version
- Report the usage of
UDFsymbolic links
- Update embedded Syslinux to 6.04-pre1
|Download:
|Rufus (GitHub)
|Version:
|3.9
|Dateigröße
|1,14 MiB
|Veröffentlicht am:
|29.02.2020
|Betriebssystem:
|ab Windows 7
|Lizenz:
|Open Source
|Webseite